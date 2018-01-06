ARCHIVES FOR MAY 1968

on 06/01/2018 |

The Republican

May 2, 1968 – Residents of Turkey Neck Bend, Monroe County, isolated from their county seat of Tompkinsville by the Cumberland River will now have 24 hour free ferry service. (I think this is still the only 24 hour operated ferry in Kentucky).

Paul Allen has been recommended by the Barren County Democratic party to be Glasgow’s Postmaster. The position has been vacant since August of 1965. Two others are recommended, James Rogers and Paul Holman. These names are forwarded to Congressman William H Natcher for submission to the Post Office Department.

Barren County Sheriff Wilson Dyer and Deputy Cann Poynter, Friday morning, destroyed moonshine still in a dense thicket off Happy Valley Road, only a mile from the city limits.

The Roarin’ 20’s was the theme of the Glasgow High School Jr/Sr Banquet Friday.

May 9, 1968 – Walton Luttrell, Asst. Supt. of Barren County Schools, has resigned. Also Edwin Hopper, principal of Park City High School, submitted his resignation effective at the end of the school year.

Tommy Downing , Asst. Basketball Coach, will succeed Jim Richards as Head Coach at Glasgow High School.

AD – Kids of all ages go for Hamburgers, two for 25 cents at the Tastee Freeze, Columbia Ave., Glasgow.

Vietnam Captain Cleo Hogan of Park City, was part of the “Delta Raiders” of the 101st Airborne Division, which killed 13 enemy and took away their observation point in a bitter two day battle.

May 16, 1968 – Honor Students for 1968 Hiseville High School Class are Randall Dill, Valedictorian, Danny Basil, Salutatorian and third was Dale England. Kentucky’s Governor Louie B Nunn will give the Commencement Address. (He was a 1943 HHS Graduate).

Mrs. V R Jones “Miss Jones” will retire from the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library where she has supervised for the past 28 years. (Mother of Harold Malcolm Jones).

The Hiseville 6th grade spent a day recently at Kentucky’s Capitol and had their picture taken with Governor Nunn. Their teacher, Mrs. Walter Wilcoxson, and Mr. James Newberry were chaperones.

Cindy Wright, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marion Wright, won first place talent award in the Junior Miss Kentucky of Baton Twirling. Also 2nd runner up for the title of Junior Miss Kentucky of Baton Twirling.

May 23, 1968 – Caverna Honor Students are Patricia Shuster, Valedictorian, Janet Lynn Deweese, Salutatorian and Third place honor was Glenda Hurt.

Congressman William H Natcher has announced that he has recommended Paul Holman as Glasgow Postmaster – A two year dispute over the position is still ongoing – The three eligible people are Holman, Luska Twyman and Mrs. Ethel Fant.

Don Froedge, a Glasgow graduate and student at Auburn University is part of a team that constructed a APT ground weather receiving station antenna.

Ft. Run sponsors a Tom Thumb Wedding – Julie Downing and Jeffrey Eaton were Tom Thumb and Jennie Lou June, the Bride and Groom.

Two local Glasgow girls are on a three week tour of Europe – Mary Louise Crouch and Ann Whiteside.

May 30, 1968 – Wayne Moore is the new manager of Mammoth Cave PCA. (Not the WalMart Wayne)

Glasgow City Council censures Mayor Lessenberry over the handling of the purchase of the Christian Church property for the Recreation Department.

Mrs. Flora Gillock, a teacher in Barren County for the past 20 years, is retiring.