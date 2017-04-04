ARCHIVES FOR MARCH 2007

March 2007

Glasgow Daily Times

March 1, 2007 – Members of Library’s Board of Trustees announce they will buy the bank building on S. Green from Citizens First.

March 2, 2007 – Three school board candidates are named for Monroe County by the Ky. Dept. of Education – Emily Williams, David Anderson and Evan Jenkins.

March 4, 2007 – Highland Elementary students take top honors in Group Talent at State Beta Convention. They performed “Ghostbusters”.

March 5, 2007 – Black Stone Cherry returns home to perform in concert at the Cave City Convention Center on March 11.

March 8, 2007 – Hospital CEO Thomas Dewayne Moss, 58, dies unexpectedly Wednesday morning.

Federal Mogul will lay off workers for a short period but not closing doors permanently.

March 9, 2007 – Next phase of Glasgow’s outer loop is coming soon – from US 68 to Cumberland Parkway.

March 11, 2007 – Wooing of Call Center continues . IDEA Executive Director Scott Luth says the company is still interested in Glasgow, adjacent to the campus of WKU.

Recent Births – Elizabeth Grace Ball, Abigail Marie Elmore, Samuel Bryant Allen, Emma Kate Smith, Mason Wade Morgan and Caleb Davy Longo.

March 12, 2007 – Barren County Trojanettes are state tourney bound. They will face Muhlenberg North Wednesday at Diddle.

March 14, 2007 – Legislation aimed at Call Center will be finalized Thursday at WKU Campus.

City of Glasgow buys the building adjacent to Plaza Theatre to be used for offices for $108,500 from South Central Bank.

March 15, 2007 – The search for a new principal at Park City and Temple Hill continues by the Barren County School Board.

Barren County wins on Muhlenberg North 39-36 in buzzer beater by Tiffany Jones’ three pointer.

March 16, 2007 – Gov. Ernie Fletcher comes to Glasgow and presents Golda Walbert with Kentucky’s Unbridled Spirit Award.

March 18, 2007 – Vann Health Care opens their new facility at 1007 Happy Valley Road.

Barren County Trojanettes lose in quarterfinal round to Louisville Assumption 45-33.

March 21, 2007 – Three cats at the Glasgow Animal Clinic die of kidney failure. Recalled pet food may have been the cause.

March 22, 2007 – Glasgow Baptist Church invites you to a reception welcoming Dr. Bill Whitaker and his wife, Rebecca to the community.

March 23, 2007 – Caverna High goes to work on culture, seeking more parental involvement. WKU Professor talks to the administration regarding this project.

Tubby Smith resigns at UK . He is off to Minnesota.

March 25, 2007 – Warrior Walk was held as a fundraiser for Glasgow Christian Academy.

March 26, 2007 – Glasgow/Barren County Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet honors Joe Earl Campbell, Joanna James Harvey, Billy Lindsey, Jerry Dunn, Becky Smith Kingrey and Greg Motley.

March 27, 2007 – Barren County School System explores the idea of a ROTC program.

March 28, 2007 – Anthony Frazier is the new principal at Park City Elementary.

The Glasgow Country Club is in the midst of a more than a $2 million renovation.

March 29, 2007 – Johnathan Hall names the new principal at Temple Hill Elementary.

An Historic home at 211 E. Main gets new life as a renovated apartment building.

March 30, 2007 – Juan Gutierrez is the director of the T J Samson Hospital Language Access and Cross Cultural Communication Program.

Vote to be held by BC Fiscal Court on repair or new facility for Barren County Jail.