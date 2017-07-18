ARCHIVES FOR JUNE 1987

on 07/18/2017 |

Glasgow Daily Times

June 1, 1987 – Winners of the Haywood Fire Department Open Fishing Tournament at Barren River Reservoir are Ronnie Dennison, James T Smith, Mike Saltsman, George Ramsey and Stanley Bragg.

June 2, 1987 – The City of Edmonton get $234,000 grant for improvement of sewage treatment plant.

June 3, 1987 – Speed limit on some Interstates in Kentucky will be raised to 65.

June 4, 1987 – A new high school, middle school and central office building are recommended in the Kentucky Board of Education’s amended facility survey plan for Monroe County.

Sarah Bowers, Lavern Combs and Dallies Wood retire from the State ICF Hospital.

June 5, 1987 – Mike Elmore, former Glasgow outfielder, signed Thursday with the Baltimore Orioles organization, after being drafted in the 16th round of the major leagues baseball draft.

June 6, 1987 – Tuesday night on TV – NBC – Matlock, Movie “Deceptions”; CBS – Wizard, NBA Basketball; ABC – Who’s the Boss, Growing Pains, Moonlighting, and Spenser for Hire.

June 7, 1987 – GTE will make a service called equal access available to its 651 exchange customers by August 29th.

June 8, 1987 – Bryan Baysinger shot a 75 Sunday to become the youngest winner of the Follis Invitational Golf Tournament.

June 9, 1987 – Joseph Terrell McPherson is Monroe County High School’s Valedictorian.

June 10, 1987 – Barren County Board of Education hires Larry L Locke as principal of BCHS. He comes from Livingston County Board of Education as Asst. Principal and Athletics director.

June 11, 1987 – Traffic problems in the Happy Valley Road area have led to the closing of Wall Street to thru traffic this weekend (Teens took their act to the public square after the above action).

June 12, 1987 – Hart County Magistrates vote to close the County’s Jail because of lack of funds in the budget to keep in line with state standards.

June 14, 1987 – Co-Valedictorians at BCHS – Scott Witty, Kim Metzger and Bobby Russell; Co-Salutatorians – Melissa Cox and Teresa Lee. GHS Valedictorian is Lee Branstetter and Salutatorian is Brian Siebold. Caverna’s top students were Cheryl Gentry and Kerry Edwards.

June 15, 1987 – Historic Morrison Park on Hwy. 63 will be the site of regularly scheduled Sunday afternoon gospel singings beginning Sunday, June 21st featuring Roger Barrick Singers, Canaanland Quartet and Gospel Crusaders.

June 17, 1987 – Horse Cave hopes to reclaim heritage through the American Cave Conservation Association to reopen the cave that gave Horse Cave its name, which has been closed by underground pollution for 44 years.

June 18, 1987 – Dellwood Apartments opens with ribbon cutting off South Green Street, north of the Glasgow By pass.

June 19, 1987 – Wall Street will again be closed to thru traffic this weekend. (They came back to square)

June 21, 1987 – AD – Future Federal Savings Bank – Our withdrawable Future Option CD will peak your interest – Current Rate 6.50%.

June 22, 1987 – 5 people were hospitalized when thousands of bees in Hart County were disrupted and began stinging people. A man, who was moving the bees, apparently disrupted them and the bees began attacking local victims.

June 24, 1987 – Norma Redford was recently honored for her 25 years as Court Reporter for Barren and Metcalfe County Circuit Courts.

June 25, 1987 – Barnlot Theatre presents “Living Together” at MARC Park Thursday thru Sunday. Cast members include Susan Chambers, Richard Duncan, Tim Best, Marilyn Gilley, Jim Thurman and Lori Poling.

June 28, 1987 – a 25 year old Glasgow man was fatally injured Friday night in an industrial accident at Butler County Coal Mine. Roger Walbert suffered fatal injuries when he was struck by a jack he was using to change a tire on a coal truck.

June 30, 1987 – Glasgow City School Board of Education hires Greg Lyons as Band Director at GHS.