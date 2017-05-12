ARCHIVES FOR NOVEMBER 1957

on 12/05/2017 |

Martha Bertram, of the Etoile 4-H Club, was announced last week as State Champion in the Frozen Foods Classification. Miss Bertram is one of the county’s enthusiastic 4-H club workers and has been subject of several recognitions during her club career.

GARDNER AND OPEN BOOK PARTY WIN IN CAVE CITY

B. Gardner, with 374 votes, defeated W. B. “Bill” Proffitt, 153 for Mayor of Cave City in Tuesdays Election.

In the City Council race the “Open Book” Party won decisively. Totals were as follows:

Open Book Party

Eugene “Kekus” Ford 384

James J. Jolly 340

Cann Poynter, Jr. 339

Oscar Logsdon 323

Woodford Willis 376

Conservative Party

Earl Doyle 148

B. “Les” Gentry 154

George Toohey 159

Eli Davis 139

Ira Toohey 129

Roger B. Proffitt 145

Independent

Arthur Parker 27

An estimated $700 was the loot obtained by safecrackers last Thursday night in a robbery at Supreme Mills office which police are continuing to investigate, but so far to no avail. A large safe was opened by cutting it open with an acetylene torch which was left at the scene, and believed to have been stolen from a nearby construction job. A smaller safe, embed in concrete was burst from it setting, and carried away.

The flu bug has bitten Fountain Run with a bad bite. It was a little late about being felt in this community and even in Monroe County, but the Fountain Run, Gamaliel and Tompkinsville Schools dismissed at noon Monday. More than half the pupil in Fountain Run were absent due to the flu. Austin-Tracy which reopened Monday after a week of being closed, was forced to dismiss at noon the same day due to the large number of absentees.

Warren L. Goad, Citizens National Bank has been appointed County Agricultural Chairman for Barren County for the Ky. Bankers Assn. As County Agricultural Chairman Mr. Goad will be the official representative of the Ky. Bankers Assn. in activities designed to increase farm income and improve the welfare of rural communities.

John “Pete” Kinslow, son of Mr. and Mrs. Young Kinslow, will return home this weekend after two years service in the Navy. He received his discharge, Nov. 4th, in Long Beach, California, where he has been stationed since February.

PAYNE WINS CHECKER GAME OFF THE CHAMPION

Charles G. Payne satisfied a growing ambition of several years standing Monday night when he defeated the famous champion, Tommy Wiswell, in one of two checker games at the REA auditorium. Charlie’s win was of two losses that had been sustained by Wiswell in 1100 games.

The annual Fall Festival at Park City School is scheduled for Saturday night, Nov. 16, and full evening of wholesome entertainment is scheduled. Entertainment will include a talent show, picture show, King and Queen Contests for both elementary and high school, Miss Park City contest, horror house, fish pond, country store and other attractions. Homemade candies, novelties and many other goodies to help you enjoy the evening will be available.

“Susan Sez” by Susan Aspley

Monday night’s “Open House” at the E B Terry Elementary School brought approximately 350 parents, teacher and friends, and Tuesday night some 700 crowded into the Music Hall at the Glasgow Grade, Junior High and High School.

Mrs. James Alspaugh, Chairman of American Education Week Committee of the Glasgow Schools presented a most interesting program.

The state at Music Hall was a contrast of the old and new in school rooms. Robert Howard Lessenberry, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Adams Lessenberry and Miss Mary Woods Moore, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Moore were dressed as tho’ in the 1890’s and the old side of the stage displayed the old potbellied stove, bucket and dipper and the old hand rung school bell.

Mr. Billy Vaughn, a former Glasgow resident and now a nationally known and successful musical director of Dot Records in Hollywood, Calif., is visiting in Glasgow this week with his sisters, Mrs. Robert Biggers, Mrs. W. H. Grissom and Mrs. Bill Simmons and families. He is making an Eastern tour in connection with his new hit record “Raunche” [Raunchy] and his many friends here wish him much continued success in his chosen profession.

Mrs. Dorthola Chambers, home economist for Frigidaire, will greet visitors at Pace Equipment Company during their open house, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, introducing the new 1958 line of Frigidaire Appliance which are now distributed by Pace Equipment. Open house will be held Friday night for those who cannot otherwise attend.

From Straders Dairy – Dear Customer: We, in our dairy operation have tried to meet the demands of the buying public. With only a small percentage of our milk now in glass bottles, we are sure we can give better service and a higher quality by packing all our products only in Pure-Pak paper containers. – Therefore, between the 20th and the last of Nov. ALL our dairy products will be available in PAPER CONTAINERS ONLY!

–Sam Strader

David Bailey and Clyde Martin experienced narrow escape early this morning when Martin’s car was struck from the rear by a speeding car, driven by a teenager, on the Kentucky Turnpike. Martin suffered severe lacerations about the head and Bailey suffered scratches and severe bruises. The car was a total loss.

Messrs. Warren Goad and Stanley Wilkinson of the Citizens National Bank, and Felix Murray, James Trigg Pace and John T. Mitchell of the New Farmers National Bank Attended the National Cash Register demonstration held at the Pendennis Club in Louisville Wednesday evening. Messrs. Goad, Wilkinson and Pace remained in Louisville Thursday, and were joined there by Sheriff Robert Alexander, for a Federal Bureau of Investigation meeting.

The Senior Class of Glasgow High School will present the play, “It Could Happen to Your” on Nov 21 and 22 in the High School Auditorium. The following compose the cast: Follis Shaw, Carolyn McCoy, Terry Goodman, Kent Plowman, Lelia Ganter, Jo Ann Strode, Nancy Jolly, Leland Wilkinson, Richard Gunnels, Sherman Franklin, Ruby Bertram, William Roddy, Elizabeth Tidrow and Grace Kelly. General admission, 50 cents, reserved 75 cents. The play is a comedy full of fun, laughs, and surprises

Mr. and Mrs. James Norris Gray entertained Monday evening at their home in Highland Park with a family dinner honoring her parents, Dr. and Mrs. C. C. Howard who were celebrating their 43rd anniversary.

Julian Goodman, son of C. A. Goodman, Sr., and brother of C. A., Jr., and Robert F Goodman, who for several lyears has been associated with NBC in Washington, D C and in recent years manager of the NBC0TV news dept. in the national capitol, has been slated to attend the impending NATO conference in Paris. One of the programs handled by Mr. Goodman is the Washington “end” of the Huntley0Brinkley telecast.

Sixty-eight students from Barren Co. are among the 2593 students enrolled at Western Kentucky State College for the fall semester. This marks one of the largest enrollments in Western’s history and is an increase of 342 over last year. [in 2014 WKU’s enrollment was 20,1971 – RG]

CHRISTMAS FUND CHECKS MAILED FOR $30,885.50

Christmas can be “just around the corner” for an unstated number of Glasgowians who have received checks from the Christmas Clubs of Glasgow’s two national banks which totaled $30,885.50, it was announced by James Trigg Pace, New Farmers NationalBank, and Warren L. Goad, Citizens National Bank. Both the number of checks and the amount far exceeded any previously made by the institutions.

Ross Plumbing and Heating and Appliance Co. will move from the old=established location on North Green to the former Hensen building on West Main, in December upon completion of remodeling. In their new location they will have everything on the main floor, with ample parking and service area on their lot.

Mr. and Mrs. C J Ryan announce the engagement of their daughter, Patricia Joyce, to Mr. Walter Donald Edwards, son of Mr. and Mrs. Guthrie Edwards. Miss Ryan is a 1956 graduate of Glasgow High and is employed at Hill Service Co. Mr. Edwards is a 1954 graduate of Park City High and engaged in farming. A December wedding is planned.