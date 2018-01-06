ARCHIVES FOR MAY 1928

on 06/01/2018 |

05-01 – REP

BUCK CREEK “STILL” ON THE MAP

Sheriff E M Matthews assisted by deputies Willie Matthews and Jesse F Smith, made a raid on Buck Creek in this county, and captured Earl Lawrence with a 30 gallon still in operation. Three others engaged in the work of operating this deal escaped when they saw the officers. The officers destroyed 130 gallons of beer and brought the still here after it had been treated to a cold bath in a nearby branch, it being too hot to handle.

05-02 – REP

Work on the new Community Hospital has begun in earnest. Tuesday, brush and other trash was cleared off the spot where the building is to be erected, yesterday was converted into a day of rejoicing and thanks, when the first shovel of dirt was removed in the actual construction Mr. Porter presented Mr. T J Samson, who gave $25,000 to the hospital fund, with a new spade, and with this Mr. Sampson turned the first dirt. The builders were on the ground, construction will go on as rapidly as possible.

05-03 – REP

An unfortunate scrap, which came near resulting seriously, occurred in Tompkinsville, Monday evening. County attorney Sam Robinson has a store in Tompkinsville in which Mr. Jim Norman works. Monday night being the close of the month, Mr. Robinson came in to have a balance and for the month, and while he and Mr. Norman were arguing some point, Mr. Ed Richardson, agent for the Glasgow Oil and Refining Company, came in and entered into the argument, when Mr. Norman gave him a hard slap. Richardson then drew his knife and cut Norman’s eye so badly it had to be taken out, and otherwise cut Norman. Norman’s son came in about this time and taking his father’s part grabbed a stick and struck Richardson a terrible blow. According to reports, had it not been for “Mountain Dew” the trouble would not have come up. Can people never learn to control themselves?

05-04 – REP

Postmaster Branstetter has installed a new mail truck for the purpose of delivering parcel post packages around town. Of course, it has a top and wire screen in the regular city style, and puts Glasgow up to date along this line

05-07 – REP

Watchmen H E Jones, discovered smoke coming from the restaurant of Mr. E O Thomas. Mr. Jones stepped into the Hotel Liberty and turned in the alarm. In an incredibly short time the fire boys were on the ground, and fought with might and main, but the fire was so concealed it was hard to get ar. Thomas’ restaurant was practically a total loss, but the fire was confined to that building. Mr. Thomas says his insurance was not nearly enough to cover the loss. The Vaughn-Warder stock of goods was slightly damaged by the smoke

05-08 – REP

Bruce Aspley, in his excitement over Tuesday morning fire (thinking it his picture show) had reached the public square before he discovered he was minus trousers. He raced back home, and then re-appeared minus coat.

05-09 – REP

Mr. Guy Comer was in town Monday and Tuesday, and while here consummated a sale of the Comer store to his former partner, Mr. H W Jolly. Mr. Jolly bought the entire store and will be the sole owner. It was announced some months ago that the store was sold to the Reynolds interest, of Nashville, but a hitch came up, and the deal fell through. It will be remembered that Mr. Jolly bought an interest in the store a few years ago, but he failed to sell his Dugantown store, and not being in shape to run both he sold his interest to the Comers.

05-10 – REP

If there is such a title as “champion frog hunter’s,” and there should be if there is not, that title belongs to Messrs. Paul Bushong, Milton Snyder, Burke Steen and Roy Vernon. Last Thursday morning these men were exhibiting on the streets here 150 frogs, the catch of the night before. It required a large burlap sack to hold the frogs and this was the greatest number of for all ever seen together here.

05-11 – REP

The cases against Eugene Owens and Mont Elliott, arrested at Cave City by Marshall Eugene Wooten last week, charged with possession and transporting whiskey were disposed of in County Court here Tuesday. Elliott compromised by paying $100. The case against Owens was tried and he was fined $100 and 30 days in jail.

05-14-REP

Commonwealth Attorney For Twelve Years In This District

Last Friday evening about six o’clock, the people were shocked with the announcement that Atty. J. Lewis Williams had dropped dead. Mr. Williams, Senator W.A. Yates and former Senator E. P. Gillenwater were standing in Mr. Gillenwater’s yard, discussing the prospects of the Mammoth Cave National Park, when Mr. Williams remarks were broken off, with a stroke of apoplexy and he fell forward dead. Mr. Williams was almost 64 years old.

Lewis Williams

05-15-REP

Dr. C CHoward, Miss Bess Howard and the doctor’s three children made a trip to Louisville, Sunday, and as they were returning, just this side of West Point they collided with another car, which demolished both cars, and gave them all a terrible shock. Neither Dr. Howard nor the other driver were to blame, but a scoundrel driving another car caused the two cars to run together, to keep from striking it. The driver that caused the wreck never so much as got out of his car to see if he could help the injured. The accident cost Dr. Howard about $1,200.

05-16-REP

Mr. G F Conkin has just won a $50 suit of clothes in a four week contest, for sending in the most orders to the Washing Manufacturing Co. He won over 32 other salesmen and is very proud. He doesn’t take all the credit butattributes a good portion to the fact that Washington Mfg. produces quality merchandise at popular prices.

05-17-REP

Messrs. Pat Walkup and Travis Taylor received a trained bloodhound from the Chattanooga Kennel. This dog was trained by parties who have been training dogs for many years and is claimed to be a splendid individual and a real man trailer. This dog will be worked with “June” the dog owned by Walkup and Doyle, that has already become a terror to evil doers.

05-18-REP

Many friends and former friends of “Moonshine” gathered on the street here Tuesday morning and watched Marshall Wooten of Cave City pour ten gallons of whiskey out of two kegs captured by him from law violators in his duties as Marshall. The whiskey trickled down the street while the crowd made various remarks: “Aint that a shame”; “Think of the wonderful time we could have had with that”; “O you joy water”.

05-21-REP

It will not make you depart this life a half minute sooner, and it will ease anxiety in the hour of stress and grief for the loved ones left behind. Get your lot now. THE GLASGOW CEMETERY LOT SALE at BIG REDUCTION is now in full swing. The new blueprints help in choosing. The present scale of prices is graduated from $5 per grave-space up. The standard of upkeep will be maintained the same throughout. Cemetery Phone 83

05-22- GT

The Jenkins Const. Co., of Elizabethtown has been awarded contract for the new Hart County Courthouse at Munfordville. Work will be started soon. The building will be brick, three stories tall including basement. Fireproof vaults and all modern conveniences will be included.

05-23- GT

At City Council meeting Tuesday night Ely and Mitchell were granted permit to erect three-room house on the corner of Front and Liberty Streets; permit was granted for erection of the overall factory on Race St., and Mitchell and Terry were given right to erect new building adjoining the Coco Cola plant on W. Main, and to improve their holding on corner of Main and Race. The Water Co. was ordered to lay six-inch water line on Back St. from Green to Lewis.

05-24- GT

Tickets can now be purchased at the Service Bus Company office on the west side of the Public Square for any point on the L&N Railroad north as far as Louisville and south as far as Bowling Green. These tickets via bus line to Horse Cave, then to any point desired on the L&N. Busses operating between Glasgow and Horse Cave make direct connection with all north and southbound trains.

05-25– GT

K. Riner has crew busily engaging in beautifying the Trigg property on South Green St. just outside the city limits preparatory to the sale in June. Street will be run through the property from Green to the Jimtown Road; a court will be established, and other improvements made. The sale will be forthcoming soon.

05-28

Messrs. Mitchell and Terry have broken ground for a new business building on Main Street where L C Ellis’s drugstore and the present Coca-Cola Bottling Works is. It will cover their entire lot which is 32 x 40’ and will be three stories high. The ground floor will be divided into two business rooms, the second floor will be an extension of the Ellis drugstore, and the third will be something else. This building destroys an eyesore and will add very much to the usefulness and attraction of that corner

05-29 -GT

The safe of Robert Evans Dry Goods Store at Tompkinsville was blown open sometime Sunday night and about $225 in cash stolen. Goodman Brother wholesale grocery and the post office were also broken into, but nothing was taken. Bloodhounds from Double Springs, Tenn., were called for. No clue to the identity of the robbers was found.

05-30– GT

Hollis and Harry Norris came to the rescue of Nurses Home, unit of our $250,000 hospital project. Advised that $2,500 was needed to insure the project they graciously agree to pledge that amount. They will also have privilege of naming the home. The Norris boys had previously subscribed liberally to the hospital fund, and this latest show of public spirit is indeed commendable.

05-31 -GT

Service Bus Company has purchased two 30-passenger and three 22-passenger G. M. C. busses for the bus run from Glasgow to Louisville via Hodgenville and Bardstown. The line will begin operation just as soon as delivery of the trucks is made. And this will be within the next few days.