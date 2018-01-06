ARCHIVES FOR MAY, 1978

on 06/01/2018 |

May 1, 1978 – Nancy Payne, incoming President of the Jaycettes, was named “Jaycette of the Year” at their recent banquet.

May 2, 1978 – Park City Trustees discuss two major problems concerning a railroad overpass and street repairs.

May 3, 1978 – Ambulance service Tax Referendum is postponed.

May 4, 1978 – Services set for husband and wife fatally killed in a three vehicle accident on Highway 68/80 East Wednesday morning. Daniel Gray, 74 and his wife, Olive, 69, of Knob Lick were the causalities. (FYI, grandparents of Larry Jolly).

May 5, 1978 – “Two’s A Crowd” to be presented by the Community Theatre this weekend.

May 9, 1978 – Glasgow will be among dozens of Kentucky communities competing for $1.58 million in federal grants to be distributed throughout the Community Division Block Grant Program.

May 10, 1978 – Elizabeth Ann Ford is installed as President of the Kay Bledsoe B & PW Club.

May 11, 1978 – Jimmy Morgan, manager of Burger Queen, has been presented the DECA Employer of the Year by Bill Bitner, DECA Club Sponsor.

May 12, 1978 – 15 cent Postage seems certain around the end of May, increasing from 13 to 15 cents for first class mail.

May 14, 1978 – Caverna wins SKAC Tennis Championship – Janie Gaines, Prissy Thompson and Temisha Bybee.

May 16, 1978 – Barren River Comprehensive Care Clinic, formally at 1006 Glenview, has relocated to 901 Columbia Ave.

May 17, 1978 – GHS New Cheerleaders are Kim Kennedy, Darla Chambers, Tammy Wells, June Morgan, Stephanie Crenshaw, Ann Franklin, Trina Wells, Debbie Lane, Kim Rice, Vickie Bunch, Charlotte Demumbrun, Renee Duvall and Joy Marsh.

May 18, 1978 – Groundbreaking for the New Heck’s Store at the Corner of Cleveland and By Pass is held.

May 19, 1978 – Steve Kinslow was the leading salesman in the current Little League Candy sale with 11 cases sold.

May 21, 1978 – A one room school “The Winn School” will be restored by Ervin Houchens. It will be moved to the site of Houchens’ First Store, on Browning School Road.

May 22, 1978 – David Proffitt, son of Mr. and Mrs. Delmas Proffitt, Rt. 6, Glasgow, will be attending summer classes in Venice, Italy.

May 24, 1978 – Cave City’s Convention Center is funded today by the Kentucky Commerce Commissioner Terry McBrayer awarding the first $50,000.

May 26, 1978 – The Glasgow Lions Club dedicated the Croquet Court at American Legion Park in honor of the late Terry L Hatchett, who had been a long time member. His widow, Mrs. Frances B Hatchett was the first person to use the court, following the ceremony.

May 29, 1978 – Glasgow Education Association Officers are Garnett Twyman, President Elect, Vera George, President, Linda Cook, Treasurer and Patricia Sabens, Secretary.

May 30, 1978 – Caverna Honor Students are Renee Richardson, Valedictorian, and Maria Smith Johnson and Charla Sturgeon London, Co-Salutatorians.

May 31, 1978 – Horse Cave Theatre to begin its 2nd season Friday, June 9th.