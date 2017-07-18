ARCHIVES FOR JUNE 1977

on 07/18/2017 |

June 1977

Glasgow Daily Times

June 1, 1977 – Dr. and Mrs. Paul York, Jr. entertained Saturday night at home, York Hill, with an old fashioned lawn party and cocktail buffet for around 130.

June 2, 1977 – All offices of the New Farmers Bank will close Saturday June 4, 1977 for Confederate Memorial Day and will be closed all day.

June 3, 1977 – Graduation was held for BCHS’s 250 graduating seniors. Robert Wurster delivered the commencement address. The event was held outside.

June 5, 1977- Roy Duvall, parts manager at Preston Ropp Chevrolet is the Outstanding Parts Manager in South Central Kentucky and North Central Tennessee for the second straight year.

June 6, 1977 – Bill Bewley blisters the course with a record 63 to win the C G Follis Invitational Golf Tournament.

June 7, 1977 – New Assistant Basketball Coaches Donnie Owens and Charlie Matthews are already on the job with Coach Bob Cook hosting GHS Summer Basketball Camp. Award winners include Joe Johnson, Timmy Hayes, Greg Harris, and Marchel Stockton.

June 8, 1977 – Wendell Brown is named BCHS’s new basketball coach. Brown is a Caneyville native.

June 9, 1977 – 10 year dream comes true as Opening night in Horse Cave as Horse Cave Theatre presents “Candida”. Actor Jon Voight will attend opening night June 10.

June 12, 1977 – FRECC announces local youth winners who join the youth tour trip to Washington, DC – Donna Phillips, Hardyville, Jerry Shaw, Glasgow and Tim Ritter, Summer Shade.

June 13, 1977 – Jay Turner, WOVO disc jockey is guest speaker for Fountain Run School’s 8th grade graduation.

June 14, 1977 – Extension of Westwood Street to Grandview Ave. is debated by the Glasgow Common Council.

June 15, 1977 – Lee Bidwell is the President-elect of the Glasgow Kiwanis Club. He presented a check to John Day Dickinson for the fund drive for the local YMCA.

June 16, 1977 – Employees of Sorensen, Glasgow Industries, were on strike Thursday morning hoping for a better contract.

June 17, 1977 – Jim Crow and Gail Kinslow join the staff of Security Savings and Loan.

June 19, 1977 – Effective Monday, about half the street known as Gorin Park Drive will be closed to through traffic.

June 21, 1977 – Metcalfe Countians sight UFOs while sitting on their front porch around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. No trace of where the four red objects landed. “It wasn’t a good feeling”, said Virginia Taylor. (Later discovered it was neighbors’ fireworks).

June 22, 1977 – Potluck lunch is held for retiring Kentucky Pants Co. No. 2 employees – Delsie Cary, Leona Renfro, Ella Hammer, Ruby Byrd, Mary Harlow and Bernice Clay.

June 24, 1977 – Lynn Bryant is named as the Kentucky Muscular Dystrophy Chairman.

June 25, 1977 – Construction is still booming in Glasgow/Barren County with 68/80 being straightened, new gym at BCHS, Connector road between 90 and 68, and Manning Motor Expansion.

June 27, 1977 – New Majorettes for GHS Scottie Band as Melissa Ryan, Doris Smith, Debbie Ryan, Barbara Lane, Cindy Jackson, Connie Lane and Nan Norris.

June 28, 1977 – Glasgow Common Council weighs the issue of banning livestock in the city but takes no action to authorize extending Westwood.

June 29, 1977 – Barren County Schools will begin August 26th following School Calendar approval by the board.

June 30, 1977 – Barren River Lake State Resort park is already booked with its 51 rooms and 12 cottages for the 4th of July Holiday.