ARCHIVES FOR MAY, 1998

May 1, 1998 – The GHS Drama Department presents “Harvey” this weekend.

May 3, 1998 – Catholic Nun killed and another seriously injured in a pickup truck and tractor trailer collision at the intersection of Hwy. 90 and 163 in Metcalfe County. The nuns were enrooted to take clothing and items to the Catholic Church in Tompkinsville.

“Heart to Change the World” is the musical play presented at the 1st United Methodist Church.

May 4, 1998 – Open House at South Central Bank, Cave City office, is set for May 6. UK’s Jeff Shepherd will sign autographs from 6-8 p.m.

May 5, 1998 – 1998-99 GHS Cheerleaders are Angela Martin , Sara Simmons, Maggie Brown, Carolyn York, Laura Leigh Trabue, Erin Garner, Emily Napier, Jody Salyer, LeAndra Rhodes, Haley Crow, Ginger Eubank, Gina Violette, Whitney Corbitt, Amber Riddle, Jodie Simmons and Lindsey Brown.

May 7, 1998 – Eastern Elementary School will get four new classrooms to replace outside trailers. Two of the mobile classrooms were destroyed in the April 16 tornado.

May 8, 1998 – A quilt show will be part of the Fountain Run’s Barbeque Festival, Saturday, May 16.

May 10, 1998 – The Federal Government has received $75,000 in federal funding to install emergency warning system in the area.

Cave City Volunteer Fire Department honors its oldest firefighter, B R Reynolds for 50 years of service.

May 11, 1998 – Demetrius Shannon signs letter of intent to play football for Cumberland College in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

May 12, 1998 – Karen Smith Lyons received a Doctor of Medicine degree from U of L. Upon completion of residency, she plans to practice in Glasgow.

May 13, 1998 – Police ended a 20 hour investigation this morning after unveiling the largest ever complete methamphetamine operation in Hart County.

May 14, 1998 – Glasgow’s Megan Bale and Klark Bennett qualify for the State Tennis Tournament.

May 17, 1998 – Horse Cave Middle Schools learned a quick lesson in life when they attended the Reality Store at Hart County High School.

May 17, 1998 – Glen Joiner is retiring as T J Samson Hospital’s Administrator, a position he has held since 1968.

May 19, 1998 – Barren County Circuit and District Clerk’s Office will move to their new location at Glasgow Square Shopping Center. (formerly Bud’s).

May 20, 1998 – Edmonton/Metcalfe County Chamber of Commerce will have a first time event for all Veterans of Metcalfe County with 72 flags decorating the roadways within the City Limits.

May 21, 1998 – Allen County/Scottsville Lady Patriots win the District Softball Championship over Glasgow 5-1.

Arlie Thomas received his 50 year pin from Charles Gentry, Master at the H B Grant Lodge at Etoile. Wilbur Jones received a 40 year pin.

May 22, 1998 – Farmers RECC holds its annual meeting. Kristi Gowen was crowned the 1998 Miss Farmers RECC.

May 24, 1998 – GHS Graduates 134 Seniors on Friday evening.

May 26, 1998 – Barren County’s Bicentennial is kicked off with former Gov. Louie B Nunn speaking to the crowd.

May 27, 1998 – Barney Jones is re-elected Barren County Sheriff, Ben Rogers defeats Greg Berry in Barren County Attorney’s primary and will face Jeff Sharp in November. Rex Patterson defeats incumbent Olene Hume Follis in the PVA race.

Barren County had 215 Seniors graduating last night.

May 28, 1998 – 13th Annual Glasgow Highland Games begins tomorrow.

May 29, 1998 – New Hardee’s opens on the By Pass at the corner of Grandview Ave.

May 31, 1998 – Bicentennial Moments are printed and will be each Sunday dealing with the Bicentennial. The First Presbyterian Church was the first church established in Barren County in 1802.

Jackson House Restaurant opens in Glasgow on W. Main Street. Terry and Connie Jackson, Owners.