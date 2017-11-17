ARCHIVES FOR OCTOBER 2007

on 11/17/2017 |

October 2007

Glasgow Daily Times

October 1, 2007 – 7 Soldiers from the 623rd return from Iraq after 15 months of duty – Aaron Wallace, Leonard Pitman, Raymond Mosier, David Dixon, Brian Crane, Matt Taylor and Mark Garrett.

October 2, 2007 – City of Edmonton took the final step in creating a planning commission for the city.

Metcalfe County Hornets remain 7th in AP Class 2A high school football poll. They are 6-0 for the season.

October 4, 2007 – Barren County Trojans win 49-28 last Friday over Ohio County – looking for their 4th straight win this weekend.

October 5, 2007 – Hiseville High School Class of 1957 held its 50th reunion at Hiseville Elementary School. 28 members graduated, 8 are deceased and 14 attending the reunion.

Mary Ann Forbes of Edmonton is declared the first place winner/Blue Ribbon champion for her cheesecake at the Kentucky State Fair.

Charles Cato is the new pastor of the Park City Baptist Church.

October 7, 2007 – AD – Ashley Rae’s Custom Framing and Gifts – Featuring Tyler Candles. 106 N. Race Street.

Wedding Anniversaries are celebrated by Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Witty, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Larry Davidson, William Paul and Dorothy Davis and Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Penneycuff.

October 8, 2007 – Lady Scotties finish 3rd at girls state tournament golf championship – Laura Harris, Kristen Wilkinson, Blair Dennison, Kylie Foushee, Shannon Bishop and Ashton Foushee. Mike Harris is the coach.

October 10, 2007 – The following staff members of Metcalfe County Schools had perfect attendance for the 06-07 school year – Scott Chapman, Wayne Bailey, Matt Sexton, Runell Clemmons, Daniel Robertson, Allyson Davis, Tanya Richard, Elaine Marcedo, Marion French, Larry Harbison and Debbie Hurt.

October 11, 2007 – One of Glasgow’s most popular eateries has closed its door until further notice – Bolton’s Landing.

October 12, 2007 – GHS Senior Jeanne Shearer is named National Merit Scholar semi-finalist.

October 14, 2007 – WKU’s Big Red joins the participants in the American Heart Walk held at Beaver Trail.

October 15, 2007 – Rita Crabtree, Chairman of the Board of the Monroe County Family Wellness Center and others shoved dirt during ground breaking ceremonies for the new center to be constructed beside Monroe County Middle School.

October 16, 2007 – AD – Bridal Registry at Awards included Rhea Borders and Benjamin Bucher, Amber McKinney and Lucas Hurt, Sasha Riddle and Kevin Carter, Lindsay Williams and Justin Lloyd and Whitney Corbitt and Joshua Gilreath.

October 17, 2007 – AD – Quizno’s Subs – Offering catering service – 2387 Happy Valley Road.

October 18, 2007 – Staples plan store in Glasgow on 31 E By Pass. Opening by July of 2008.

Horse Cave has new police chief, Alan Shirley and Joe Middleton was named Asst. Chief.

October 21, 2007 – A Bluegrass Music Festival was held at Beaver Trail. The Bluegrass Ramblers were one group who performed.

October 22, 2007 – Joy Medley Lyons was the guest speaker at South Central Kentucky Historical and Genealogical Society. She spoke on Bell’s tavern.

GHS Presents the musical “On Broadway”.

October 23, 2007 – Glasgow Recreation Department is sponsoring a Turkey Trot 5 miler on Sunday, November 4th.

October 24, 2007 – The 2nd annual “Taste of Barren County” is held at Cave City Convention Center.

October 25, 2007 – AD – Terri’s Diamonds and Fine Jewelry – Sterling Silver Jewelry 50% off. At 111 W. Public Square.

October 26, 2007 – Authorities discover an elaborate indoor marijuana growing operation Thursday at a residence off of Owensby road in the Haywood Community.

October 28, 2007 – Todd Steenbergen and Donna Botts are Co-Hosts for a new Christian Talk Show “Looking Up” on Scottsville’s Proclaim Broadcasting TV station.

October 29, 2007 – GMS Teacher Dennis Smith was invited to make a presentation during the Kentucky Association of School Counselors’ annual conference this month in Louisville. He spoke on CATS scores at GMS.

October 30, 2007 – BCHS Punt, Pass and Kick Winners are Will Jackson, Dylan Haynes, Gunnar Eaton, Mason Perkins, Britton Crabtree.

October 31, 2007 – Christmas Open Houses are held next weekend at All in Bloom, Ivy Books, Awards, Thinkers, PMC Jewelry, Lollipop Tree, Ashley Rae’s and Scrapbook Village.