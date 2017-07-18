ARCHIVES FOR JUNE 1997

on 07/18/2017 |

June 1997

The Progress

June 5, 1997 – Expanded parking is now available for Glasgow City Hall and downtown businesses in the area behind City Hall with 88 spaces.

Glasgow Airport receives $752,379 for Phase II of the runway extension project.

Chris Martin, BCHS Senior, has signed a letter of intent to play ball at Union College in Barbourville.

Ribbon Cutting ceremonies are held at Wigwam Village Gift Shop and Sleeping (in a wigwam) in Cave City and O’Brien Catalog Sales for JC Penney at 302 S. Broadway in Glasgow.

Benny Lile has been named Director of Instruction for the Barren County School District.

Caverna High School Class of 1967 was honored at graduation exercises at Caverna High School and seized the opportunity to organize a 30 year reunion.

June 12, 1997 – Barren Metcalfe Emergency Communication Center voted to lease a Doppler radar system for the 911 Center.

Nursing Assistant’s Week is proclaimed in the area with Judge Dickerson and Mayor Honeycutt signing the proclamation. Those on hand for the signing included Jean Kronemyer, Joni Edwards, Mary Johnson, Nancy Driver, Betty Byrd, and Faye Thornberry.

Cave City Executive Inn is the scene this week for a WWII 30st Ordinance Regiment 602nd Battalion, Co. G, F, and D Reunion.

Rock-Webb Reunion is held June 1 in Hardyville. The descendants of Sarah Catherine Rock and William Washington Webb met at the Hardyville Community Center.

Dan and Alice Lee are honored for volunteering each Tuesday for the last three years at Mammoth Cave National Park.

June 19, 1997 – New “Welcome to Glasgow” signs are erected at US 31 E and Trojan Trail and on Hwy. 90 West as a project of the Glasgow /Barren County Leadership Group – The Crane Committee.

Over 100 Barren Countians met with Lt. Gov. Steve Henry to solicit state assistant for the construction of a bridge over Skaggs Creek on Oil Well Road to replace a bridge washed out 30 years ago.

Tonya Collette Shive is crowned 1997 Miss Metcalfe County Fair . First runnerup is Sherry Denise Grider and 2nd runnerup was Kristina Nicole Gowen.

The Barren River Lake Beach is closed until further notice due to heavy rains, keeping the lake above summer pool.

Glasgow Musicale Scholarship recipients are Leslie Mutter, Maria Abston, Dale Payne, Bethann Birge, Julie Wright, Angela Sales, Charlie Abston, Daniel Shepherd, Quinn Armstrong and Sarah Wireman.

Sgt/ Ron West retires from Kentucky State Police after 30 years.

June 26, 1997 – Groundbreaking was held Thursday morning for New Farmers National Bank’s Financial Center to be located at the intersection of W. Main Street and N. Liberty Street.

The Summer Shade Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary is producing a Community Birthday Calendar for 1998. To add an event, contact any auxiliary member.