ARCHIVES FOR SEPTEMBER 1918

on 10/04/2018 |

09-03 – REP

Under the new draft law, which became a law last Saturday, all men from 18 to 45, inclusive must register on Thursday, Sept. 12th. However, they do have to come to the county seat, but may register at their regular voting place.

09-04 – REP

THREATENED SHORTAGE OF GASOLINE CALLS HALT ON JOY RIDERS

Last Sunday was very different to others of recent date. The order to stop joy riding had a wonderful effect and few dared to disobey the rule, although it was not arbitrary. The streets were almost bare of machines, and when one appeared which bore the ear marks of a pleasure trip, the boys were quick to say “There goes a slacker.”

09-05 – REP

Last Saturday night, Watt Houchens, charged with burglary and Frank Blair, serving a sentence for vagrancy, punched a hole in the wall of the county jail and escaped. Jailer Mansfield was home, but asleep. They used a broom handle to gouge out the brick in the wall. The two boys have not been heard from since.

09-06 – REP

Mrs. C. C. Howard and little daughter and Mrs. C. C. Turner, families of the two well-known Glasgow physicians, who are now in the service of Uncle Sam, returned last week, from Camp Shelby, where they have been with the two lieutenants during their training there. The doctors have left for the port of embarkation, the ladies will remain in Glasgow during their absence.

09-07 – REP

We have a card from Carlton Collins from an Atlantic Port, showing that the boys from Camp Shelby are on their way to France. We expect to hear from Mr. Collins soon after they arrive there.

09-10 – REP

Mr. Jacob Samuel Goode, a prominent and leading citizen of the Nobob country, was married in the parlors of the Hotel Liberty, Tuesday morning to Miss Olivia Yates, a very charming and cultured young lady of Wisdom. Immediately after the ceremony the newly wedded couple left for Louisville to attend the State Fair. May happiness attend them through life.

09-11 – REP

The Glasgow Laundry is closed again. Mr. Harrover went into war work and Mr. Rea accepted a position in Cincinnati, and Mrs. Harrover ran the business as long as she was able and threw up the sponge. Here is a chance for some enterprising fellow to do a big business.

09-12 – REP

Mr. Otto Summers has been promoted four times since enlisting in the aviation service in Dayton, Ohio, where he has made brilliant success. He now has charge of one of the largest size battle planes. Recently he flew from Dayton to Camp Sherman, and on the way reached an altitude of 18,000 feet.

09-13 – REP

The school at Walnut Hill, two miles from Glasgow Junction, was struck by lightning Monday afternoon and burned with all it’s contents. School had adjourned a short time before and no one was in the building. The building had just been erected and finished barely in time for this school.

09-14 – REP

You may not be able to buy buggies next season as the government is talking of cutting out the making of them We Have them now. Buy now and save money, they are getting higher every week. – Bradford Brothers.

09-17 – REP

Misses Emma and Ora Bacon of Poplar Grove have entered the State Normal in Bowling Green.

09-18 – REP

Popular Glasgow Officer Meets Tragic Death

Four young men were killed and two probably injured Saturday when an automobile they were driving from Lexington to Cincinnati was run down by a northbound Queen and Crescent train one mile south of Sherman, Ky. Among those killed was, Virgil Mansfield, Lieutenant, U. S. Army. A 21-year-old from Glasgow. He was the only child of Mrs. Lola Mansfield of this place and a member of the Christian Church.

09-19–GT

The City School opened yesterday. 600 pupils enrolled. Of that number, 160 were in first grade. This is the largest first day attendance ever enrolled. And this despite the fact that the enrollment is not yet complete.

09-20 – GT

Mr. L. W. Preston, this place has been highly complimented by the California Horse Show, at San Francisco when he was selected to judge the saddle classes at that show next week. This is one of the biggest shows in America. Mr. Preston has had had years experience with blooded horses, having owned some of the finest strings in the country.

09-21– GT

A big Red Cross rally is planned to be held at Chestnut Grove, Saturday night. Speakers will begin the program at four o’clock in the afternoon, and the sale will follow and then ice cream, cake, ham and chicken and all sorts of good things will be sold in the afternoon and at night.

09-24 – GT

In a letter to his brother here, Thos. Dickinson, now in France says; “As I was walking down the street of the French village where we are billeted, a few days ago, I ran into a bunch of Glasgow negroes. Needless to say, I was glad to see them. Also, have seen several men from Cumberland and Barren counties. Earl Ellis and myself are still bunking together.”

09-25 – GT

One year ago, last Thursday, Barren county’s first contingent of selects, 24 men, left for Camp Taylor. Only Three town boys; Jess Hatcher, Roger Dean and Davis Ralston, were in the bunch. It is said these boys, now in the 84th Division, are now on their way to France.

09-26 – GT

Mr. Ben Rogers has bought the W. C. Turner home on Cleveland Avenue for $5,000. This is one of the most desirable homes in town and possession will be given immediately. – Mr. Alec Smith has bought Squire Jailer Mansfield’s farm of 150 acres near Bristletown for $7,500.