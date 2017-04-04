ARCHIVES FOR MARCH 1957

03-01

Marty Robbins Slates Two Shows in Glasgow

Marty Robbins the nation’s high ranking country singer and “Grand Ole Opry” star, will appear in person in Glasgow at the Plaza Theater Friday, March 8, for two performances. ¶ Robbins currently has four songs in the top ten popularity chars, “Singing the Blues”, “Knee Deep in the Blues”, “The Same Two Lips”, and “I Can’t Quit”.

03-02

An epidemic of scarlet fever and flu has resulted in the closing of several schools in Monroe Co., the Supervisor of Instruction of the school system said today. ¶ He said that Superintendent Darrell Carter had closed schools at Tompkinsville, Gamaliel, Fountain and colored schools at Tompkinsville and Fountain Run on the advice of three doctors and the Public Health Nurse, Beulah Smith.

03-03

Caverna High School’s state champion cheerleader suffered a fractured pelvis Saturday when her car overturned near Jamestown. ¶ Miss Gail Peterson, 17 was named Miss Cheerleader of Kentucky last years. She reportedly swerved to avoid hitting another car and landed in a ditch. Her car was damaged extensively.

03-06

ALMOST READY – Holmes Restaurant, on West Public Square will open again Thursday after closing last year for completion of the Mitchell-Terry Building.

03-07

An Associated Press story from Louisville this morning stated that Barren County Judge Louie Nunn said he would not seek re-election this year. ¶ The statement was made a meeting of the Louisville Young Republicans last night in Louisville. Judge Nunn was quoted in the story as telling the group he would consider running for Governer in 1959 if asked by his party and the people of the state.

03-08

An all-out “Polio Alert” to prevent the tragedy that crippling polio could bring to many unvaccinated Kentuckians during the coming summer months was begun by the Ky. Medical Assn. In a statement prepared by the medical assn.’s Public Health Committee under the chairmanship od C. C. Howard, M. D. Glasgow, the doctors express deep concern over the failure of many Ky. Families to take advantage of the protection against paralytic afforded by the Salk vaccine.

03-09

All farmers in Barren County age 65 or above who earned less than $2080 in 1956 and intend to file an application for social security benefits should contact Paul French, Field Representative and get their names on the list to protect their filing date. ¶ He will be at eh Court House in Glasgow to register applicants March 13. Additional help will be provided later.

03-10

Mitchell Davis, Glasgow, Superintendent of Schools of Barren County schools so far is the only nominee for President of the KY. Education Assn. New officers will be elected at the KEA’s annual convention here April 11-13.

03-13

Mrs. Rondel Oliver, Sr. announces the engagement of her daughter, Miss Carey Sue Oliver, to Mr. Frederick Lynn Travis, son of Mr. & Mrs. Horace Travis. The betrothed couple were both members of the 1953 graduation class of Glasgow High School. Miss Oliver is a member of the office staff of Crown Laundry and Cleaners. Mr. Travis is a senior of Centre College, Danville, where he is a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and president of the Student Council. The Couple plan a June wedding.

03-14

Miss Judith Ann “Judy” Redman, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Waldo Redman and a senior at Glasgow High School, has been awarded a $300 Freshman Scholarship to George Peabody College for Teachers in Nashville. ¶ This is quite an honor as Judy is the first student from Glasgow to attend Peabody as an undergraduate student. Miss Redman is a member of the Glasgow First Christian Church where is very active.

03-15

Glasgow City School Supt. Gene Farley said today that the inside of the E. B. Terry Elem. School has been completed and that six more rooms of children were moved in this morning. Six rooms of classes have been in the building since January 20. ¶ Farley said the building is almost completed outside, but the grounds have to be leveled and sown with grass. ¶ The classrooms that were moved were Mrs. Ralph T. Clark, first grade; Mrs. D. M. Burks, first grade; Mrs. Chester Jackson, second Grade; Mrs. T. E. Middleton, second grade; Mrs. Damon London, third Grade; Mrs. Stanley, fourth grade.

03-16

Robert Porter Goodman of Glasgow, has won membership in the pre-medical honorary society “Skull & Bones” at Vanderbilt University. ¶ Goodman is the son of Mr. & Mrs. C. A. Goodman, Jr. of Trigg Court and is a graduate of Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Va. He is now a sophomore at Vanderbilt, and a member of Sigma Chi.

03-17

After 22 years in the business, Harry B. Ellis has become half-owner and manager of the L. C. Ellis Drug Company located on the north side of the public square. Negotiations were completed with Mrs. L. C. Ellis, owner late yesterday afternoon. ¶ Mr. Ellis began working in the drug store as a fountain clerk during the afternoons in 1935 while attending Glasgow High School. He graduated from Glasgow High School and Louisville College of Pharmacy.

03-20

“On The Square”, a new feature, appears for the first time in today’s issue of the Daily Times. The column, written by Times publisher, Carroll Knicely, makes its appearance on page 2 of this addition. Contents of the new column will be primarily comments on items of community, county and area interest. The feature will not appear daily at present.

03-21

The Glasgow Daily Times is authorized to announce that Mrs. Randolph Wilson, for two terms State Representative from the 27th Legislative District (Barren Co.), is a candidate for reelection subject to action of the May Democratic Primary. ¶ Rep. Wilson has been cited as “one of the best friends to education ever to serve in the legislature”, and she worked toward new and improved street facilities and a comprehensive road program for the entire county.

03-22

The appointment of George C. Ganter as Deputy Commissioner of Conservation was announced today by Commissioner Laban P. Jackson. ¶ Ganter, 50, an alumnus of Bethel College, has been Jackson’s executive assistant since joining the department in January, 1956. He is the owner of Ganter Hatcheries at Glasgow. 0182 Ganter won the Goodyear Certificate of Merit for “Outstanding Accomplishment in Soil Conservation”.

03-23

The Glasgow Fire Dept. made a run to the rear of Trigg Court yesterday to extinguish a grain fire and got stuck in the mud. ¶ The firemen had a little trouble reaching the blaze from the road and attempted to drive into a field to get closer with the hose. The fire truck became mired in the soft ground and a wrecker had to be called to pull it out.

03-24

Bunny Wells, Barren County’s claim to beauty fame added another trophy to her growing collection last night in Chicago as she was crowned “Miss Rural Electrification for 1957. The Temple Hill Junior outclassed competitors from the entire nation at the judging. Other recent wins: “Miss Electric Co-op” of 1956, “Miss County Fair” at Louisville.

Bunny Wells will arrive in Glasgow sometime tomorrow. She will be accompanied by her mother, Mrs. Clifton Wells, and John Stanford, REA representative from Louisville. A Glasgow reception is planned at the local bus station. The High School Band will Play. Come out and greet the winner. The Jaycees will have a parade.

03-25

Thirteen recent break-ins and most of the B-B gun damage to local store windows were solved last night when Officers Hillary Smith and Robert Duncan picked up a number of juveniles who admitted the actions, police reported. ¶ Two of the youths were spotted trying to break into the Newberry store by store manager J H Tulloh and he called the police. ¶ More youths are expected to be picked up in connection with the cases.

03-27

Centre College’s annually awarded Honor Scholarships, each worth 2,200 for the four-year college period have been won by eight high school seniors, including 5 from Kentucky. One of the winners was Richard Rush Wheeler of Glasgow. [Richard, son of Oscar and Addie Rush Wheeler. He married Martha Jean Gabbard, d/o Bill – RG.

03-28

At their meeting, last night, the Glasgow Jaycees elected Charles Honeycutt as the new president of the Glasgow Junior Chamber of Commerce. He succeeds Warren Willoughby. Other officers elected were: James Morrison, first V.P.; Bob Watson, second V.P.; W. Geo. Evans, Jr, treasurer and Harold Finn secretary. ¶ Those on the board of directors are: Micky McShane, Morris Wolfe, Harry Berry, P.K. James, and Randolph Wilson, Jr

03-29

The Rev. Hugh Van Eaton, pastor of the Glasgow Baptist Church for four years has accepted a call to the pastorate of the Second Baptist Church in Jasper, Alabama. ¶ His last sermon will be April 7. ¶ Before coming to Glasgow he was in Owensboro, Ky., and in Birmingham and Atlanta. During his stay here an estimated 600 new members were received into the Church.

03-30

Glasgow students will appear on television tomorrow in Nashville. Included are; Curtis, Wilson, Doug Walbert, Bobby Clark, Tommy Lyons, Barlow Ropp, Billy Myers, Richard Wheeler and Susie Aspley.

03-31

Mrs. Betsy Wells will serve as chairman for the 1957 educational and fund-raising campaign of the Barren County chapter of the American Cancer Society. The campaign will begin April 1. ¶ Under her leadership volunteers will seek to alert all resident to the need for regular health examinations as protection against needless cancer and they will work to raise $4,500. The national goal is $30,000,000.