ARCHIVES FOR MAY, 1988

on 06/01/2018 |

May 1, 1988 – Project “BIG” – Being Involved in Glasgow” is launched as an alternative to drug and alcohol use.

May 2, 1988 – R R Donnelley & Sons Co. presents $10,000 to WKU to aid in the establishment of a library in Glasgow’s campus.

May 3, 1988 – Military Notes – Pvt. Christopher L Jeffries, Capt. Donald L Plumlee and Air Force Airman 1st Class Lisa C Deckard are mentioned.

May 4, 1988 – Barren County Basketball standout Chris Taylor signs with Campbellsville College.

May 5, 1988 – Dennis Hatcher, was sworn in Wednesday as Deputy Coroner in Barren County, after a request from Coroner Larry Marion for the addition to his staff.

May 6, 1988 – Glasgow native, Susan L Simmons, has been appointed as Executive Director of the office of Management Services for the State Finance and Adminstration Cabinet.

May 8, 1988 – AD – Goodman Candy Company is celebrating their 55th year in business.

May 10, 1988 – The Ceihidh, the opening event of the Glasgow Highland Games has a new home this year. The first two years it was held at the Cave City Convention Center, but this year is moved to Barren River State Park.

May 11, 1988 – The newly formed program committee of the Electric Plant Board held their first meeting Tuesday. Members are Billy

Goodman, Uhel Barrickman, Libby Jones, Billy Ray, Barry Stephens, Richard Cleveland and Russell Conley.

May 11, 1988 – Arlie Thomas is retiring from National Wood Products.

May 12, 1988 – AD – UH-OH Outlet, Glasgow Square Shopping Center – Printed Boxer shorts, three pair for $10.00, Sizes 8-18, 65% polyester and 35% Cotton.

May 13, 1988 – Kentucky State Police Detective James Veluzat received the Trooper’s Medal for lifesaving action. He performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking victim at a Munfordville Restaurant.

Barren County Homemakers celebrate their 50th birthday.

May 15, 1988 – Effort continues to restore natural beauty to Hidden River Cave just off Main Street in Horse Cave .

AD – Celebrating a new look at Jerry’s Restaurant in Cave City with 99 cent specials – Monday – J Boy Plate, 99 cents; Tuesday, Spaghetti dinner, 99 cents; Wednesday Soup, Salad and Fruit bar 99 cents. And Thursday, Champ Plate 99 cents.

The Lady Scotties will be making their first trip to the Regional Softball Tournament. All District Scottie players were Clara Katchak, Niecie Strange and Michelle Darst.

May 16, 1988 – Statewide interest in Baker-Travis Senate Race – This is a rematch from the 1983 Primary.

May 17, 1988 – WKU Scholarships are awarded to Beverly Gosnell, Angela Kingrey, Penny Syree, Shirley Green, Krista Shartzer, Cindy Beard, Laura Lindsey, Karen Stewart, Lori England and Lisa Bradley.

Several young gymnasts from Wheel’s Gymnast Class entertained residents at Glenview Health Care – Stephanie Roberts, Jaime Mutter, Lesley Tuck, Mary Ann Kirkpatrick, Cameron Rich, Crissy Caldwell, Tamie Isenberg, Jamie Bush, Allison Carter and Christy Emberton.

May 19, 1988 – 121st Anniversary of First Baptist Church will be held May 22. Rev. J M Bransford, Pastor.

May 20, 1988 – AD – GTE – Meet your Responsibility Team – Jessie Wells, Martha Priddy, Vanessa Jones, W C Newberry and Steve Forrest.

May 22, 1988 – 38 members of the Thomas Metcalfe – Edmund Rogers Chapter of the Kentucky Junior Historical Society and their sponsor attended the 26th KJHS Convention.

May 23, 1988 – AD – Ely Drugs Memorial Day Flowers, Beautiful Sprays and Wreaths from $7.95, bouquets from $2.95.

May 24, 1988 – Glasgow City Council is dominated by discussion of pay raises for city employees.

Begley Drugs is now RiteAid – Save 33 1/3% to 50% off selected items.

May 25, 1988 – Shirley Green is BCHS Valedictorian and Lori Ann England is Salutatorian of the 1988 graduating class.

May 25, 1988 – Walter Baker wins back the state senate seat in Tuesday’s primary. He will face Franklin Mayor Larry Freas in November.

Glasgow Postal Workers Bobby Biggers, David Perkins, Joyce Kinslow, Tina Powell, Martha Reneau, Marvin Combs and Ricky Calvert recently spent their money and time planting flowers around the Glasgow Post Office.

May 26, 1988 – Michael G Hayes has accepted the position of Executive Director of Glasgow/Barren County Industrial Development Economic Authority.

May 27, 1988 – Barren County School Board hears from architectural firm with proposal of new classrooms at Barren County High School.

David Lane, Glasgow Scottie Baseball player, has signed to play college baseball at Auburn.

May 29, 1988 – The EPA has levied fines against Horse Cave and Cave City, contending that sewage from their city is seeping into Caverns and threatening Mammoth Cave National Park.

May 31, 1988 – A gas stove explosion in a camper-trailer late Sunday at Bailey’s Point, Barren River Lake, seriously injures three women.