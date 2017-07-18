ARCHIVES FOR JUNE 2007

on 07/18/2017 |

June 2007

The Progress

June 3, 2007 – Vet Jam ’07 begins Saturday, June 2, at 1:00 p.m. off Hwy. 255, west of Glasgow.

Barren County Treasurer Karen Bracken retires with 31 years of service to Barren County.

Adam Minor is sworn in as the newest deputy of the Barren County Sheriff’s Dept.

Jonathan Shaw, Tompkinsville native, wins the 37th Annual Dr. C. G. Follis Invitational Golf Tournament with a 3 under par.

June 10, 2007 – Far Off Broadway Players present “Lend Me a Tenor” June 22-24. Brent Morrison and Charlie Goodman are two of the actors.

June 14, 2007 – Two people were injured at a Cave City hotel over the weekend. The man and his daughter were reportedly electrocuted while in the Quality inn swimming pool.

Port Oliver Recreation Area, located near the dam, is now open for limited boat launching.

June 17, 2007 – Louisville Orchestra will present the 8th annual concert on the Square on July 3.

June 21, 2007 – Barren County Circuit Court Judge Phil Patton and local Drug Court Coordinator Candy Reed accept the State Drug Court Award at the National Association of Drug Court Professional Conference in Washington D C.

Barren County Farm Bureau Federation has awarded four scholarships for 2007 to Emily London, Kyle Adams, Jamie Houchen and Sidney Holman.

June 28, 2007 – Minimum wage employees in Kentucky will see a boost in their income this week as their pay rises by 70 cents an hour. Beginning June 26, it will go from $5.15 an hour to $5.85 per hour.

Carla Gantz is elected as the 2007-08 President of the Kentucky Dental Hygienist Association.

Robert Cameron of Lenoir City, Tn. wins the W A Weldon Singles Championship and the Jim Moody Doubles Classic with his partner Michael Mather.

BCHS Junior Lucas Mohon was named to the Ky. High School Baseball Coaches Association 2007 2nd Team All State.