ARCHIVES FOR MARCH 1927

03-01– GT

There is growing, insistent demand for asphalt around the public square. And one block each street from the square. To our mind, this is the first, the logical step in direction of asphalt streets for the whole of Glasgow. Asphalt the Public Square and then the task of “selling” asphalt idea to the remainder of the town is more than half completed.

03-02– GT

PROMISCIOUS PISTOL FIRING ENDANGERS W. T. FLOWERS

Officers are trying to find out the names of two boys who shot into the Dark Tobacco Growers’ Co-operative Association building late Saturday, the bullet barely missing W. T. Flowers, the manager. The two boys were on ponies, riding past the building, when one of them drew a pistol and fired, crashing a window pane near Mr. Flowers’ head.

03-03– GT

The hospital fund up to noon yesterday totaled $69,402. This includes all money, both white and colored subscriptions. The colored workers got busy the earlier part of the week and turned in pledges totaling $622.

03-06– GT

Master Billy Ely, the two-year-old son of Mr. & Mrs. A. E. Ely, on North Race Street, took a high dive from an upstairs window one day last week. With the exception of a bad scare and a good coating of mud for the young man no serious damage was done. Master Billy is quite attractive young man and has made many friends during his short life, who are happy that his accident did not have any serious results. ¶ Mrs. J. C. Ely had the misfortune to fall down the steps at her home on North Race Street last Sunday. No bones broken and she getting along nicely. Mrs. Ely is one of the most cultured, most loved woman of our town.

03-07– GT

SALES HOUSE FOR W. MAIN STREET

Redford and Son To Build 300 Foot Warehouse For Auction of Livestock and Tobacco; Adjoins Farmers Union, And Will Be Rushed To Completion.

Messrs. Leslie and Yancey Redford have purchase lot adjoining and running back of the Farmers Union Store on West Main St., and will erect thereon a two story building. The building will front on Main St. 46 feet.

03-08–

Appeal of William Wyatt, New York and Violet B. Janin, Silver Spring, trustees under the will of John Crogan, and cross-appeal of the Mammoth Cave Development Co. et al., involving the Mammoth Cave were filed in U.S. Court of Appeals in Cincinnati Saturday. ¶ Judge Dawson had overruled a motion for injunction to restrain Mammoth Cave Dev. CO. from using words like “Mammoth Cave” in connection with exploitation of a cave adjoin the original Mammoth Cave in Ky., but granted the injunction on his own volition. Now both sides feel aggrieved.

03-09– GT

Whereas, we the undersigned, having received information which was without truth and unfounded, to the effect the E. M. Matthews was indicted by the Grand Jury at its March 1927 term, and having repeated information which was so received, and now since we have learned the truth than no indictment was returned by said grand jury, and the the grand jury did not even have an matter before it concerning said E. M. Matthews, we now on behalf of said E. M. Matthews, and at his request, do hereby retract and statements made by us concerning such information, and want to exonerate E. M. Matthews from any accusations made by us, and do hereby apologize to him in every way.

Dickinson – P. W. Holman – W. [wow, a long sentence – RG]

03-10– GT

Mrs. Albert Ely entertained with a party Thursday afternoon for her son Jack Ely, it being his sixth birthday. The afternoon was spent in playing games, after which refreshments were served. ¶ Mesdames Hawley and Gorin entertained their Sunday School class at the Hotel Owens, Horse Cave, with a St. Patrick’s Day party. The idea of the good saint was carried thro’ invitations, decorations, place cards, favors and menu.

03-13– GT

March term of Barren Circuit Court convened Monday with tremendous crowd in the courtroom to hear Judge Richardson’s instruction. ¶ He scored the pistol carrying citizen a menace, and delivered telling assaults against the violator of automobile laws. The Jury was instructed to give particular attention of the above mentioned statutes. ¶ The Judge, in his instruction, brought out fact the druggist dealing in alcoholic preparations are in some instances, as guilty of law violation as the common bootlegger.

03-14– GT

Elsewhere in this issue appears list of dog owners of Barren County who have purchased license for dogs to date. ¶ There are 1,600 dogs listed in this county but only 569 of that number have obtained licenses. The Jury has directed the Times to warn all dog owners that March 16 is day set for investigation of the dog list. If you have not secured license by that date, the Grand Jury will proceed to indict you. Get busy, now.

03-15– GT

Matter of permanent streets for South Green and N. Race St. was before the City Council at its Tuesday night meeting. ¶ Petition bearing names of 33 residents on Race Street asking that the improvements be made was presented. It was also brought out several residents along the street objected to the plan of building on ground that the city and other taxpayers being users of the street were not sharing more fully in the cost. Petition bearing names of 19 residents on South Green favorable to the project and other petition bearing 15 names of citizens opposing method of raising the building fund, were presented to the Council. ¶It was brought out that improvements whether asphalt, concrete or other material would average around $5.32 the front foot on South Green, and $4.43 on North Race, the guttering and curbing are not included in this average. The average cost per foot, off course, is for each side of the street. 10 year payment plan is advocated.

03-16– GT

Edmonton Road still a morass

Travelers to Metcalfe Circuit Court have to go horseback or go horseback on this so-called state highway: the $12,500 subscribed to finish Road now badly needed. ¶ The road drag was used on Glasgow-Edmonton state highway just out of the city limits, Sunday. –The road had become impassable and this action was imperative. Day by day conditions of this important highway grow worse. With team it takes from 8 to 10 hours to negotiate 21 miles to Edmonton and so bad were conditions, that Circuit Judge Richardson found it necessary mount horse for the first time in 20 years, Richard everything in time the Whole Court, Monday. (however, Judge White declares he rode a mule).

03-17– GT

It is now possible to leave Glasgow via bus at 11:30 a.m. arriving in Louisville, without change of bus at 3:30. This is a new run which became effective last week. It is now possible to leave Louisville at the hour of 5 o’clock on the return, arriving in Glasgow at 9 o’clock.

03-20– GT

Report that 10’ of the courthouse yard on all four sides was to be taken up for purposes of widening the streets, has been proven incorrect. No such move has been undertaken, nor will be attempted. Rumor in all probability had it start with the Legion’s plan to beautify the yard by making sidewalks around the outer edge thereof.

03-21– GT

Sheriff E. M. Matthews is having spring cleaning of bootleggers and moonshiners. Just look at what his efficient force has accomplished within the past few days. An Ed says there is more to come. And good for his deputies. ¶ Clarence Gregory, agent for a so-called master mind bootlegger, is in jail serving a 30 day sentence and satisfying a $200 fine. He was caught with 5 gallons of liquor. The liquor was found in his home. ¶ Jim Emmett, of the Slash section is serving a 30 day jail sentence and laying on a $200 fine. ¶ Wade Lawrence and A. J. Green were arrested Tuesday as they began setting up still in the Buck Creek Section. Still and 200 gallons of mash was destroyed.

03-22– GT

FOR SALE – 7 milk cows, 1 shorthorn 3-year-old bull, 1 registered saddle mare (to bring colt in May), 9 sows and gilts, 1 400 Wishbone incubator, 1 230 Champion Incubator, 1 1,000 (new) brooder stove, 1,000 pounds sweet clover seed. See me at home Friday. Warren Thomas, Cave City route three.

03-23– GT

The present school problem in Glasgow is a very serious one. The crowed condition of the building is painful. Nothing can be more important than the education of our children and growing young people. They are the Glasgow of tomorrow, so we are responsible for them. ¶ No one is more interested in this school problem as the women, the mothers and other thoughtful women. Many of our women have business experience and business sense and judgement. The trustees should be made up of both men and women. The five best most practical and efficient men and women should be elected and put in charge, officially, of this most important matter.

03-24 – GT

Chautauquato open in Glasgow on June 30

Glasgow’s Redpath Chautauqua will open Thursday, June 30 and continue for seven days. An unusually strong program has been booked, and Glasgow is promised the strongest week of entertainment ever presented by a Chautauqua organization. Watch for the program.

03-25 – GT

Judge White requests us to announce that he has appointed road overseers who have volunteered their services, but that there are a number of other roads over which he has not appointed anyone because no one has volunteered. He asks that anyone interested enough to see his own road looked after either come in or write about their road.

03-27 – REP

Crown Lodge, 39, Knights of Pythias observed the anniversary of the founding of their order with a real old-time banquet at the Liberty Hotel last Friday, an occasion that reflected the high standing of the order in this community. ¶ One hundred and two plates were served to the Knights and guests. As toast master that genial Knight Winn Davis displayed his most capable ability as master of ceremony. ¶ Much amusement was offered by a group of surprise “speakers” assembled by Toastmaster Davis.

03-28 – REP,

The heavy snow the first of the week retarded the work of the Civic Improvement Committee of Barren County Post, American Legion, in their work on the courthouse yard. The “engineering force” of Barren County Post made up ofRobert Garnett, Peck Jones and Buford Williams was on the joy Saturday and Monday and set up the grade stakes and had everything ready for Chairman Reuben Garnett to proceed. Everything is in readiness and with favorable weather it will be a dusty time around these parts for a few days.

03-29– REP

May Move Bridget o Beaver Creek

Action was taken toward the construction of a bridge at the Knob Ford on the Prewitt’s Knob Road was taken at the meeting of the Fiscal Court, Monday when a committee was directed to make an estimate on the cost of removing the bridge at Skeggs Creek on the Jackson highway to this place. ¶ P W Holman reported that he had received $2588 on the subscriptions made on the Tompkinsville Rd. ¶ Judge White and Engineer Atkins were ordered to buy drugs drags or the use and working county roads, the expenditure not to exceed $500

03-30– REP

Glasgow has developed another magician — yes sir and the latest addition in Ed H. Smith’s flock is Everett Frei son of “Brudder” and the very efficient pharmacist at Leech & Davis when not otherwise engaged in working out another “fooler”. He’s really pretty clever and will make is ainitial public appearance at the courthouse at an early date under the auspices of Troop Number One Boy Scouts. Watch for the day and don’t miss a real treat.

03-31– Rep

Tom Word, living here Nobob, was in town Saturday and took treatment for rabies, as a precaution, after he had been bitten by one of his mules. The mule, which had been ailing for several days had eaten its left breast off, and on down the left foreleg and upon Mr.Word entering stable Saturday morning the mule tried to take a nip out of his arm. The skin was not broken but Mr. Word took no chances but came immediately for treatment. According to reports the Nobob community has been visited by mad dogs recently.