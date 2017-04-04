ARCHIVES FOR MARCH 1917

03-01 – GT

Glasgow is to have a daily newspaper in the near future, that is the prospects look good for it right now. The title of the new daily is to be The Morning Sun and it will shine every morning except Sunday. The Sun will be a four page five column paper and will contain all the local news each day and will be delivered anywhere in in Glasgow for five cents a week. W. H. Jones, Jr. and Carleton Collins are to be the publishers and it will be printed each night in its office upstairs over the Republican.

03-02 – GT

Mr. H. K. Staples, who killed Mr. N. Welch and attempted suicide in Bowling Green recently, was given an examining trial and held over to the grand jury on a bond of $40,000. Later the bond was reduced to $20,000 which Mr. Staples gave and was released. His bondsmen were: Messrs. M. B. Kerley, Frank Riherd, J. T. Smith, M. Deweese, J. F. Cook, W. J. Wade, Noah Davis and J. C. Walton.

03-03 – GT

Barren Countians cast your vote this time for men who will pike and bridge your county from center to circumference and provide an interurban system netting the great county of Barren to Glasgow.

Boost your oil industry

Boost your strawberry enterprise

Start sang and yellow root growing any one can do this and bring thousands of dollars each year to Barren County. Let hustle as never before

03-06 – GT

Mr. Oscar Britt and another young man attempted to cross Skaggs Creek at the Boyter grist mill beyond Temple Hill, a few days ago, when the water was high. One mule in the wagon, was the kind that lays sown when in deep water, and this he did in this case. The result was that the wagon and team, together with the young men were washed downstream, and that none were drowned was almost a miracle. All were rescued some distance downstream, except that only part of the wagon was saved. Most of the load, including a steam engine, was lost.

03-07 – GT

03-08 – GT

Sunday night, whiskey got in its work on Page’s height, and 7 white men and two negroes were taken charge of the officers and lodged in Castle Berry for the night. And on the streets near the Square, another white man became hilarious and was taken to keep company with the other miscreants. Monday they were brought before Judge Boles who proceeded to extract about $5 and cost from each of them.

03-09– GT

03-10– GT

Messrs. Depp & Applegate have taken a contract for the erection of a brick storehouse, 50×100 feet, two stories and basement on lower depot street, beyond the Cartwright stores on the same block, for the 1st district Farmers Supply Col, at a price of $8,000. The building is to be erected as soon as weather permits. It will be a handsome addition to the town.

03-13 – REP

AUTO AEROPLANE

After taking Mr. & Mrs. J. C. Preston to the Trigg Theater, Wednesday night, Arthur Wells, better known as “Frog”, chauffeur, decided he’d take a little airing. As he proceeded on down the pike, his “accompanying spirits” mad him think something were that weren’t. He wondered why he couldn’t make an airship out of an automobile. Just as he swerved aroung the curve by Mrs. Mittie Pedigo’s, he attempted to fly, but instead he sailed over the barbed wire fence, right into the vacant lot this side of Mrs. Belle Jones House. However before the car alighted, it turned turtle and landed upside down in the corn field.

03-14 – REP

Mr. B. C. Foster, the popular proprietor of the Wayside Inn, was 69 years of age Monday. The occasion was celebrated by the gather of a number of citizens, consisting of the Judge and number of the members of the court beside a few private friends who tried to eat all the Mr. Foster and his good wife have been accumulated these years. But it was a hopeless job, and after all efforts failed the congratulated Mr. Foster and departed after leaving with Mr. Foster bushels of good wishes for his continued life and prosperity.

03-15 – REP

Last Saturday, Ira C. Wright was tried for bootlegging. While the jury was out, Wright became suspicious that was “in it”, so he gently slipped out of the courtroom and made for tall timber. When the jury returned, the brought in a verdict of $75 fine and 30 days in jail. But the prisoner was not to be found, and if he will only stay away, the people will forgive – or rather forget – him.

03-16 – REP

The New Dixie Hotel at Cave City, has opened its doors for guests, under the management of Mr. Wm. M. O’Neal the popular Bardstown hotel man, and to emphasize this event, on next Saturday night, a banquet will be given in the hotel, which will be attended by probably a hundred invited guests. An elaborate menu has been prepared and toasts will be responded to by a number of local orators. A brilliant affair is looked forward to.

03-17– GT

Dr. Bealer, a dentist in Fountain Run, while doing some dental work for Miss Pruitt, daughter of Mr. Wood Pruitt, of Halfway, took occasion to steal a kiss from the young lady and was quickly arrested upon the charge of forcible detention. He is being guarded by special guard awaiting the arrival of his brother from Louisville this afternoon whom it is expected will make bond for the for the young man’s appearance at the April term of the Allen Circuit Court.

03-20On the 9th of the present month Miss Rosa Plumlee of Elbow Springs died of a relapse of measles, Monday of this week, just 10 days later her twin sister, Miss Cloe Plumlee died of the same disease. They were the daughters of a widow, and as we understand her only daughters, though she has some sons left. They were nice people and have the heartfelt sympathy of all their friends.

– GT

03-21 – REP

Messrs. George R Jackson and Thomas Kately, representing the Grade Oil Producing Company have been in Glasgow for the past few days looking over the territory with a view to operating for oil on a large scale. They have already 24 leases including the Harrison lease and four well and will l let contracts for a number of new wells at once or as soon as weather allows.

03-22 – REP

Mrs. Susan Franklin and her son-in-law, Mr. Jo. Ed Wilcoxen of Park, was at Maplewood Infirmary to see Mrs. Wilcoxen, the daughter of Mrs. Frank.in, who had been operated on for apendicites, a few days ago, an while returning to their home, and when a short distance this side of Goodnight, they met some autos, and just as they passed, of course one of the engines had to pop off like a pistol and scared the mule they were driving, which ran and threw them out. Mrs. Franklin sustained such injuries that she died yesterday. She was the step-mother of Mr. Ab Franklin who was killed at Edmonton a few years ago, and had several children She was a fine woman.

03-23 – REP

Mr. Jake Williams purchased one sow and 20 pigs 3 weeks old for $49. ¶ Mr. J. E. Oliver refused $65 for one sow and 10 pigs. Some folks say these are good times, but we think not, certainly there is plenty of money but the man who that don’t need it so much has got the most of it, pity the poor fellow that has his living to buy. ¶ Say, did you know we have a pike from Glasgow out toward Temple Hill? It was built last fall and has’nt washed out at Fallen Creek but two times.

03-24– GT

Mr. Wilbur Thomason who is attending the High School, drove his horse downtown Monday afternoon and hitched him to the hitch rack around the square and returning a few hours later found his horse and buggy gone. The next morning the rig was found hitched on stand pipe hill, the horse having stood out all night. The Grand Jury investigated and found that 3 young men who were drinking had taken the rig and drove it all over the “Kingdom” and up the hill where it was found.

03-25 – REP

I am a wool died democrat, and always feel hand bound to support the democrat ticket, but I have nearly decided not to vote in the primary and so to be free to voter or not to vote as I see fit in the November contest. I have fully decided never again to vote for a drunkard or a man who advocates the manufacture and sale of whiskey.

03-27 – REP

M. Pedigo, one of the lightning calculators of the Farmers Loose Leaf Tobacco Warehouse, will leave today for Hopkinsville to figure at the Cooper Loose Leaf House of that place. Mr. Pedigo did fine work here but owing to the slack in tobacco here and the rush there, he will go to handle the same line of work there as he handled here.

03-28 – REP

03-29 – REP

Oh my just think Circuit court convened Monday. Oh God of heaven pity the poor country people away out in the bottomless gulf of mud striving to get to the temple of justice to testify and view their muddy form and haggard looks and fine them if they are here on time. Oh my such things can’t exist in such a state.

03-30– GT

Mr. Jim Black of this place has accepted a very remunerative position with the L. & N. R. R., and has entered upon his new duties. Mr. Black held a responsible positive position as an official in the Eddyville penitentiary for several years, but failed to kneel and kiss the toe of the powers that be, and was bounced recently. His present position is much better one than the other.

03-31– GT

As announced last week, the management of the Dixie Hotel, Cave City, formally opened the hotel with a banquet last Saturday night. The occasion was one of great brilliancy and enjoyment. About 100 guests were expected but between 140 and 150 paid $1.50 each of the privilege of participating in the festivities. Mr. Wm. O’Neal, the manager proved himself a thoroughly competent host.