ARCHIVES FOR MARCH 1987

March 1987

Glasgow Daily Times

March 1, 1987 – Lee Gilbert Branstetter, GHS Senior is awarded a $1000 scholarship from Glasgow’s WalMart Store.

March 2, 1987 – AD – Freedom Lanes – 50 Cents per game every Sunday. Park Ave, Glasgow.

March 3, 1987 – Pinewood Derby Race Winners are Adam Whiteside, Andrew Wheeler and Scott Becker.

Edmonton City Council voted to remove parking meters.

March 4, 1987 – Stanley Wilkinson has resigned as Senior VP of Citizens Bank and Trust Co. after 37 years.

March 5, 1987 – Douglas G Atwell and Dennis Wilcutt are the newest additions to the staff at Park City State Bank.

March 6, 1987 – David W Welch, 33, of Glasgow gets Kentucky’s first pancreas transplant at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.

March 8, 1987 – Katherine Billingsley, Glasgow/Barren County Chamber of Commerce Secretary will retire March 31.

Bel-Air Restaurant in Edmonton celebrates its 11th anniversary. Coy and Virginia Wilson, Owners and operators.

March 9, 1987 – FRECC Youth Winners, Seniors winning $500 scholarships include Wes Waddle, Jimmy Botts, and Dawn Scroggy. Juniors who received a trip to Washington, DC were Julie Kidd, Jay Nelson and Marla Devore.

March 11, 1987 – SKF Industries recently presented its 20 year Service Award to Billie J Combs, who has been with Glasgow’s Plant since Feb. 15, 1967.

March 12, 1987 – Herb Pursley is retiring from the Glasgow Water Company after 32 years of service.

March 13, 1987 – Tompkinsville Council discusses parking meeting future.

March 15, 1987 – Betty Brogan will join the Glasgow/Barren County Chamber of Commerce Staff.

March 17, 1987 – A father-son cake bake and auction sponsored by Scout pack 704 will be held at Liberty Street Elementary School Tuesday night.

March 18, 1987 – Four local students were escorted on a trip to Lexington by Glasgow Rotary Club Member Mickey Hayes . The program is called “Worldview”. Those students were Karen Lilfopl, and Neal Lee of Barren County and Lee Branstetter and Tammy Whitlow of Glasgow.

March 19, 1987 – AD – Collier’s IGA – Ground Beef 99 cents a pound, Martha White Flour, 5 pound bag 89 cents; Kraft Parkay margarine one pound quarters 39 cents; and seedless grapes 79 cents a pound.

March 20, 1987 – AD – Standard Farm Store – GE 19” Personal Tv $239.95 and a 25” GE Console TV $439.95.

March 22, 1987 – Barren River Reservoir has a new manager and some new features beginning this spring. The new manager is Phil Bayes and new picnic shelters at four locations, also a sand beach and swimming and wading area at Quarry Road off of Hwy. 252.

March 23, 1987 – AD – Horse Cave State Bank Spring Fling 8.9% ARR on new 1987 Model Cars up to 48 months financing for qualified applicants.

March 24, 1987 – H Wayne Davis joins the Farmers National Bank of Scottsville as VP of Finance and Administrative Division.

March 25, 1987 – Becky Smith and Rodney Henderson were honored as MVP at the Glasgow Basketball banquet Awards night.

March 27, 1987 – Rep. Tim Lee Carter dies at T J Samson Community Hospital. He served as 5th District Congressman from 1964-80.

Harry Lynn (Joe) Perkins, President of Park City State Bank, has officially retired.

March 29, 1987 – Glasgow Fire Department Chief Kenneth Pace will retire on Tuesday, March 31 after 45 years of service.

March 30, 1987 – AD – Going out of Business – Yates Decorating and Gallery – 60% off all in stock merchandise.

March 31, 1987 – A Monday cold snap dusted Barren, Metcalfe and Monroe County with snow, sleet and light showers while a thin layer of ice enveloped trees in Allen County. Schools are closed and plants are threatened.