ARCHIVES FOR JUNE 1967

June 1967

The Republican

June 1, 1967 – The Kentucky Historical Society erects two highway markers in Metcalfe County in memory of Joseph A Altshelter, whose marker is at Three Springs and Eugene Nunn whose marker is at Savoyard (formerly Chicken Bristle).

The Little Heir Shop has been taken over by Mrs. Barbara Muckler and Mrs. Sarah Barrick from the former owners, Mrs. Shelley Riherd and Mrs. Leslie Toms.

AD – Gibson’s Discount Center – Boy’s Royce Union 20” Hi-Riser Bicycle – $19.95. Regular $39.95.

Barren Reservoir Water Show is a success last Sunday. Tennessee Ski Club team performed to an audience of about 5000 persons.

Open House and Dedication will be Sunday at the First General Baptist Church at 900 Cleveland Ave.

A T McCoy has retired from Barren County school system after 50 years of service.

June 8, 1967 – Barren County school Board adopts Site-Choice Action on the issue of school consolidation.

AD – Golden Thimble Fabric Shop – 54” Linen and Rayon. $1.98 yard, Antique Satin 98 cents a yard, and Colton Drapery Material $1.29 yard.

1967 Caverna Honor Students – Valedictorian – Brenda Renick, Salutatorian – Paul Davis and Sandra Camille Thomason has the 3rd highest average.

Showing at the Plaza – Oh, Dad, Poor Dad with Rosalind Russell; Fahrenheit 451 with Julie Christie. Showing at the Star, Batman, Cat Ballou, Spinout and That Funny Feeling.

June 15, 1967 – First Christian Church’s new building is half complete.

Edmonson County couple has wedding in the lobby of Howard Clinic after the groom came down with a sudden illness the day before the wedding.

Leon Turner, Chicken farmer of the Marrowbone Valley, has invented a chicken debeaker that will even be on the world marker. (Chickens are debeaked to prevent cannibalism.)

Recent Weddings and Engagements – Carolyn Peden and Patrick Moran, Diane Spillman and James Clemmons, Rossie Bertram and Jimmy Kingrey, JoAnne Peden and Donald Thomas Smith, Joyce Sharp and Eddie White, and Judy Spillman and Bob Risley.

Local Servicemen – Larry A Dowell, Paul M Nunn, William Black, Wayne Thompson, Billie Byrd, Billie Bartley, Donald D Gray, Ronald P Forschee, Raymond Lester Raynes, and Clifton Hendricks.

June 22, 1967 – Richard Harbison is named “Optimist of the Year” by the Glasgow Optimist Club.

Local dog license sales will begin July 1st.

Capt. Lee R. Nunn, Jr., is now qualified to serve as an officer in charge of a Nuclear Power Plant.

Grand opening is set for Thursday for Gene’s Women Apparel Store, next door to the Plaza Theatre. Owned and operated by Gene Abell.

AD – Houchens – Fresh Green Cabbage 7 cents a pound, Fields Country Sausage, two pound bag $1.29, Folgers Instant Coffee, 2 oz. jar. 47 cents, Starkist Tuna, 47 cents a can, and 10 pounds potatoes 45 cents.

June 29, 1967 – Betty’s Minit Mart will have their grand opening Thursday at their supermarket on Happy Valley Road across from Handmacher, Betty Denham, Owner, Anne Dickson, Asst. Mgr.

Twin calves born to a cow on a farm of Mr. and Mrs. Pat Steen are unique. One is a Jersey and one is a Holstein.