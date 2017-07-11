ARCHIVES FOR OCTOBER, 1927

on 11/07/2017 |

10-02 – REP

DRIVE ON TO RAISE TWO MILLION DOLLARS

The state-wide campaign to make the Mammoth Cave area a National Park – to provide a great recreational and vocational[sic] center in Kentucky – is definitely under way. During the next three months two million dollars will be raised among the people of Kentucky to purchase 70,618 acres in Edmonson, Hart and Barren counties. Within this territory will be found the amazing caverns as well as scenic spots of wonderful beauty.

10-03 – GT

TRADE IN GLASGOW CAMPAIGN

First Award: 1928 Dodge Sedan Automobile (Purchased from – Dickinson Motors) – Second Award: 1928 Ford Touring Car (Purchased from – Newley-Ewing Motors) – Third Award: Radio (Purchased from -Radio Service Co.) – Fourth Award: 3-Piece Living Room Suite (Purchased from – Sisco Furniture) – Fifth Award: Wardrobe Trunk (Purchased from – Folks Economy Store). Never before have the merchants of Glasgow offered the buying public such inducements. With each 50 cents cash purchase or money paid on account during this campaign the participating business will issue you a “Trade in Glasgow” coupon which will be good for votes on the 5 valuable awards. Other inducements will be offered by merchants issuing coupons.

10-04 – GT

At the South Kentucky Fox Hunters’ Assn. field trials held at Scottsville silver cups were awarded various winners, eight for field winners and the remainder for bench show winners. Sue Trigg and Lucky Kinslow, owned by Paul Greer, this city, carried off the two highest honors in the field all age run-off by winning first and second places, highest general average.

10-05 – GT

Bert Rogers, of the South Fork Section, has the champion bird-dog o’possum dog of the county. Tuesday night he went hunting with this setter and landed three o’possums and one skunk. A few nights ago he landed three o’possums and one coon.

10-06

REP – Roy Hurt, the 20-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Isaac Hurt of Summer Shade died last Saturday of typhoid fever. He was a good Christian boy loved by all that knew him. The interment will be in the cemetery at Beaumont.

10-09

REP – So far as our knowledge and belief goes the Glasgow Republican was the first paper in Kentucky to open a broadside against the Pari-Mutuel law, and the activities of the Jockey Club in political affairs. At that time, we were getting considerable advertising from the Jockey Club at fancy prices, and passes to all the races. The fact we did not use the passes did not prevent its being sent each year. But as soon as the Jockey Club found where we stood all advertising and passes stopped.

10-10

REP – A special sent to the newspapers from Horse Cave says: Crystal Cave, storm center of seven years’ controversy as to jurisdiction was found to be in Hart county when commissioners of Hart and Edmonson counties surveyed the site. The finding renders null the damage suit filed against Dr. H. B. Thomas, owner of the cave, by Homer Collins in Edmonson county court over removal of the body of Floyd Collins, the cave’s discoverer from its Sand Cave Grave to a spot in the entrance of Crystal Cave.

10-11

REP – Rev. C. B. Page closed a successful meeting at Mt. Pisgah resulting in 33 additions to the Church, 29 being by baptism. Mr. J. T. Pace led the singing.

10-12

REP – The Horse Show Saturday night brought to a close the Eighth Annual Free Fair and Harvest Festival in Glasgow. It was the best Free Fair we have ever had. The Floral Hall was ideally located, for the convenience of the people. The exhibits of farm products were of the highest quality as were the poultry, sheep and hogs.

10-13

REP – Rev. J. L. Piercy was returned here for another year, to the delight of his congregation and many other friends. A rumor that he would likely be made Presiding Elder of the Columbia District resulted in a petition being circulated asking that he be returned, signed by the business and professional men regardless of church affiliations.

10-16

GT – Dr. Clifton Richards has been retained by the Fiscal Court as County Physician at salary of $500 yearly. Mr. H C. Houchens has been retained as keeper of the County Farm at salary of $400 per year.

10-17

GT – The carnival at the Fair in Glasgow a few weeks ago had rough sailing after leaving here. In Bowling Green Sheriff Kelly closed down some of the gambling concessions, four of the personnel were later arrested. At Franklin, Tenn., the carnival ran into more trouble when civil authorities stopped a number of the gambling concessions. “Hundreds of dollars were being swept into the carnival coffers on wheels that the carnival officials declared straight.”

10-18

GT – Saturday was another field day for drunks in Glasgow. Official records show 18 appearances in Police Court, all of them growing out of liquor law violations. And all this in face of publication of similar facts by the Times at least four times within the past sixty days. True, officials are making arrest of the drunks, but the drunks do not disclose the source of their liquor supply. ¶ It is a burning shame, damnable outrage, when your mother and mine, your sister and mine, when my daughter and yours must be elbowed about town, must listen to drunken shouts and obscene jokes of a few drunk men who habitually walk the street with belly full of rot gut booze, and be insulted by loafing bootleggers.

10-19

GT – Willie Wilson won the pair of Stacy-Adams shoes at Vaughan-Warder Company for the largest family registering at the store during the Free Fair. Their family includes Mr. and Mrs. Wilson and 13 children.

10-20

GT – Work of oiling and finishing up the Dixieway from the Hart ot Edmonson county line (11 ½ miles) is progressing rapidly. Three coats of oil and stone are being placed at rate of one-half mile per day. It is expected the work will be complete in a few days.

10-23 – GT

Mr. and Mrs. W. C. Duncan have received a letter from their friend Ken Maynard, the movie star, saying it was his intention to visit them during the month. Mr. Maynard has in mind to make a picture placing the scene on Kettle Creek, Monroe County.

10-24 -GT

The Volga Boatman – One of the Outstanding pictures of years will be shown at Columbia Theatre, Cave City, KY. Friday and Saturday. This feature picture shows All Star Cast made up of William Boyd, Elinor Fair, Victor Varconic, Julia Faye and Theodore Kosloff.

10-25 – GT

The ladies of the Cave City Methodist Missionary Society were entertained by the Horse Cave Society last Monday. Cave City ladies gave a missionary program at two o’clock at the home of Mrs. Charlie Moran.

10-26 – GT

Mr. George J Ellis, newly elected Sunday School Superintendent of the Baptist Church, was host to the officers and teachers of the Sunday School Friday evening. A business session was held, after which delicious ice cream and cake were served. This was a very interesting and enthusiastic meeting.

10-27 – REP

The Fiscal Court Tuesday voted to retain J O Horning, our very efficient County Farm Agent, for another year, the vote standing 4 for and 3 against. According to our judgement, this was a wise action of the Court. Mr. Horning has been a very efficient official and has been a great inspiration to the farmers of the county.

10-30 – GT

Gene Mitchell is dead, and Will Wilson is in jail here charged with his murder. Both men are colored and reside in the Hiseville section. The dead man had a reputation of being a “bad man”. He was father of Rolly Mitchell who was killed in a crap game several years ago. It appears Mitchell had been annoying the family of Wilson from time to time and had been ordered to stay away. Nevertheless, he was there the night of the killing. Only a few words were passed, then Wilson drew a shotgun and shot Mitchell in the back of the head, killing him instantly. He at once telephoned officers to come arrest him. As the dead man rolled to the ground his hand came out of his pocket. Clutched tightly therein was an ivory handle razor.

10-31 – GT

The Flippin Woolen Mills, formerly Scottsville Woolen Mills, is now in operation in Flippin. Those who want work will please get their wool to the mill early as possible. – Marcum and Kirby, Props.

Extra/Alternate

GT – HONEST MILLINERY IS CHEAPER

Just opened a beautiful line of FALL and WINTER hats. Velvets, felts, velours and satins in all the fall colors and plenty of black. Come in and price these hats.

BESS CURD HAT SHOPPE

Over Peoples Bank – Cave City, Ky.

GT – POTATO ONION SETS

I want to buy 2,000 lbs. potato onion sets. — D. Dickinson, Glasgow, Ky.

GT – CIRCUIT COURT TO BEGIN ON MONDAY

October term of Barren County Circuit Court swings into action Monday. One murder case will be heard this term — that of Will Wilson, charged with killing Gene Mitchell. Judge Richardson will have words for the grand and petit juries that every law-abiding citizen should endorse and commend.