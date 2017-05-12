ARCHIVES FOR NOVEMBER 1927

on 12/05/2017 |

11-01 – GT

Phillip Kopel, owner and operator of the Red Front Store, has purchased lease, equipment and stock of Dickey and Company on the east side of the public square. Mr. Ellis Bybee, in charge of that business, will retire to comfort and quietude.

11-02 – GT

Mr. Wm. Folks has badly cut finger, a battered auto and Wm. Folks, Jr. was slightly injured when the Folks’ car overturned on the Scottsville-Fountain Run Pike Sunday. ¶ Ernest Shuck is minus four front teeth and has a badly lacerated lip because a wrench with which Stewart Shuck was working slipped and hit him square in the mouth. The two men were working on a machine when the accident happened. Ernest spat out his teeth and forthwith proceeded to town to have the roots dug out.

11-03 – GT

Special – Hotel Liberty – Sunday Dinner. 75 cents per cover.

Menu – Fruit Cocktail, Saratoga Flakes, Celery, Sweet pickles, Queen Olives, Fried Chicken a la Maryland, Rasher of Bacon, Creamed Potatoes, Asparagus Tips, Cauliflower au Gratin, Head Lettuce, 1000 Island Dressing, Ice Cream and Cake, Coffee.

11-06 – GT

Some of the most overpowering scenes from Bible history are presented and glorified in “Moon of Israel,” which is coming to the Trigg Theater on November 10. No pains were spared to make the story as impressive as possible and the scenes are well worthy of the immensity of the theme. In the scenes where the Children of Israel are fleeing from the pursuing Egyptians, over thirty thousand extras were used in addition to the featured players. A thousand metal chariots thundered over the plains in pursuit, supported by three thousand wild riding on speeding Arabian horsemen.

11-07 – REP

FOUR BURIED IN SAME GRAVE WEDNESDAY

The entire city and surrounding country was shocked, almost beyond speech, Monday afternoon when the report that Earl Nickols, his wife and two small children had been cremated and their home burned five miles east of here on the Edmonton Road. How the victims met death, and why? How the fire started and why? Are questions that probably never be answered. ¶ A hole the size of a half dollar in the charred skull of Mrs. Nickols told a gruesome story of having been shot at close range, probably with a shotgun, the crushed skull of the five month old child, clasped in the mother’s arms. The headless body of the father and second child, near its mother’s feet was evidence of how they died.

11-08 – REP

The meeting at the First Christian Church here closed Sunday after having extended over two weeks and a day. However baptismal services were held Monday night, when Mr. Wilson, the evangelist preached and eleven were baptized. Eight others took membership, making 19 additions to the church. ¶ Mr. Wilson delivered a series of most excellent sermons, which were heard by record audiences, and were very inspiring.

11-09 – REP

The Glasgow High Football team playing with the unity of a smooth running machine romped over her old rival, Bowling Green Friday afternoon 13 to 9 in one of the hardest fought on the local grid. One of the largest crowds ever to witness a game at the local park was on hand to view the game. ¶ In winning this game it put the Blues well in line for a chance at the Southern Kentucky Championship.

11-10 – REP

The toll bridge at Munfordville has been exacting a heavy toll off the people until it has become too burdensome to bear. And so the Highway Commission has ordered its engineers to make a survey and obtain right of way to put in a free ferry, thus relieving the people of so heavy a burden. ¶ The two Green River bridges have been a hindrance to travel through Kentucky for years because of the high toll charges. It is understood that they have taken in enough to pay for themselves several times over, and yet refuse to sell them to the state at a reasonable price and for the sake of the public it is necessary to provide a free way to cross the river.

11-13

GT – Joe Hamilton, under name of J. H. Johnson, has been held over under bond of $10,000 at Blountville, TN, on charge of abduction of a 14 year old girl, Victoria Burger. Unable to make bail he was remanded to jail. It developed the bigamist used a different name each of the five times he married and then deserted his girl wives. The young lady he married here knew him as “Joe Hamilton,” a preacher and piano-tuner.

11-14

GT – The Kentucky Utilities Company’s new home on the south side of the public square will open today at 9:30. A special display of Electric Household Labor Saving Appliances will be available. Souvenirs and prizes will be given away. Register if you want to be in the prize drawing.

11-15

GT – The Cave City Aero Club will, on November 19th and 20th, have on view at Cave City, a Commercial Aeroplane, under supervision of an aviator of 9 years experience. The machine will be equipped with a famous Wright Whirlwind Motor. Small fee will be charged for trips into the clouds.

11-16

GT – Felix Murray, 10 years old, a student in the fifth grade of Horse Cave Graded and High School, has been notified he was the winner of $5 and a bronze medal offered by the State Highway Educational Bureau at Washington D C. It was third prize offered by the bureau last March in a contest. The prizes were offered for the best essay on ”Why Children Should be Taught Street Highway Safety.” [The Hart County native was a graduate of Horse Cave High School and the University of Kentucky, a World War II Army veteran, a retired Army Reserve lieutenant colonel, an employee of Horse Cave Bank, executive vice president of Farmers National Bank in Glasgow, president and chairman of the board of NFNB, president of the Kentucky Bankers Association, member and deacon at Glasgow Baptist Church, member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Lexington, member, president and Paul Harris Fellow of the Glasgow Rotary Club, — RG]

11-17

GT – Mr. L L Wells and associates have leased the Burley Co-operative Warehouse on East Main street, and will operate same under private management this season. Mr. Wells say the house will be open to receive tobacco on Saturday, Dec. third and the first sale of the season with be Dec. sixth. “The house will be operated as an independent warehouse,” said Mr. Wells. “Pool members and independents will receive equal treatment and the house will in no way be connected with the Association.”

11-20

REP – About 500 Kentuckians gathered in the banquet hall of the Seelbach Hotel last Friday evening to give a boost to the drive to raise $2,500,000 to purchase 72,000 acres of land to include Mammoth Cave and all major caves in that region and convert the whole into a great National Park.

11-21

GT – October term of Barren Circuit Court has about completed its labors. The grand jury has adjourned after returning more than forty indictments. Some of the convictions: GobelKinslow, Robbery; Henry Rigney, still in possession; Beckham Galloway, stealing tires; Ray Oller, obstructing justice.

11-22

GT – The Glasgow Milling Company has just completed expenditure of $5,000 om doubling the capacity of its milling plant from 50 barrels to 100. A larger sifter, up-to-date equipment has been added until the mill is now as finely equipped as any in the state.

11-23

GT – Delmar Arterburn, of the Boyd’s Creek section, was one of the first hunting victims of the season. Accidental discharge of his gun resulted in removal of several of his fingers.

11-24

REP -EIGHT YEAR OLD MISS BEST SIX 8th GRADERS

In a ciphering match at Huffman School near Summer Shade last Friday, Mildred Ruth Hurt, a little eight year old in the fifth grade turned down six of Huffman’s best 8th grade students.

11-25

REP – One day last week Dr. W G Neilly drove his car up in the front yard of his home on Columbia Ave., and then proceeded to turn a back up to the porch. He then started into the house to get his two year old son, when he heard the little fellow crying out in the yard and found he had backed over his son. ¶ The boy was laying on the ground, only slightly scared but not enough to leave a scar. There was rejoicing in that family that matters were as well as they were.

11-27

R Mr. Joe Bunch of this place suffered serious injuries to his left jaw Monday when the clutch on a fifteen horsepower gas engine use to pump oil wells on Mr. Jake Greer’s farm came loose and struck him while the motor was running full speed. Besides crushing a part of his jaw bone, several small pieces of bone being removed, his face was badly bruised, with a gash that penetrated his mouth. He was brought here for medical attention.

11-28

G Kerley & Hawley have sold the lease of Hotel Owens at Horse Cave and hotel to Mr. Herman Porges, of Anderson, Indiana. Mr. Porges have taken over the management of the property. Mr. Porges, it will be recalled, operated Hotel Liberty until a few months ago.

11-29

R Mr. R H Bacon of the Temple Hill country lost his barn and contents last Sunday. How it caught, will probably remain a mystery. There was not stock burned, but a lot of corn, hay, etc. There was no insurance. ¶ Mr. T J Samson lost a very large barn on the J W Henderson Place at Finney last Thursday. With it went about 100 tons of have, six mules and one horse, and a number of hogs. The barn was the largest on the place, and was a loss of several thousand dollars, not more than half covered by insurance.

11-30

GT – Dr. and Mrs. A T Botts entertained at dinner at their home last Thursday evening. Deer from Canada killed by Dr. Lee E Botts was served. Their guests included Mr. and Mrs. H P Chamberlain and son and Mr. and Mrs. Ewell Davis.

11-30

GT – About one hundred out of over 700 indictments for evading dog licenses are still on the docket. These cases were continued last term of Circuit Court. About 600 indictments have either been compromised or dismissed on affidavits being filed stating that the person indicted did not own a dog during the year.

G Renick Wooten, one of the best-known farmers in the Finney section, lost his left forearm Saturday when his gloved hand was caught in a corn shredder. The arm was so mutilated that it had to be amputated two inched below the elbow. The operation was performed at Maplewood Infirmary.