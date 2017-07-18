ARCHIVES FOR JUNE 1957

on 07/18/2017 |

06-01

Inclement weather failed to dampen interest in the exhibit of Kentucky artist and reception ofthe Edmund Rogers chapter of the DAR, held Wednesday in the studio of Mrs. Betsy Gilbert Wells. It attracted many out-of-town as well as local guests. Mrs. W R Dickinson was chairman and Mrs. T. C. Delvaux and Mrs. W P Mansfield were hosts. ¶ Painting ranging from portraits to the modern abstract, loaned from local homes, provided diversified study of art over three quarters of a century.

06-02

Mr. and Mrs. W. E. Bacon, of Eighty Eight, has as their weekend guest Mrs. Bacon’s brother, Mr. Shellie E Beasley, and Mrs. Beasley of Tacoma, Washington, for the first reunion of the brother and sister in 21 years. Mr. Beasley is a retired Army officer and US pilot. The visitors liked Kentucky very much. Those calling while they were here were: Mr and Mrs. Ewell Bacon and family, Mr. and Mrs. Chris Bacon and family, Mr. and Mrs. Jake Lee and Mr. and Mrs. Frank Bray.

06-05

A former Glasgow resident has been elected to a key student office at the College of the Bible, Lexington. Joe W. Aspley, Jr. has been chosen to serve as president of the board of directors of the College of the Bible Student Cooperative Bookstore. Mr. Aspley is the son of Joe W. Aspley now a resident of Louisville. The younger Aspley is a member of the Glasgow Christian Church. He is serving as minister of the Christian Church at North Pleasureville in Henry County

.06-06

06-07

06-08

06-09

Miss Evelyn Chaplin, popular Glasgow High Senior was selected by the student body as Teenager of the Year from the list of seven who had received monthly recognition during the past school year. Mrs. Mitchell Ellis, chairman of the Glasgow Woman’s Club Teenager Recognition Committee, presented Miss Chaplin with a check for $5 during the program Swards Day at the High School.

06-12

Gray and Wilson will resume management of the Frozen Food Locker Plant on the Burkesville road after June 15th, it was announced today by the firm, composed of J P and J N Gray and Randolph Wilson, Sr. There will be no interruption in services. ¶ Mr. J P Gray pioneered int the frozen food locker plant service, and in 1941 erected Kentucky’s first such plant at its present location on the Burkesville road. Since that time each year it has seen additions until it now has more than 1,000 lockers. ¶ The plant offers complete modern facilities for slaughtering, curing, processing and storage of meats, and processing vegetables.

06-13

06-14

James Trigg Pace, Cashier of the New Farmers National Bank, and Warren Goad, Cashier of the Citizens National Bank are attending the School of Banking fo the South at Louisiana State University. Over 90 expert instructors from all over the nation lecture in the School of Banking at the two-weeks course. Mr. Pace will complete three years work and receive this diploma Friday night.

06-15

ROBERT S. FANT APPEARS LOSING FIGHT TO CANCER

County Clerk Robert S. Fant will be moved Friday by ambulance to Louisville where he will be flown to New York for treatment and possible surgery. Earlier this week the following statement was released: “Robert S. Fant, County Court Clerk, wins race for re-election but is losing his more than eight year’s fight against cancer.”

06-16

Mrs. D. M. Burks has been named as a delegate to represent the Kentucky Education Assn. at the NEA convention in Philadelphia, June 30 – July 5. Mrs. Burks has been active in the Third District Education work. Besides her classroom teaching she has served as director of Classroom Teacher’s for the Third District.

06-17

Grand Opening of Bill Alexander Appliance at their new location, 614 Columbia Avenue Friday and Saturday. Favors and prizes will be in frequent evidence, and unusual prices will prevail an many wanted appliances. ¶ Bill Alexander needs no introduction to folks in this area concerning his ability in the Electrical, Air-conditioning and heating business. He is a graduate of Hiseville High School and Coyne Electrical School and Industrial Training Institute, Chicago.

06-20

Sylvester L. Sharp has sold his “Busy Bee” restaurant on South Broadway to H. H. Francis and son, Howard. Howard took of management Saturday and invites his friends to call on him in his new location. The establishment was redecorated on the interior during the weekend. The sale was consummated by Taylor& Taylor Realty. Mr. Sharp assumed management Monday of a bedding plant in Bowling Green.

06-21

Glen Barrick, son of Mr. and Mrs. R C Barrick, of the Cedar Grove community received the coveted Kentucky Farmer degree at the annual convention of Future Farmers of America in Louisville, June 7th. Glen is a ’57 graduate of Temple Hill High School. ¶ The State Farmer degree is based on outstanding achievements in farming programs conducted during his four years in high school. This is the highest degree awarded by the KY. Assn. of FFA and is limited to two percent of the state membership.

06-22

Two vacancies on the Board of Directors of the T J Samson Hospital wer filled at a dinner meeting of the Board at hospital this week. The new members are L. Rogers Wells, representing Barren and Jack Pedigo, representing Allen County. ¶ Others comprising the 14-member board are: Winn Davis, E L Kerley, John E Richardson, William A Wyckoff, Administrator, Mrs. W R Dickinson, Brice Leech, Eugene Abell, J H Mitchell and R H Norris, Barren County, Squire Clarence Stearns, Cumberland Co., Judge J C Carter, Jr., Monroe Co., Phillip Depp, Metcalfe Co. and James Moss, Hart Co.

06-23

A vehicle safety check will be conducted during the week of July 1-6, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m (excepting July 4th), when a lane will be established on Liberty street, in front of the high school building. Entrance is from Washington St. ¶ The campaign is sponsored by the Glasgow Jaycees and has been bolstered by a proclamation from Mayor Walbert. The campaign is backed by Look Magazine. ¶ The purpose is the presentation of an opportunity to motorist to have a systematic check by qualified mechanics which will be furnished by local garages. Defective cars will be marked and the owner may take the necessary steps to have the vehicle put in better mechanical condition.

06-26

The Morrison Park Camp Meeting will be July 4-14. Since this is the hundredth anniversary of the birth of Dr H C. Morrison, founder there will be a memorial service honoring him on Thursday, 11th. Of great interest to the young people is the fact that the board is giving much consideration to them this year. For one dollar, you as a boy or girl may spend the entire ten days at the camp. Your room and meals furnished.

06-27

A stag dinner, honoring Mr. Freddie Travis was given Wednesday evening by his cousin, Mr. Russell Lee Travis, at his home in St. Mary’s Court. Covers were laid for ten guests with the table centered with a beautiful arrangement of white carnations and red roses, with horse shoes and streamers of good luck attached, adding a festive note. Places were marked by books of matches personalized with each guest’s name and decorated with clever sayings befitting a prospective bridegroom.

06-28

Lawrence Botts was installed a President of the Glasgow Lions Club at a meeting at Diamond Caverns Tuesday night when the members had their wives as guests. Mr. Botts succeeds J B Galloway, who was presented with a set of golf clubs by Lion Paul Savens in appreciation of Mr. Galloways outstanding administration. ¶ The new officers were installed by Gene Farley, and included: L Felix Murray, Lawrence Tidrow, Robert Watson, Morris Butler, Paul Sabens, Jesse Rayburn and David Bailey, Chris Grinstead and Joe Depp.

06-29

Dr. and Mrs. C C Howard entertained last Thursday evening with a dinner at the Country Club honoring their daughter, Mrs. Robert A Lessenberry, and three fromer childhood friends. There were many pleasant memories recalled of the “tree dwellers” who daily ate their lunches in the tree house at the Howard home on North Race St. Guests of honor were Dr. Bill Oliver, Mr. William Greer, John Settle and recent bride, Mrs. Freddie Travis, nee Sue Oliver, who will reside in Quantico, Va., where husband is to be stationed.

06-30

Dr. Daryl P Harvey, of Howard Clinic, has been named to the National Commission on Legislation and Public Policy, a key position in the American Academy of General Practice, second largest medical organization in the nation. ¶ Dr. Harvey, one of the original founders of the Kentucky Chapter of AGP has been a leader and staunch supporter of the AGP and its postgraduate program since its inception. He receives he BS degree from Western Kentucky State College; his MD Degree from Tulane Univ. and interned at Louisville General Hospital.