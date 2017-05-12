ARCHIVES FOR NOVEMBER 1917

on 12/05/2017 |

11-01 – REP

The contest for the democratic nomination for City Council, has been won by the first ticket names, and is as follows: L M Goodman, Winn Davis, Geo. Akers, T C Delvaux, J E Clayton and P D Trigg. The effort of some of the leading democrats of town to supersede three of these, for pecuniary reasons, failed in the borning, and these splendid young men will look after the fiscal affairs of Glasgow for the coming tow years.

11-02 – REP

Tuesday afternoon Frank Crump left his Buick six in his barn lot while he was in his office. There were some hogs in the lot and these animals got the wheels turned in the direction of a 20-foot-deep hole. The machine ran down the slope into the hole. When Mr. Crump came out to get in the machine he hunted for it awhile and finally found it on the front end of the hole. Mr. Kirby, of the Garage was called, and the machine lifted from the hole and towed into town.

11-03 – REP

Mr. William Webb of Mudlick took charge of the P C Haynie lumber mill in this city last Friday and will begin sawing gunstocks for the government this week. A large number of fine walnut logs have been delivered on the mill yard and there are many more that will be delivered at once. Mr. Webb will make a special effort to get this timber to the railroad, before the winter mud sets in. – Tompkinsville News.

11-06 – REP

A Tri-County Medical Society, composed of the physicians of Barren, Hart and Metcalfe counties, was organized here a few days ago. The temporary officers are, Dr. J M Taylor, president, Dr. S J Smock, secretary. The first meeting will be held at Horse Cave at an early date and a committee composed of Drs. Wells of Summer Shade, Comstock of Horse Cave and Howard of Glasgow, were selected to arrange a program.

11-07 – REP

INFIRMARY NOTES

Mrs. Jack Britt, who had a number of gall stones removed, will be taken to her home this week, having recovered nicely. — Miss Janie Thomason, who was operated on for a complication of diseases, is recovering all right and sitting up. — Mr. Mitchell Copeland was operated on Monday. It was a very serious case, as the appendix was ruptured and was in a very critical condition. The doctors are no sanguine, but have hopes for his recovery.

11-08 – REP

The Strader Brothers of Hiseville, who recently purchased the Harbison homestead on Columbia Ave. have very generously agreed to donate the dwelling house and plat of ground 210 feet by 800 feet, for the purpose of erecting a hospital which will be commensuratewith the needs of Glasgow. It is proposed to sell Maplewood Infirmary and use the funds toward building of a hospital which shall be of great service to the people of Barren and surrounding counties.

11-09 – REP

Death is always sad, but when a lovable young lady is taken away in a tragic manner, it becomes doubly distressing. And such was the case of the death of Miss Mary Richardson, Tompkinsville. Last Sunday a week ago, Miss Richardson fell from the running board of an auto and the wheel ran over her arm, cutting it severely. A doctor dressed the wound and she came through here on the way home. The wound seemed to heal, but on Friday, tetanus was discovered and her father telephone this place for antitoxin, which was at once started in an auto, and reached Tompkinsville in an hour and ten minutes, but too late, as she grew worse and died Saturday night of lock jaw.

11-10 – REP

An Airship was seen passing over the county last week flying at great altitude and going in a southerly direction. It was seen by several people. It was making no fuss and had a square contraption hanging below it on the Zeppelin type. It is supposed that it was an American Army Ship and was going to some of the southern camps. Another airship was seen one night last week. Its engine could be plainly heard.

11-13 – GT

Attractive little Miss Eliza Trigg Caldwell narrowly escaped a b bad accident Wednesday afternoon, while driving about town. In turning around, the turn was made too short, and the buggy turned over, throwing her out, but she sustained no injuries. The pony started to run, but was thrown, being tangled in the harness, which had to be cut to release him.

11-14 – GT

Mr. J N Bailey, the popular groceryman, has arranged to open up a cream station at his grocery store on Green Street. This station is for buying either sweet or sour cream to be shipped away for butter purposes. The cream will be bought by the pound at 46 cents per pound cash.

11-15 – GT

If there was any food product planted in barren this year it was Irish potatoes and more ‘taters. Out in the Hiseville voting precinct, not less than 12,000 bushels have been raised and the figures in all probability go beyond this. And reports similar to this come from all part of the county.

11-16 – GT

A smallpox epidemic has been present in Edmonton about four weeks. Mrs. Carrie Shirley Beauchamp broke out with the malady upon her return from Detroit, Michigan. Since then her mother and four other have taken ill with the disease. We have been informed that only one case resulted from the first case, and the the Shirley Hotel will be open to the public in about ten days.

11-17 – GT

By actual count, at two-thirty p.m. Saturday last, there were 379 wagons, autos and buggies hitched around the public square and standing on the streets. This was only an o4dinary Saturday evening crowd and was, if anything, a scant Saturday average. ¶ In addition there were at least 300 more wagons, buggies autos, etc., on the side streets.

11-20

GT – The City Council of the City of Glasgow, do ordain as follows: That for the next four years, beginning on the first day of January 1918, the salary of the Police Judge of the City of Glasgow be, and is fixed at $300 per year, to be paid quarterly. E T. Ellison, Mayor

11-21

GT – A Ford Machine, containing a party of men from Metcalfe, turned turtle out at Coral Hill, Saturday. The men driving at a pretty rapid rate of speed, attempted to turn at the school house and come into the pike. The turn was made too quickly and abruptly with the result that the car turned completely upside down, pinioning one man underneath and throwing the other two out very violently. The pinioned man was finally released and found to have a broken nose, while the others were very painfully bruised and cut.

11-22

GT – A pathetic sight came to us yesterday when Otha Murray, a 21 year old soldier was brought here form Camp Taylor. About three weeks ago the young man had measles, and it is said the day after he was up, he was put washing windows and scouring floors. He suffered a relapse and is now totally paralyzed – a direct result of criminal negligence of the part of somebody. Find Maplewood Infirmary crowded he is now at the Harling Hotel. He cannot be moved again until he grows better, which looks very doubtful.

[Otha died Nov 23, 1917 – RG]

11-23

GT – The old Major Botts homestead was sold at public outcry yesterday afternoon at one o’clock. Considering the raw, disagreeable day a good crowd was out. The price was not near what was expected considering the closeness to town. The brick residence and 60 acres of ground was bought by Mr. Joe L. Goodman for $6,100. Various other parties bought small tracts and lots. The whole place brought $8,055.

11-24

GT – The Red Cross Christmas Seal campaign will be put on next week. This will be one of the most vigorous canvasses ever made in Glasgow and the County. The object of the is for a fund to fight the great white plague — tuberculosis. The Barren Co. Chapter will receive a certain percent of the proceeds. Use them on your letters and Christmas packages.

11-27

GT – Samson Rich, a deserter from the army since Sept. 12 was arrested last Saturday at his mother’s home near Harlan’s crossroads, Monroe Co. With three companions from Tompkinsville he volunteered in May. When he left the Camp he took a circuitous route but had been home only two hours when arrested. Another Monroe Co. deserter named Botts has not yet been found.

11-28

GT = Little Miss Virginia Wells and Master William Wells, son and daughter of Mr. Luther Wells, were at the Infirmary, Saturday to have tonsils removed. They were able to return home Sunday.

11-29

GT – There is at the present time about $100,000 worth of building going on in Glasgow. The New Murrell Hotel and the Government building total up to about $75,000. And at the addition to the Planters Warehouse (new rehanding room) and the rebuilding of the Barlow Moore Tobacco Company plant, together with several new residences in course of construction, run the figures considerably pass the $100,000 mark.

11-30

GT – The good news has just been received here that Miss Marian Lowe, Class of 1913, has made 100 per cent in he examination in surgery. This is considered one of the most difficult branches in the work of preparation for a trained nurse, and we are justly proud of Marion and her excellent work.

Alternate/extra

REP – The Hiseville and Horse Cave basketball teams met on the Hiseville grounds Saturday. The score was 23 to 12 in favor of Hiseville.

REP – Mrs. Wood Branstetter of Eighty Eight was operate on in Louisville for malignancy in the breast, and was on the operation table for four hours. The operation was a very extensive one, and much flesh and tissue removed. At last account she was getting on as nicely as could be expected.

GT – The place to buy onion sets is at Charlie Renfro’s Grocery.

GT – The two Glasgow tobacco warehouses open for business next Friday.

GT – LOADED SHELLS – Black powder, 65 cents per box. Smokeless powder, 80 cents per box. — Bradford Bros.

GT –On Nov. 28, at eight p.m., the Dixie Minstrels will be given at the auditorium of the High School. A percent of the proceeds will to the Red Cross. The show will be given by the S D Gordon Society.

GT – In the recent Christmas shipment made by the Barren County Red Cross Chapter, there were several Horse Cave People who knitted sweaters for this chapter, there not being any chapter there. Those knitting were Mrs. Tom Green, Mrs. Leo Burks and Mrs. Thomas.