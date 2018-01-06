ARCHIVES FOR MAY 1918

on 06/01/2018 |

Mrs. Amanda Starr Wells, the wife of Rev. H. B. Wells, died at the family residence in Braman, Okla, a few days ago. Before marriage she was Miss Amanda Starr, born and reared in the Temple Hill Country. [Amanda was the great aunt of Dr. Russell Starr -RG]

There is to be another loose leaf tobacco sales warehouse in Glasgow. Articles of incorporation were filed last week with a capital stock of $25,00, the incorporators are Messrs. L. W. Redford and A. Trigg, of this place and Jordan Owen of Louisville. Mr. Redford is a leading farmer and tobacco man, and Mr. Trigg a banker and business man. They will take over the old Jo U. Rogers building, tear down the old brick building and use the brick in the new building.

Among the successful candidates of the officers training school last week was John E. Richardson. Not many towns the size of Glasgow can say as much; Glasgow is now represented by one Major, four Captains, four lieutenants, in active service, and one Lieutenant in the Navy.

In a rear end collision, between two freight trains in the town of Cave City, Monday morning, Joe Lane, a son of the late John Lane, formerly of this place, lost his life. One train had stopped for water and was struck by another train coming from behind. Mr. Lane, head brakeman on the train which approached, and was on the engine when he was caught and crushed to death.

SAME OLD ENGINE

The Glasgow Railway Company is now using the same old engine which went through a recent fire, it having been taken to Louisville on a flat car, and remodeled, coming out with the same old number, 363.

Worth Wilson shot at Willie Goodhue, at the restaurant of the former across the street from the 5 and 10 cent store, on Main St., Tuesday night, but missed his mark. Goodhue then had very urgent business in another point in town, and the battle ended. Wilson and his clerk, Morris Botts, were arrested and put under bond, their trial comes up this morning at 9 O’clock.

Mr. Frank M. Redford has opened a new grocery in the room adjoining Messrs. Grinstead and Baker, where he proposes to accommodate his friends with all the delicacies, bot substantial and fancy, at prices as low as they can be sold for CASH or PRODUCE. The room has been newly papered and renovated, the goods are all new and Mr. Redford has smile as wide – almost – as a barn door. All he asks is a trial.

Miss Evie Jones, Nobob, took carbolic acid Monday evening, with suicide intent. She had purchased the drug that afternoon. When her brother, Mr. Wren Jones came in from work he found his sister suffering from the effect of the drug and called a doctor. Remedies were administered, and at last account it was thought she would recover. Her mind had been off for several days and had been noticed by her near friends.

FOR SALE!

The best little business in Glasgow. I am going to work for “Uncle Sam” for the duration of the war and am offering the Progress Shoe Shop at a bargain if taken at once. I have put in three years of hard work making this business what it is, and I have decided to sacrifice all this to work for my country. It is a nice business and a money maker. – Roy P. Burke

SUGAR

Merchants of Barren County are notified that it is contrary to law to sell to any person more than 10 pounds of sugar at any one time, except expressly for canning purposes. If they do and the Food Administrator finds it out their supply of sugar will be cut off. – A. L. Harris, Food Administrator

POP CORN

We want 2000 pounds Pop Corn. Will pay 3 ½ cents per pound on the ear, small or large quantities.

DEPP & MORRIS

Letter to Dr. Granville Watkins:

Dr. Granville Watkins, Glasgow, KY

Dear Sir: We regret very much to report the capture of your brother Private David L. Watkins, by the enemy April 13th, 1918, while performing his duties as a hospital corpsman. We have positive evidence the he was taken prisoner without being injured. The enemy advanced from the car disguised with Red Cross bans on their arms and gained admission where they took their firs prisoners. The Enemy paid about eight for every one the took from us. Marvin Chappel, Capt. Regimental Surgeon.

Possibly no better show will appear her than the Great Sun Brothers’ World’s Progressive Aggregation, which is scheduled for Glasgow, May 17. The traveling tented show is today America’s most poplar form of outdoor amusement and is a perennial favorite. It is a great big, first class exhibition, with many stunning new features, fine horses, strange animals and a host of foreign and American novelty displays. The largest tents ever erected in this town are employed by this show. New attractions include; trained lions, tigers, leopards, kangaroos, elephants, baboons, etc.

Dr. M. F. Biggers, formerly of Temple Hill, but for the past few years of Etoile, has taken a lease on the Alanson Trigg residence on Cleveland Ave., and will move with his family here. He has an office in the Richardson building, for the practice of his profession. Dr. Biggers is too well known here, as a fine physician and excellent gentleman to need commendation from us.

DEATH CALLS B. G. DICKINSON — Passing of one of Glasgow’s best citizens after long Illness

It is a sad duty we have of recording the death of Mr. Bartlett Graves Dickinson, which occurred at his home on Washington Street last Saturday, after a lingering illness of several months. He was 29 years of age, born and reared in Glasgow. He was the son of the Late Mr. William Dickinson, he belonged to one of the oldest and best know families in the county. Early in life he was married to Miss Lelia Rogers, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jo U. Rogers. She survives as do seven children varying in age from one to sixteen years.

Three cheers for Sgt. Collins of Camp Shelby. His letters to the Republican show what kind of blood is coursing through his veins and just enough grit like that will whip Kaiserisam off the face of the earth which is going to be done. We can almost see our boys marching home with “Old Glory”, the stars and stripes floating over their heads and the shouts of thousands of home folks almost echo in our ears.

The date for the opening of the Chautauqua this year, has been set up June 19 to 23. We are promised some specially strong attractions this year, among them being an address from Major Povah, fresh from the trenches, a very find patriotic thrift play and too, Montaville Flowers will give his great lecture on the future of our country after the war.

E. Mansfield has been appointed colored county chairman of the Red Cross. He is a hustler and no better appointment could have been made.

CONSERVE

By having your old hats, Panamas, Milans and Felts, cleaned and reblocked. You can’t tell them from new when worked over by Tosella, the Hat Cleaner. I am sending them off each week. — Clarence Pace, Pace’s Shoe Store.

Mr. Will R. Lyons, county attorney of Hart County, and two years ago, Hart county’s representative in the Legislature, lied at a hospital in Louisville, a few days ago. He had served four years as Assistant Secretary of State, four years as postmaster at Horse Cave, and was an able attorney and useful citizen. The funeral will be held at the Methodist Church at Horse Cave and the burial followed in the cemetery at that place.

Edward Steele Edwards, the eighteen year old son of Mr. and Mrs. A. N. Edwards, of the Hiseville country, died several days ago, of relapse of measles and gravel. He was an unusually bright young man, and a model morally and otherwise, with the promise of a bright future.

Mr. Will Hill, for several yeas a driver for Mr. Strong Hill, who was recently discharged from the army on account of rheumatism, was reexamined here last week, and returned to service, and left here last week for Camp Taylor.

Mr. Jim Janes, was killed last week, with a 22 pistol. He is credited with killing himself, which may be true, but as no reason for such an act is known, and another fellow was with him at the time, there is some doubt about it. He was about 30 years old and leaves a wife and two small children.