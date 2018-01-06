ARCHIVES FOR MAY 1958

on 06/01/2018 |

Richard L Garnett, prominent local attorney, civic and political leader and farmer, was installed as president of the Kentucky State Bar Association at a banquet at Lexington which concluded the annual convention of the organization which has been in session there this week. Mr. Garnett was named president elect at the 1957 convention and will serve as president through the ‘58 convention.

City Attorney LouieB. Nunn submitted his resignation at a meeting of the City Council Saturday morning, with request that it be effective May 6. No reason why stated for the resignation and future information was not available as he was in Washington this week. Judge Nunn is receiving much encouragement from various parts of the state in his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Governor in 1959, and invitations to visit many towns and counties are keeping him with a busy schedule.

Dr. CT Woodward is flying to Chicago today where he will attend a special seminar on low-back conditions dealing more specifically with the correction and management of the slipped and ruptured disc. This is a course of study for regular car directors given by Dr. EMB is your net, a specialist in the chiropractic field of low-back condition. Dr. Woodward will return to his office on Monday, May 5.

Mayor William H Grissom signed a proclamation which designates next week as safety check week sponsored by the Glasgow Junior Chamber of Commerce.

The annual Glasgow Invitational Golf Tournament, which attracts many of the outstanding golfers in southern Kentucky, will be conducted at Glasgow Country Club on Sunday, June 8. The women’s South Central Golf Associational Championship will be held at the Country Club July 8 – 11.

THE GLOBETROTTER CAPTAIN STUMPS “TELL-THE-TRUTH” PANEL.

Clarence Wilson, horse cave Negro, who for several years has been a star with the named Harlem Globetrotters basketball team, and for the past five years captain, don’t the two tell the truth panel on TV channel 5, Tuesday night. Wilson, a native of horse cave, reveal that he is mental moniker Cave had been appended by friends in honor of his home town.

The Safety Check program conducted by the Jaycees this week met with almost double response over last year. Over 600 vehicles went through the check-lane and several score of vehicles were found to have correctable defects. The Jaycees have expressed their appreciation for the wonderful cooperation that was extended in making skilled mechanics available by: Boden Motors, Harlin Motors, Pedigo Buick, Preston Ropp Chevrolet, Moran Motors, Hatchet Motors, Evans Supply, Hill Service, Wells Shell and Abney Pan-Am

“Wild Mouse” — Charlie Garvin and a small friend wave from a top the “Wild Mouse”, Beach Bends Parks newest attraction. Only nine “Mice” are now operating in the United States. The thrill ride was copied from a German design

Jay Ellis has been elected to high offices in two honorary organizations at Centre College for the 195-59 school year. He will serve as the president of Phi Beta Chi, honorary science fraternity, and secretary treasurer of Ye Round Table, honorary society. Ellis is a straight a student at Centre, president of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He is the son of Mr. and Mistress George J Ellis Junior Glasgow.

Keen competition is contemplated in the third annual Teen-age Road-eo which will be conducted at the American Legion Fairgrounds Saturday afternoon. Valuable prizes will be presented to the winners, including a $25 savings bond, an engraved plaque and an engraved trophy.

The 1956 winner was Buelon Moss, 1957, Jesse Reid Brown. The contest will include the customary three driving tests which require skilled handling of the car by the drive cars are provided by local dealers.

(later article) Mickey McShane, Jaycee president presented the trophy to Jessie Reid Brown, 1958 winner. Brown was 1957 winner also.

Professor and Mrs. Luska J Twyman were honored at a housewarming at their beautiful new home on the Roseville Road last Sunday evening, which was given by the brotherhood of the First Baptist Church. Prof. Twyman is principal of the Ralph Bunche High School, their many friends wish them much happiness in her new home.

Miss Jane Elliott Evans has been elected to the Phi Theta Kappa, national Junior College Scholastic honorary at Christian College, Junior College for women. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W George Evans, South Green St., Glasgow. Ms. Evans was also named on the Dean’s honor roll for her second semester grades

Henry Dickinson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Brents Dickinson, city, will receive his Bachelor of Law Degree from the University of Kentucky, Monday morning at graduation exercises. Mr. and Mrs. Dickinson will go Sunday to attend the Commencement exercises.

FRANK PIRTLE’S MONKEY TAKES TO THE TREE TOPS

A small spider monkey which Frank Pirtle recently brought back with him from Florida got “loose” Monday at their residence, 112 North Franklin St., and since that time has resisted all efforts to “lure” him back into captivity. He manages to keep moving from tree top to tree top in the area. Frank is hopeful that he will finally get hungry enough to “come home”.

(later article) Frank’s monkey was finally captured when it meandered into the wrong spot Friday. It tried to take up abode in the county garage building and was nabbed by Police Sergeant Jake Eatmon. After it was transferred to it’s cage it did some high-powered eating to make up the several days that it evidently evaded food.

Sam Sears. President of the New Farmers National Bank, today announced the purchase of a new electronic bookkeeping machine by the Bank. Although this equipment will be located “behind the scenes” it’s primary purpose is to provide their customers with the latest and most efficient banking service. The new machine is expected to arrive around the first of September. The public is invited to visit the bookkeeping department and see this machine in operation.

Felix Murray, executive vice-president of the New Farmers National Bank, was elected President of the Glasgow Lions Club at their annual election meeting last night. Other officers named: Waldo Redman, first vice-president; Morris Butler, second vice-president; Paul Sabens, third vice-president; Sheldon Ward, secretary; Harold Finn, treasurer, David Bailey, tail-twister; Paul Allen, lion tamer. Dr. C. G. Bowman and Lawrence Miller were named to the board of directors.

Mr. and Mrs. Bunny Wells, Temple Hill, announce the engagement of their daughter, Geaunita Marcella (Bunny) to Mr. Jack Lee Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. Claud Smith, of Glasgow. The ceremony will be solemnized June 15 at the home of the bride. All friends and relatives are invited to attend the ceremony and reception.

A painting by John Evans Richardson, Jr. Son of Mrs. Kathryn Richardson and the late John E Richardson was honored recently when it was selected as one of five submitted by the Pratt Institute of art, New York City, in response to an invitation for exhibition at the World’s Fair at Brussels. Mr. Richardson has majored in art for several years and expects to complete his work at Pratt this year, after which he contemplates entering the advertising art field.

Robert N Bishop, a partner in the Martin and Bishop Insurance Agency, representatives of the Aetna Casualty and Surety company in Glasgow, is attending an insurance course at the companies Home office in Hartford Connecticut. The five-week course includes lectures, class work and clinics conducted by home office specialists in all forms of insurance protection. An Air Force veteran Mr. Bishop is a director of the Glasgow Junior chamber of commerce.

Howard Malcolm Jones was elected as President of the Glasgow High School Band Parents at a meeting of the organization tonight. Dr. Fred Marshall, Jr. was elected vice-president and reelected were Mr. Roger H. Lyons, treasurer and Mrs. Willard Polson, secretary. Band members will attend a summer camp at Lindsey-Wilson College, Columbia, August 24-29.

Grand Jury Report. We have carefully inspected the Barren County buildings and submit this report:

Courthouse renovation urgent. The roof evidently is in terrible repair because we mound many leaks. Several leaks in the Circuit Court room have discolored the acoustical tile. Bad leaks in both the Petit and Grand Jury rooms have caused the plaster to fall from overhead. Other plaster which has not fallen yet but has pulled loose from the lath, forms a hazard which should not exist. The Grand Jury, while in session was forced to move from under the leaks to avoid getting wet and perhaps seriously hurt by falling plaster.

Police Chief, and former Deputy Sheriff, Earl (Jack) Carver, suffered a stroke Sunday morning while leading singing at the West Front St. Church of God. He was rushed to Samson Hospital for treatment and friends will be gratified to know he is believed to be showing some improvement.

Dr. C. C. Howard was guest speaker at the Metcalfe County High School Junior-Senior banquet, which was held at Mammoth Cave. Dr. Howard presented his illustrated lecture with color slides made on his recent trip to Puerto Rico and Haiti.