ARCHIVES FOR JUNE 1927

06-01 – GT

SPECIAL ICE CREAM Offer for Sunday Dinners

Here is something new for you! Just think of the convenience and neatness of this Special Ice Cream offer that will be continued indefinitely. ¶ Ice Cream in pints and quart containers just a frozen and packed at the factory. In either strawberry or vanilla flavor. ¶ The container is easily handled; the cream is solid and firm. Try a carton for Sunday. Nothing to return. And no work or bother in handling or serving. FREI’s CAFE

06-02- REP

Miss Grinstead First June Bride

The marriage of Miss Geneva Grinstead to Mr. George CarrGanter was solemnized at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Roy F Grinstead on East Main last night, the Rev. J Lewis Piercy performing the ceremony. ¶ The Grinstead home was beautifully decorated in pink roses and June lilies. Miss Violet Grinstead was her sisters Maid of Honor. Misses Mabel Baker and Jenny Lynn Ganter were the bridesmaids.

06-05 – GT

Bloodhounds were used last week in unsuccessful attempt to learn identity of party or parties who, earlier in the day, forced open Crawford’s Store at Hiseville and removed merchandise to the value of $25 or more, and a number of checks. ¶ The dog took the trail at once but lost it a few hundred yardsdistant. ¶ Business interests of Hiseville are much aroused over continual robberies and this latest outrage has fired them to point where steps are being taken to apprehend the thief.

06-06 – GT

Work was started yesterday on the tearing down of the old frame filling station on the corner of Green & Wayne streets preparatory to the erection by T P Dickinson of a modern concrete filling station. ¶ The new station will be of the drive-in type and will be used by Hatchett & Greer for the sale of Glasgow products exclusively. A new front on the garage building is also included in the improvement to be made by Mr. Dickinson.

06-07 – GT

The Ford Motor Company announced, “early production” of a new Ford car, but withheld details of the new model until a later date. Complete description, it was said would be announced “within the next few weeks.” ¶ Assembly of the present “T” model will be discontinued, but production of parts will be continued for some time. ¶ The new car the announcement continued “will cost more to manufacture, but will be more economical to operate.” (The model A, replaced the T, and was first sold in Dec. 1927 – RG)

06-08 – REP

Declaring that an emergency exists owing to the fact that farmers are so behind with their work and that holding court when work is so badly needed on the farms at this time would no doubt contribute to a greater shortage of crops Judge Basil Richardson took a step Monday which to general knowledge is without precedent in this section by dismissing the June term of the Circuit Court and calling for a special term of the court on the 2nd Wednesday in July at which time cases now on the docket will be brought up.

06-09 – GT

King Crenshaw tells us Sulphur Well Hotel is now open. He also tells us he has five hundred fine county hams and more than two thousand frying chickens ready for serving his guests.

06-12 – REP

A somewhat tangled state of affairs has resulted in the removal of the body of the late Floyd Collin, ill-fated cave explorer from its resting place on his father’s farm to the Grand Canyon in Crystal Cave. ¶ Lee Collins, father of the explorer has issued a statement in which he states that after disposing of Crystal Cave he agreed to the removal of the body to the confines of the cavern he agreed to the removal of the body on account ofhis fear that an effort might be made by unstated parties to affect its removal and that as long as he was living he could protect it. ¶ The casket and tombstones are placed in the Grand Canyon of Crystal Cave.

06-13 – REP

The Library Association has rented the room next door to Drane’sJewelry Store and will move the Glasgow Library into their new quarters next week. ¶ This is a splendid move for the Library. Not only have they outgrown their present quarters but the new location should attract many new patrons.

06-14 – GT

Dr. C C Howard has purchased the Times building adjoining south side of Liberty Hotel. Trade was closed last week. This building was erected in 1925 by Mitchell & Ely. No change will be made by occupants, Times and Western Union, of the lower floor, all remaining at present quarters for term of years. ¶ Dr. Howard will, July first, move his office to the new building and occupy all of the upper floor consisting of four rooms. However, these rooms will be thoroughly overhauled and rebuilt, and the finest office equipment and accessories ever in Glasgow installed therein.

06-15 – REP

86-YEAR OLD WOMAN, JAIL

“Aunt Nan” Bishop is registered again at Lee Woodcock’s Hostelry as a result of a visit by Sheriff Matthews and deputies at her home in the Buck Creek Section Sunday afternoon where they found a quantity of moonshine. ¶ “Aunt Nan” is about 96 years old and has been before the bar of justice on several occasions. Sunday Sheriff Matthews arrested her son Will Bishop and brought him to town but Monday they sent back for “Aunt Nan” at trial she accepted all responsibility for possession of the contraband.

06-16 – GT

Sealed bids will be received in the office of the Barren County Board of Education for moving the school house at Tracy, and for building an additional room to said house June 18, 1927. Complete direction and specifications may be seen at the office of the board in Glasgow. These bids will be opened promptly at 12:30, and the board reserves the right to reject any and all bids on both propositions. W. M. Totty, Secretary.

06-19 -GT

Glasgow’s new telephone directory of twenty-four pages has just been completed in the Times office, and is now ready for delivery to the exchange. ¶ Included in this directory are to be noted the following exchanges and patrons: Burkesville, Tompkinsville, Cave City, Edmonton, Tracy, Temple Hill, Roseville, Glasgow Junction.

06-20 – GT

06-21 – GT

Twice defeated within the past few months, Glasgow Graded School District, Saturday voted school bonds in the amount of $50,000. The was 782-36 for the bonds. ¶ Work of marketing bonds is now underway, and plans for the magmificent new $70,000 school building will soon be made known.

06-22 -GT

Sewell Buster lies at Maplewood Infirmary in bad condition because of blow over head with ax, and Buddie and Leonard Butler are out on bond of $300 each to appear for examining trial in July to answer charge of inflicting the wound. ¶ Same old story of booze and bad feeling. Trouble was in lower part of county, southeast, and occurred Sunday about dark.

06-23 – GT

Ku Klux of Barren and adjoining counties will gather here at the fairgrounds, July Fourth for an all day picnic and demonstration. The festivities will continue with night program of fireworks and an initiation. Out-of -town orators will be here, and parades, contests and other forms of amusement will be provided.

06-26 – GT

The swimming pool on North Jacksonway will open Friday under the management of Mr. Jess Hatcher. Mr. Hatcher is now engaged in beautifying and cleaning the grounds.

Advertisement in the Columbia News: “Someone left on shoe and one quart of moonshine liquor in my office. Owner may have the shoe if he will at News office.”

06-27 – GT

The Mammoth Cave Transportation Company is now operating a bus line between Cave City and Mammoth Cave. Stops are mad at all intermediate points, and three round trips are mad daily, on schedule.

06-28 – GT

Trustees of Glasgow’s $200,000 hospital elected at Saturday’s meeting are: Messrs T J Samson, W L Porter, Howe Ralston, Geo. Ellis, Winn Davis, Basil Richardson, Hascal Mitchell, V H Baird, W P Combs. These gentlemen will conduct the hospital and be in chard of its operation henceforth.

06-29 – GT

Fire of undetermined origin early Sunday morning destroyed the two story frame building known as the Glasgow Hotel, on West Washington. Destroyed property belonged to the children of Hon. J. Lewis Williams. ¶ Loss is estimated at $12.000 with about $8,000 insurance. The burned building was originally the city school building, and was erected twenty-five or thiry years ago after considerable agitation for more school quarters.

06-30

Ellis Jones, mechanic at the Dixie Garage, Cave City, has just completed a flying fourse at the Embry-Riddle Aviation School in Cincinnati. ¶ Mr. Jones made one of the highest grades of the twenty that wer in the class. ¶ Mr. Errol Spencer left last week to enter the same school. The company maintaining the school operates daily passenger and express service from Louisvill to Cleveland, and is making plans for extension to Nashville, Tennessee.