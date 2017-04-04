ARCHIVES FOR MARCH 1977

March 1977

Glasgow Daily Times

March 1, 1977 – Miss Jennifer Furlong was crowned Austin Tracy Homecoming Queen.

March 2, 1977 – 15th District Tournament begins with the Scotties meeting Edmonson County Wildcats and the Lady Scotties meeting Allen County/Scottsville. (Barren County girls win the district title and Glasgow Boys won the district title).

March 3, 1977 – Barren County KEA Spelling Bee Winner is Tillie Martin and runner up is Cheryl Williams, both students at Hiseville School.

March 4, 1977 – An open meeting is scheduled Saturday for the proposed use of the old Glasgow TB Hospital.

March 6, 1977 – Jaycees begin planning for the 1977 Barren County Fair July 31- August 6 at the Barren County Speedway.

March 7, 1977 – Michael Wade has joined the State Farm Mutual Insurance Company as an agent with offices at 204 E. Washington Street.

March 8, 1977 – AD – Now Open – Rigsby’s Green House located two miles east of Glasgow on Hwy. 90. Mr. and Mrs. B W Rigsby, owners.

March 10, 1977 – Customers of General Telephone Company of Kentucky now have the option to list two given names when listing their telephone numbers.

March 11, 1977 – Citizens Bank and Trust announces an agreement with Allen Masonic Lodge which will allow construction of a new modern downtown banking center.

March 13, 1977 – Scotties win 4th Region and Trojanettes lose to Allen County/Scottsville sending the Lady Patriots to State.

New Nursery School in Glasgow – Mother Goose Nursery School, located at 606 Cleveland Ave., operated by Mrs. Mary Ann Bellamy.

March 14, 1977 – Gamaliel Cheerleaders are KAPOS Regional Champions – Lisa Downing, Kathryn Goad, Holly Harlan, Stacy Shofner, Mary Lynn Holland, Lori Downing and Trudy Geralds.

March 15, 1977 – Fiscal Court sets County Attorney pay at $16,768.80 plus a $3000 expense allowance.

March 16, 1977 – Steve Smith, VP of Barren County FFA was named Star Farmer at last night’s annual member-parent banquet. David Strode, President was inducted into Citizens Bank & Trust Company’s Hall of Fame.

March 17, 1977 – Happy Valley Spelling Bee winners were Laura Jo Rutledge, Lana Rae Yates and Tommy Strode.

March 18, 1977 – The Farm City Industry Week Expo opened Friday morning at Western District Tobacco Warehouse.

March 19, 1977 – Five families recall Tornado which hit the Glasgow area one year ago on March 20 – Steve Cain, Jack Shelton, Bob Clark, Richard Harbison and Shorty Myers families.

Push button dialing is now available in Glasgow at General Telephone Company. The first customers were Mr. and Mrs. Robert Garmon, of Davis Street, in Glasgow.

March 21, 1977 – Security Savings and Loan reveals plans for new office structure, using part of the existing Uptowner Motel building.

March 22, 1977 – AD – Jean Opticians has moved to Glenview Drive Medical Center.

March 23, 1977 – Local auctions – 48 acre farm of Mr. and Mrs. Lonzo Gibson, 100 acre farm of Mr. and Mrs. Kenny Trout, 77 acre farm of Mr. and Mrs. Lonnie Caffee, and a 107 acre farm of Mr. and Mrs. Elgin Bailey.

March 24, 1977 – The new Sonic Restaurant on Happy Valley Road is now open for business. (Now South Central Bank).

March 25, 1977 – Sunday on TV – NBC – Wonderful World of Disney and Movie “Flight of Holocaust”; ABC – Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries, 6 Million Dollar Man; and CBS – 60 Minutes, Rhoda and Phyllis.

March 27, 1977 – Mrs. Mathilda Elmore celebrated her 100th birthday March 23,

March 28, 1977 – “Cheaper by the Dozen” will be the next production of Glasgow Community Theater.

March 30, 1977 – AD – Gene’s Dress Shop “April Fool Follies” – 20% off all Ladies Spring Coats, Raincoats and Pantcoats. Open every Friday night until 8 p.m.

March 31, 1977 – Mrs. B R Carver does the honors in groundbreaking ceremonies for the B R Carver Auto Building on Hwy. 90 in Cave City.