ARCHIVES FOR OCTOBER 1967

October 1967

The Glasgow Republican

October 5, 1967 – Farm City Week kicks off with Loretta Lindsey and Freddie as Co-Chairman.

Dr. Bob Guilfoil is the new dog warden for Barren County following the resignation of Jerry Witty.

Miss Alma Matthews was in Fulton, Ky. over the weekend attending the Banana Festival.

Auction – 10-17-67 – Commercial rental Investment Property – 308, 310 and 312 W. Main Street. Former h D Jones Building and 12 room two story home. Mrs. Laura J Brown, Mrs. Christine Dunst and Mr. Ellis Jones, Owners.

Subtle News – Donnie Garmon has a new motorcycle. Mr. and Mrs. Jimmie Wisdom and children have moved back to the Herman Garmon farm from Hoopston, Illinois. Mrs. Lampa Jessie is visiting her children and her brother in different parts of Indiana.

Glasgow and Tompkinsville B & PW teamed up to entertain patients at the TB hospital with a bingo party.

Hiseville Cardinal Chatter was written by Jane Turner.

Car Dealers sponsored the Monthly Chamber of Commerce breakfast – Goodman Olds Cadillac, Gillie Hyde Ford Mercury, McCoy Motors Chrysler, Dodge and Plymouth, Pedigo Pontiac and Peterson Buick.

October 12, 1967 – Col. Ellis (Buddy) Jones, Jr. was recently awarded the Bronze Star for meritorial service.

Well known Glasgow merchant, Roy F. Grinstead, dies at age 80. He owned and operated Grinstead’s Market for 56 years, located on E. Main Street next to the Plaza.

Summer Shade News – Mr. and Mrs. Henry Froggett have moved into their new home. Mr. and Mrs. John Meredith were dinner guests of Bro. and Mrs. Oscar Meredith last Wednesday. Born to Mr. and Mrs. Harold McCoy, a son, James Douglas.

Mr. James Coomer is the new principal at Hiseville High School.

Gamaliel Tiger Roundup – Miss Cynthia Luise Myers (Rowland) was crowned Gamaliel High School Homecoming Queen Friday night by team captain Terry Martin.

Showing at the Plaza – A Guide for the Married Man with Lucille Ball and Jack Benny. Showing at the Star – The Art of Love and Lively Set.

Eastern Elementary Fall Festival King and Queen were Michael Furlong and Robin Roach. Prince and Princess were Jeffrey Medley and Sandy Nunn.

October 19, 1967 – The Old Christian Church property on South west corner of the square is being studied as a possible recreational facility.

The new Coca Cola Bottling Works on 31 E By pass will have open house Saturday, October 21.

Temple Hill High School Accomplishments by Connie Whitlow – Janet Smith was crowned Temple Hill Football Homecoming Queen. Students were sorry to see James Coomer leave Temple Hill for his new position at Hiseville. We welcome Mr. James Bailey as his replacement.

Recent Weddings – George and Rita Woodson on October 14th. Douglas and Martha Hawks – September 16th and John Day and Pat Dickinson on September 30th.

October 26, 1967 – Ten local people will compete with 50 other district winners for the $1500.00 Cub tractor being given to some stockholder by the Mammoth Cave PCA. – Ray Gossett, I E Ray, James l Wells, Willie Peden, William A Cox, William M Newberry, Bobby Edmunds, Leo Hogan, Harry Coffey and Dwight Siddens.

Judge Louie B Nunn will end his gubernatorial campaign in Glasgow, November 4 at 3 p.m. on the Glasgow Court House Square.

Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Ferrell announce the birth of their first child October 18 – Leigh Anne.

A former Lecta grocery man, Mr. Gilliam Davis, died October 12.

AD – Grand Opening October 28-November 4 – Slinkers Jewelry, S. Public Square, Glasgow.

Austin Tracy News by Pat Davis – Eagles Echoes – Joel Tracy is President of the Senior Class. Junior Class President is Georgia Rhoades. Robert Chambers is Sophomore Class President and Anita Branham is the Freshman Class President.