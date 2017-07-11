ARCHIVES FOR OCTOBER, 1917

on 11/07/2017 |

10-02 – REP

Another 20 Per Cent of our drafted young men left yesterday fo Louisville, where they entered Camp Taylor, to be trained to defend their country. At the same time 17 men from Cumberland and 39 from Monroe, left here for Camp Taylor.

10-03 – REP

NOT A SNAKE STORY

Esq. G W Ellis, who lives on Race St., near the John Lewis pond, has had a bunch of fine ducks, but for some reason unknown, they had been disappearing, and never returned. Monday, while Mr. John Nelson was painting nearby, he saw one of Mr. Ellis’ ducks fluttering in the middle of the pond. He raised the alarm and Mr. Ellis waded in and found his duck being drawn down by a huge turtle, which Mr. Ellis got hold of and drew out. It measured 26 inches in length and was a heavy in proportion. That’s all — and it’s true.

10-04 – REP

Mrs. G H Davis, of this place and Miss Bertha Renfro of Glasgow Junction went over to Tompkinsville Friday where they organized and Eastern Star Chapter, which will be installed in a few days. The ladies were very much pleased over the enthusiasm displayed by the Masons, their wives, mothers, daughters and sisters of that place.

10-05 – REP

Mr. Weaver, the Western Union telegraph operator, who has been desperately ill with typhoid fever, is improving fast, and unless complication arise, will soon be out again.

10-06 – REP

ALL GLASGOW BOYS IN HATTIESBURG ARE WELL

If you want a condensed view of what Camp Shelby looks like, jut drive your Ford out the Knob Road and look over the burying ground of the colored population, and you have it. The camp covers about 28 square miles of what was formerly a pine forest. The third Kentucky, or the 161st Infantry, is no more and the various organization of the “Thirsty Third” are scattered all over the 39th Division.

10-09 – REP

Last Friday, two young men came here in a Ford car, and proposed selling ti to Bradford Bros., which they did for $200. They went to the depot and bought tickets to Louisville. Bradford Bros. became suspicious and when the men found they were watched, they slipped away from the depot before the train left. One of them was going through thecemetery, counting his money at the same time. Officers overtook him and brought him back to town. The other was overtaken near Cave City. Both were lodged in jail. Bradford Bros. wired Frankfort and learned that the car belonged to Mr. Thos. Doolin of Louisville, who stated his car had been taken from in front of the Keith Theater.

10-10 – REP

The people of Glasgow were shocked Sunday morning when the news was flashed over the wires that Mr. Geo. R. Lewis had just died at St. Joseph Infirmary in Louisville. Mr. Lewis was president of the Farmers National Bank, president of the John Lewis Realty Co., conducted one of the largest insurance agencies her and was prominent in the business and civil life of Glasgow.

10-11 – REP

Drilling for oil on the Emberton farm five miles west of this city is still in progress. The hole in now something over four hundred feet deep. Gas, salt water, granite and metal of some type has been encountered. Unusually hard stone has caused the drilling to proceed slowly. The company directed that the hole be sunk eight hundred feet and it is generally believed that it will reach of 1,200 to 1,500 feet before it is abandoned if oir is not reached.

10-12 – REP

We were misinformed last week as to the injury of Mr. Frank Button, who shot himself. He did not use a shotgun, nor did he shoot himself in the head. Instead he used a 22 rifle and shot himself below the heart. His said to have walked some distance after the shooting. The doctors now say the chances are he will recover.

10-13 – REP

Mr. W F Settle is prepared to make up broom corn and guarantee satisfaction. It is a very worthy cause to patronize a man who must depend on work without sight. He deserves great credit for what he has accomplished. See him for term.

10-16 – REP

Among the drafted men who left last month was Ernest Atnip, of Eighty-Eight. It is said he was averse to the draft and made the remark that he had rather die than to be a soldier. He came home Saturday. Sunday, he and Mrs. Atnip were at Church and he talked to his friends about how terrible the soldiers were treated and said he would rather die than go back. Monday morning, he said he was not feeling well. The family went to breakfast. Soon after he called to them and was found lying on the bed and held up a bottle from which he had just drank an ounce of carbolic acid, with the remark “You see what I’ve done, I’ll be dead in a few minutes,” and he was.

10-17 – REP

Mr. W D White, proprietor of the axhandle factory in this city, has purchased the Jackson-Jenkins at Forkton and will move the machinery here and install it. This will double the capacity of the factory here, making it one of the largest handle factories in the county. The probability is that Mr. White will add a finishing mill before many more weeks. The installation of a spoke factory in the near future is very probable. – Tompkinsville News

10-18 – GT

The home of the Red Cross in Glasgow and Barren County is the Library rooms, over Owsley and Snoddy’s. Mrs. John Harlin and Mrs. E B Trigg are in charge of the knitting distributing. Those desiring to obtain wool to make sweaters, wristlets, etc will please call at the Headquarters on distributing days – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

10-19 – REP

Mr. Jim Black, who has had a responsible position among the officials of the penitentiary at Eddyville for 9 years and 9 months is at his home here – to stay. Jim was a fine officer all right, no complaint to make along that line, but he just had to give ‘way to make room for a political favorite who must be rewarded for services rendered in the recent election – that’s all.

10-20- REP

Mr. Weaver, the Western Union telegraph operator, who has been desperately ill with typhoid fever, is improving fast, and unless complications arise, will be out again.

10-23 – REP

Red Front Bargain Store

British Woolen Mill Co.

Down With The War Prices

Our big assortment of Men’s Suits, regular price $12.50 – $16.50, for 7 days only, at one PRICE for all $9.99. The suits are made of Serge. Plain and Fancy Scotch Plaids of a great variety. There is always a smile in our store for you whether you buy or not.

10-24 – REP

HISEVILLE WINS, 12 to 9

A basketball game was played on the High School campus Saturday afternoon. Glasgow played very classy team work, as one or two players had had but little practice. With a little more hard practice Glasgow will have a fast team.

10-25 – REP

Miss Ethyl Hatcher, the loveable and attractive daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. B. Hatcher of Glasgow Junction, was married last Thursday to Mr. W. S. Crump, who has a position in the employ of the L & N R. R. at the Junction. After the ceremony, the happy couple left for a wedding tour of New Orleans and other southern points. Both parties are popular in this section and have the heartiest good wishes of all who know them. [these were the parents of Jane Crump, (Square Deal Lumber), who married Hack Arterburn, Jane and Hack were the parents of Jane Arterburn Bucher – RG]

10-26 – REP

Fine Programe

The patriotic program given at the High School Auditorium Friday night by the Music Club was a success in that the program was splendid from beginning to end, the audience taxed the capacity of the auditorium and the receipts netted the sum of $80, every penny of which went into the treasury of the Red Cross, for the benefit of our soldier boys.

10-27 – REP

NEW INSURANCE FIRM

Mr. Lee Owsley of Elizabethtown has associated himself with Mr. Elvin Pedigo in the insurance business and has leased the Hatcher residence on Green Street, where he and his family will spend the winter, while Mr. Hatcher and family are in Oklahoma [Elvin Pedigo founded what is now ISU Pedigo-Lessenberry Insurance in 1902 – RG]

10-30 – GT

FINE SUSTAINED

The Court of Appeals has upheld a fine of $500 assessed against the Mammoth Cave RR, by the Barren Circuit Court, for not providing separate compartments for white and blacks. The appeal was taken on the ground that the trains operated were freight and not passenger trains.

10-31 – GT

The new postage rate of three cents on letters and two cents on postal cards will become effective 3rd Novemger.