ARCHIVES FOR MAY, 2008

on 06/01/2018 |

May 1, 2008 – Barren County Cattlemen’s Association sponsors their first Festival on the Square.

Walbert Trucking Company receives two awards from the US Small Business Administration – Business of the Year Award, also recognized as one of the Kentucky Pacesetters.

Lady Scottie Tennis Team captured their second win of the season with a 6-3 win over Monroe County.

Eastern Elementary School Music and Drama Club will present their 1st Annual Dinner Theatre “All Aboard for Broadway” under the direction of Tim Best.

Ky. Hills Golf Course in Summer Shade is featured – family owned by the Isenberg Family.

May 4, 2008 – 2 area Guardsmen are headed to Afghanistan – Spec. Justin Wilkerson and Spec. Tyler Hodges. They are with the Ky. National Guard Eng. Battalion from Ashland, Ky.

Boys and Girls Club Charity Golf Classic was held April 25 at Glasgow Golf and Country Club, sponsored by A & W/Long John Silvers.

May 8, 2008 – Cave City is home to a new Insurance Agency – Fox Ins. Agency, Jimmy and Amy Fox, Owners.

National Day of Prayer was held in Glasgow on May 1st.

Caverna has a new Boy’s Basketball Coach, Tim Arnold.

Barren County Cooperative Extension Office will host a ribbon cutting and open house for their new auditorium. (Formerly Jackson House Restaurant site.)

Miles Chiropractic opens in Riley’s Courtyard.

GHS 2008 Governor’s Scholars are Andrew Dennis, Anja Gilreath, Damarius Moore and Kristen Wilkerson.

BCHS Students honored after taking the 2008 National Latin Exam – Matthew Bunnell, Rayna Glass, Victoria Cain, Rilee Matthews, Luke Matthews and Quentin Staples.

May 11, 2008 – Jeff Sheppard, former UK Wildcat came to Glasgow and spoke at three different events, focusing on Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

National Nursing Home Week is May 11-17.

Harold Sturgeon retires from R R Donnelley after more than 8 years of service.

May 13, 2008 – Glasgow Supt. Fred P Carter is retiring after 34 years in education.

May 14, 2008 – New seat belt signs are now at all Barren County Schools.

Rita Powell, Barren County School District Nurse for 19 years, was honored during School Nurse Day.

May 15, 2008 – Park City Beta Club holds their banquet at Park Mammoth.

May 19, 2008 – Kathy Mattea gave a great performance on Friday at the Plaza Theatre.

Glasgow City Council tables smoking ban indefinitely.

Blair Casteel has been award a Robert C Byrd Honors Scholarship. She is one of 84 seniors in the state to receive the award.

“Mock” Automobile Accident is held at BCHS.

May 21, 2008 – Cave City Council addresses skate boarders.

Memorial Service is held at Sulfur Springs Cemetery in Metcalfe County to honor Sgt. Eric Tooth, who was killed in Bagdad, Iraq in March of 2005.

Teresa Haire is honored as Employee of the Year at Barren County Health Care Center.

May 25, 2008 – Used Tire Amnesty is scheduled to reduce Kentucky’s landscape of used tires. The event will be held in Barren County May 29-31.

May 29, 2008 – Glasgow/Barren County Chamber of Commerce holds Groundbreaking for Barren/Metcalfe EMS Station near the Glasgow Airport.

2008 Patriot Award was presented to DAV Chapter #20 and Ladies Auxiliary Chapter #20 during Memorial Day Services.

Barren County Trojans win District Baseball Tournament.

Scottie Football player Drew Kuzma has been selected to participate in the 1st Ky. East West All Star Football Game.

Fenton Family comes to Cave City for a signing at Four Seasons Antiques. (The Famous Fenton Glassware).