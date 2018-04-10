ARCHIVES FOR SEPTEMBER 1928

on 10/04/2018 |

The connecting link through Glasgow connecting the Jackson Highway through town has been completed, and now tourists as well as local travel, skim right through Glasgow on one of the finest rock-asphalt roads in the country.Tourists are now coming this way on U. S. 31, making direct connection between the North and South.

A marriage of most cordial interest and one characterized by beautiful simplicity, was that of Mess Lyda Mae Vernon and Mr. Lyon B. Hutcherson, of Glasgow, which was impressively solemnized Thursday morning at the home of the bride’s parents. The beautiful and impressive ceremony, which united these two beloved young people was performed by Rev. Cyrus Hutcherson, brother of the groom. [parents of Lyon Hutcherson, Jr., former owner of Glasgow Livestock Market – RG]

FREE STREET FAIR NEXT WEEK

Next week comes the Ninth Free Street Fair in Glasgow. Plans are made for the biggest and most successful fair ever held here. The premium list is full, the premiums liberal, and plans are to have a great display. Our streets around the square are ready for occupancy. While horses cannot be shown on Green St. as has usually been done, there is plenty of room on Washington St.

Mr. and Mrs. Garland Martin and Mr. George Miller a butcher of Horse Cave, are in the Munfordville Jail awaiting investigation into the death of Mr. William Farris and Miss Lou Kirchner, of Cincinnati, whose bodies were found near Rowletts last week.

The best trip that has ever been offered the farmers of Barren and adjoining counties will be the round trip to the Tri-State Fair and National Dairy Show at Memphis, Tn., Oct 17. The L & N will run a special train carrying 500 farmers from this territory. The round trip cost is only $7.30.

Mrs. Frank Frei entertained at her apartment on Main St. Friday afternoon with a tea complimenting Miss mary Louise Short, Evansville, Ind., whose engagement to Mr. Frank Everett Frei has been announced. The parlors were decorated with garden flowers and smilax [smilax is a widely distributed climbing shrub with hooks and tendrils– RG] draped the lights and floor lamps.

Dr. E. K. Martin left Monday for Louisville where he will be located in the Francis building, and where he wishes all his friends to call on him while in the city.

Hon. Chas. W. Roark, Republican nominee for Congress, and Mrs. Roark, were mingling among their friend here yesterday. It is freely predicted that Mr. Roark will be the next Congressman from this district.

ALL DAY SINGING

There will be an all day singing at Little Bethel, between Glasgow Junction and Cave City next Sunday, with Prof. L E Butrum, leader. Everybody come and bring dinner.

All the schools are going, with attendance reasonably good. The Board of Education has been rather lenient on pupils who were kept at home on account of work, but as tobacco cutting is over the children who have been out of school should return at once.

Glasgow Chapter 257 O. E. S. [Order Eastern Star – RG] met in the Masonic Hall for the transaction of routine business. The installation service was a beautiful service having been prepared by the retiring Matron, Mrs. Nell Devasher and her officers. Retiring Worthy Matron, Mrs. Devasher was presented a beautiful silver water pitcher.

James Wallace, six year old son of Mr. and Mrs. J. A. Bewley, Morrison Park Country, died Saturday of diphtheria after a brief illness. Mr. and Mrs. Bewley have the sympathy of their friends.

WANTED – Tenant for one of the best 250 acre farms in good section of county. Good buildings and good land. Unless you are a good farmer and can handle hogs and cows do not apply.

The County Convention of the Christian Churches of Barren Co. was held at Hiseville, Thursday of last week, and was an inspiring meeting. The Churches at Glasgow, Cave City and Hiseville were well represented.

Mr. W T Proffitt of the Bristletown country came near being seriously hurt Monday of last week when he was riding on top of a load of hay and in going into the barn, in which the top of the door was too low, or the hay too high, he was rolled over severely mashing him. There was fear of internal injuries, but after medical test he is fast recovering from the mishap.

Last Sunday marked the 43rd anniversary of the life partnership of your editor and Mrs. Jones. We are not in the habit of noticing the day and often in the afternoon one of us would remark, “this is Sept. 23, and then one would remark the number of years that had passed. But last Sunday in came Mrs. J. L. Biggers, Mrs. Jones’ only sister, and her husband; Mr. L. W. Jones, only brother of the writer; Mrs. Alice Nelson and daughter Ivy, and last but not least Mr. and Mrs. W. T. Poteet and children from West Va. A few hours were spent in feasting and social enjoyment.

Mr. and Mrs. Howe Ralston have returned from Louisville where they attended the Bankers Convention. They visited their sister, Mrs. Oscar Bridges and Mr. Bridges in Hardin Co., and visited “Old Kentucky Home”.

The Woman’s Missionary Society held its monthly meeting at the Methodist Church Thursday afternoon. Mrs. E. M. Matthews was leader. The subject wa “Redeemed and Renewed.” Papers were read by Mrs. G. M. Redford and Mrs. Ed. L. Kerley. Mrs. C. D. Watson sang a solo. Mrs. F. P. Williams and Mrs. Catherine Watson served refreshments.