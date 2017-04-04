ARCHIVES FOR MARCH 1997

March 1997

Glasgow Daily Times

March 2, 1997 – Spring like storms spawned a tornado early today that destroyed homes and downed trees near Gamaliel.

First time in History of the school – Barren County Boys and Girls both win District titles.

March 3, 1997 – Tornado hits Hardyville destroying barns, homes and other buildings.

March 5, 1997 – Edmonton State Bank will open a banking center at 909 W. Main Street. Tommy Jackson will manage the center.

March 6, 1997 – Ellen B Gentry is named President of South Central Bank of Barren County.

March 7, 1997 – Local kids do well in Hoop Challenge State Competition – T J Thomas – 3rd in 8 year old girls, Danielle Clark – 2nd in 12 year old girls, Matthew Tyree, 7th in 10 year old boys and Kent Bulle, 2nd in 8 year old boys.

March 9, 1997 – DAR Awards Winners – Holly Hunt and Dustin Clark win the Good Citizens Award.

March 10, 1997 – A Hiseville man, Willard D Byrd, died early Monday morning in a blaze at his home next door to Hiseville Elementary School.

March 11, 1997 – Officials of Halton Company have announced that the company will be moving to Scottsville soon because of additional needed space which the firm was unable to find in Glasgow.

March 12, 1997 – Barren County Trojanettes to make first state appearance in 19 years. They won the 4th Region by knocking off Warren East 75-63.

March 13, 1997 – Lucas Homemakers met at Colonial House for their regular monthly meeting. Devotion by Carole Jackson. Wanda Graham and Erika Geralds gave the program “Strengthening your self image”.

March 14, 1997 – Hiseville PTA celebrated their 100th anniversary and honored past presidents – Billy Matthews, Diane Jones, Bonnie Matthews, Carl B Franklin, Helen Phillips, Barbara Madrigal, Janice Vincent, Jimmy Bennett and Lawrence Botts.

March 16, 1997 – Michael C Ford announces the opening of his new real estate company in Edmonton.

March 17, 1997 – Kenneth Wood is the guest speaker for the BCHS Foreign Language Club. He spoke to the club in French and Spanish.

March 19, 1997 – AD- St. Charles Market – Ground Beef $1.09 pound, three or more lbs.; Large eggs 85 cents a doz; Lettuce, large head for 89 cents; and 10 pounds Idaho Potatoes $1.59.

March 21, 1997 – North Metcalfe Elementary school and Mammoth Cave National Park have established a partnership in environmental education.

Dorothy Wilson, Co-Publisher of Cave Country Newspapers, died Friday at T J Samson Community Hospital.

March 23, 1997 – Hart Fiscal Court voted to buy new voting machines and approved the 97-98 jail budget.

March 23, 1997 cont – Robert Oliver joins Medicine Shoppe as a relief pharmacist.

March 24, 1997 – AD – Main Street Bread and Bagel – Baking for Easter – Hot Cross Buns, Pies, Cookies and Special Orders.

March 26, 1997 – Workers with Scott and Murphy, Inc. tear down a rock wall that was starting to crumble near the old J C Penney Building. A new concrete wall is be built by the Ky. Transportation Cabinet. The site below the wall will be turned into a community park and garden.

March 27, 1997 – North American Capacitor Plant Manager Ralph Hamilton announced to the public about the decision to expand Glasgow’s facility.

March 30, 1997 – Deadly twister tornado claims two lives and injures 20 people in the Summer Shade area. Hart County was also hard hit. About 1500 homes were without power in Metcalfe, Barren and Hart Counties.

March 31, 1997 – Hammondsville Community of Hart County was one of the hardest hit areas. 28 year old Nancy Smith died in Metcalfe County.