ARCHIVES FOR MARCH 1967

March 1967

The Glasgow Republican

March 2, 1967 – X-ray unit is scheduled for Glasgow March 8th for persons over 18 years of age and those under 18 with doctor’s recommendation as well as pregnant women.

Strader’s Dairy will again present the Sportsmanship trophy to a team in the 15th District Basketball Tournament.

Mrs. Ruth Jean Sharp has been appointed apprentice Manager of Glasgow Cablevision, Inc. in an announcement by Mr. Joe Simmons, Regional Manager.

Brevities – The gym-auditorium fund in Cumberland County has now passed the $100,000 mark.

R C and Glenn Barrick recently sold a purebred heifer that will be shown in Tennessee Fairs this season to Jerry D Dale of McMinnville, Tn.

Tommy Sabens has joined the firm of Sabens Realty and Insurance.

March 9, 1967 – Danny Stout has been chosen as the 1967 “Poster Boy” for the Easter Seal Campaign in Barren County.

Major Joe Lane Travis has been appointed as new Commander of the 4th Howitzer Battalion with headquarters in Glasgow.

The new addition to Gamaliel School was officially dedicated Sunday afternoon with about 400 persons attending. Total cost was approximately $360,308.00.

Edmonton News – Mr. Oakley Shive, a native of Metcalfe County, now of Frankfort, Indiana, retired recently after working 43 years on Railroads. Jimmy Walden and Ed Waggoner attended a highway meeting at Bowling Green February 14. Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Garrett have a new Chevrolet truck.

March 16, 1967 – Boots Randolph, one of the most widely known saxophone players, will appear at Glasgow High School April 8th under the sponsorship of the four high school classes.

James W Alspaugh is employed as Glasgow City Tax Accessor.

The New Salem WSCS held its regular meeting Tuesday with 6 members present and one visitor, Mrs. Roger Botts. Mrs. Zonie McClellan gave the devotional.

Construction begins on the new access road that will link Franks Mill Road and 68 at the Glasgow High School Property. (Scottie Drive)

March 23, 1967 – “Miss Tish” Holmes, 83 year old prominent and well known Glasgow Business lady, passed away at Community Hospital. She began her restaurant career in 1916 with a “small eating” place on W. Main Street near the depot. In 1934 the restaurant moved to the west side of the Glasgow Square – Holmes Restaurant.

1st Lt. Freddie Jones, 25 year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Jones, Grand Ave, Glasgow, has been awarded a Bronze Star Medal for heroism in Vietnam.

Word has been received by Mrs. Brenda Shaw Kirn of the death of her husband, Sgt. Jimmy E. Kirn in Vietnam on March 16. His death brings the total to 5 of this county that have given the supreme sacrifice since the present conflict began.

Mrs. Margaret Alexander is honored by the local Younger B & PW Club as their “Woman of the Year”.

The Younger B & PW Club also honored Outstanding Students – Martha June Hurt, Austin Tracy, Nancy Peterson, Hiseville, Helen Holman, Park City and Sharon Simpson, Temple Hill.

March 30, 1967 – J B Foster has been named Acting Secretary – Manager by the Board of Directors of First Federal Savings and Loan.

Bobby Biggers is elected President of the Glasgow Quarterback Club.

James Sherfey, Glasgow EPB Manager, will resign effective April 30 and will be General Manager of Bristol, Tennessee Electric System May 1.

Hiseville News – Mr. Kenneth Boden, who is attending school at Georgia Tech, has returned to his studies after a week’s vacation at home. Ruth Helen Jones was the winner of the Hiseville PTA Spelling Bee.