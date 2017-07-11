ARCHIVES FOR OCTOBER 1957

on 11/07/2017 |

10-01 – GT

Felix Wilson Motors who have been located in the old Buick garage building, corner of Green and Wayne streets, this week suspended business at that location and moved all their stock to the Wilson Auction barn below Pritchardsville. Mr. Wilson will devote himself to the sale of cars for the time being at his new location, and may relinquish his Hudson and Nash agencies which he has operated for the past three years.

10-04 – GT

Woodmen of the World presented a plaque to Mr. and Mrs. Harry Berry. The presentation was made for their untiring efforts and devotion to the organization in connection with the W.O.W. program in the Courthouse Yard last Friday. An American Flag was presented to County Judgepro tem. The Glasgow High School Band and a detachment of Boy Scouts participated.

10-05 – GT

In an administrative reorganization of Hill Firestone Store and F P William Co., who occupy adjoining storerooms, Cornell C Clarke, manager of the furniture store, Monday assumed management also of the Firestone Store succeeding Myron Combs, who relinquished his post Saturday. Mr. Clarke needs no introduction to folks in this section, having served as President of the Glasgow Rotary Club and long been active in civic and religious circles.

10-06 – GT

Improvement of US 31-E through Glasgow, to connect with recent construction north and south of town appears to be in the offing. In action Tuesday night, the Council passed an ordinance which would provide for one-way south bound traffic on Race Street from Cherry to College, and one-way north-bound traffic on Green from College to Cherry. At College traffic would turn east to Green which would be two way north of Cherry. Parking on the effected streets will not be permitted, and only parking on Green and Race on the square would be on the courthouse side.

10-07 – GT

Any Barren Countian over 15 years of age will have the opportunity of receiving a free chest x-ray next week, it is pointed out by Miss Mollie Carman, Barren County Administrative Assistant, who announce the State Department Equipment will be here. Early diagnosis of tuberculosis makes it possible to start treatment early and thus facilitates curing the disease.

10-08 – GT

Riley Barbour and his son Omar, are opening a plumbing and electrical shop in the Log Cabin opposite the Temple Hill School, and will be equipped to handle any kind of work in these trades. The elder Barbour has had years of experience in electrical work, and his son was with General Electric for two years after completing four years in the Navy where he received extensive training in electronics. They invite their friends to call on them in their new location.

10-11 – GT

Mr. and Mrs. Julian Berry, who have been residing at Bowling Green, have moved to Kansas City, Missouri, where he is attending the Kansas City College of Osteopathy and Surgery. And to their new home a new daughter made her arrivial, Oct. 1st, named Kay Lynn. Mr. Berry is a brother of County Atty. Harry Berry.

10-12 – GT

Dr. Fred Ganter was elected president of Glasgow Country Club at annual meeting of members Tuesday night. Other officers named were Myron Harris, vice president, J B Galloway, treasurer, Mrs. Mary Huntsman, secretary. New directors named were Mrs. Nancy Winlock, Dr. E L Marion and John R Richey. Directors reselected were T Mosby Woodson, Mrs. Todd Moore, Howard M Jones, E J Myers and Stanley Hall. Dr. Ganter, Harris and Galloway are also members of the board.

10-13 – GT

Planning to attend homecoming festivities at Centre College, Danville, this week end are: Mr. and Mrs. Carroll Holmes, Mr. and Mrs. Joe Leech, Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Wheeler, Mrs. Uri Nelson and Mrs. Jack Leech. Miss Mary Terry Leech, the latter’s daughter, will reign as one of the campus queens, having been chosen as Sweetheart of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

10-14 – GT

Funeral services will be held Thursday for J. King Farris, prominent in church circles here for 60 years, who was fatally injured when and L&N freight train hit his car Tuesday. The accident occurred at Farris’s farm near here when he left his car on the railroad tracks, to open a gate. He reportedly saw the train coming and entered the card to move it off the tracks but failed to act fast enough. The car was demolished. Trainmen were reported stating they sounded the whistle to warn him not to enter the car again.

10-15 -REP

Mr. and Mrs. Herman Ramsey have taken over the management and operation of Fair Furniture Co., on East Main. They invite their friends to call on them in their new location. The Ramsey’s, long identified with the business and religious life of this section, need no introduction.

10-18- REP

One of Barren County’s esteemed couples will observe their 65th wedding anniversary nest Sunday when Dr. and Mrs. L C Biggers, of Temple Hill, will be honorees at a pot-luck lunch at noon, followed by an open house to which all relatives and friends are invited. The have been favored with excellent health, no doubt aided by Barren County’s climate since they have spent their entire wedded span within its boundaries.

10-19 -REP

Mayor Comer Denton, Park City will receive recognition Sunday, Nov 3 for 25 years of perfect Sunday School attendance, as a member of the Methodist Church there. As a Church member during this entire period, Mr. Denton is now Secretary of the adult Sunday School Class, treasurer of the Church and a member of the board of stewards.

10-20- REP

Everything is in readiness for Southern Kentucky’s Greatest Tobacco Show and Festival which will be held October 24th at Samson Warehouse, corner of Front and Samson Streets, when $1,650 in cash and merchandise will be given to lucky visitors and the winners in the tobacco show. ¶ Entertainment throughout the program will be by McCormick Brothers, Helen Carter, Frances Lyles, all Grand Old Opry radio and tv stars and Pat Kingrey and his Kentuckians.

10-21 – REP

Cecil C Wilson has moved his law offices to the Richardson Building, over Family Shoe Store, where he will be joined early in January by Judge Louis B Nunn for their partnership.

10-22 – REP

Hubert Gregory is opening a tax consultant and bookkeeping office in the Lessenberry Building, corner Wayne and Broadway.

10-25 – REP

Winners in the seventh annual South Central Hair Styling Contest were: Third place; model Margaret Marshall, beautician, Rutha Buckley; second place, model Emogene Hagan, beautician Gladys Wood; first place, model Dorothy Rowsey, beautician, Wanda Hatler. Miss Hatler will represent the local unit in State Competition in Louisville in December.

10-26 – REP

Roger A. Sabens who has been residing in Louisville for the past few years where he was employed with Brown and Williamson, has accepted a position with L L Morris Supply Co. After 8 weeks training, he will assume his new duties as manager of their Greenville office. Mr. Sabens is a graduate of Temple Hill High School.

10-27 – REP

The Barren County Wildlife Conservation Club will hold a potluck dinner Friday in the REA Assembly Room. Fishing trophies will be awarded. This meeting has been designated as guest night. Each member is asked to bring a guest who might be interested in becoming a member.

10-28 – REP

Jim Reagan’s Ashland Service Station, atop Standpipe Hill, was severely damaged by fire of undetermined origin early tonight. The interior and storage room was considered a total loss.

10-29 – REP

Lee’s Watch Shop, presently located on East Main Street opposite Plaza Theater, will be moved in the immediate future nextto Holmes Restaurant on the west side of the Public Square.