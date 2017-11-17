ARCHIVES FOR OCTOBER 1977

on 11/17/2017 |

October 1977

The Republican

October 6, 1977 – Cloth towels and washcloths may be coming to the Barren County Correctional Center due to action by Barren Fiscal Court. Paper Towels are too expensive.

Two new classrooms and a storage basement will be added to E B Terry Elementary School.

The Countryside Radio Club of Mt. Herman will have a BBQ and dance Saturday. David Birge and the Country Musicmakers will entertain.

AD – To Whom IT may Concern – We the Hughes Funeral Home in Ft. Run, Ky. regret to report that Kentucky Department of Human Resources will no longer allow us to make ambulance calls. We can still make death calls.

Father John Malloy of St. Helen’s Church has been named to the 20 member Priest’s Panel of the Archdiocese of Louisville.

Airman Sheila D. Clarkson, daughter of Mrs. Margie L. Clarkson of Rt. 4, Tompkinsville, has been assigned to Keesler AFB, MS after completing AF basic training.

October 20, 1977 – Barren County Schools will not be in session Friday while parents come to the schools for Parent Teacher Conferences from 12 Noon until 6:30 p.m.

The First Christian Church has called the Rev. Bert W Smith to become their minister as of November 1.

Joyce St. Charles is named the Glasgow B & PW Annual Women of Achievement.

Abundant Life Nursing Home (Glenview) News by Hazel Bowles – Those Celebrating birthdays this month are George Baldock, Grace Spinner, Vera Wood, Betty Boles, William Eaton and Addie Moore. The Beta Club from Barren County presented each one with a gift.

Personable Joey Ruggiero and his wife, Myrl, are the owners of Ruggiero’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant in the location formerly occupied by Carmen’s Pizza in Cave City.

William Lynwood Montell, Monroe County native, who holds a PhD in Folklore from the University of Indiana, was the guest speaker of the October 19th Glasgow/Barren County Chamber of Commerce Breakfast.

Edwin F Smith has been issued a real estate Broker’s license and joined Taylor and Taylor Realty Co.

Members of Liberty Street Elementary School PTA gather to plan the Chili Supper before Homecoming Night. Tickets are $1.75 for adults and $1.25 for children.

The Glasgow Kiwanis Club is sponsoring the Holiday Hippodrome Circus in Glasgow Thursday at the National Guard Armory.

October 27, 1977 – Glasgow Jaycee’s is sponsoring the Haunted House this year at a location on the Glasgow By Pass near Cleveland Ave. They had a casket walk downtown and shopping centers scaring the wits out of the unsuspecting public.

Glasgow City Council accepted a big for construction of four tennis courts at Gorin Park. The bid was $51,450 from Glasgow Paving Co.

Chris Edmunds has returned from a 7100 mile trip driving along in a 1954 Chevy pickup visiting relatives long the way.

Ann Jones and her Sweethearts will be at Glasgow Flea Market Building Friday, October 28 at 9 p.m. on 31 E South. (Four gals, no other information).

Park City News by Wava Caswell – The Park City Homemakers met with Mrs. Anita Hampton. The Park City Women’s Club had their annual Card Party at Diamond Caverns Saturday night.

Summer Shade News by Maude Bowles – Mrs. Matry Gentry, Mrs. Grace Littke and Mrs. Maude Bowles had supper last Saturday night at Bel Air Restaurant in Edmonton. Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell Ferguson of Glasgow visited Mrs. Ada Ferguson Sunday night.

Temple Hill FFA Officers are Jeff Young, Secretary, James Bastien, Reporter, Paul Davidson, Treasurer, Paul Skidmore, VP, Tony Stephens, Sentinel and Brad Glover, President.

GHS Senior Jane Wells was crowned GHS Homecoming Queen. Her escort was Patrick Gaunce.

Mrs. Ollie Galloway, age 91 and a resident of Homewood Convalescent Center was honored as Ms. Kentucky 1977. Her son, J B accompanied her to Louisville to receive the award.

Edmonton News by Jasper Linconn – Who’s new – Amy Melinda Huffman, Timothy Daniel Tudor, Christy Lane Bryant, Toby William Bailey, Christie Lanette Brown and Emily Nicole Lile. (New Babies)

Lisa Riddle was crowned Homecoming Queen at Hiseville. The Cardinals beat the Temple Hill Bulldogs 8-6.