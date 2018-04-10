ARCHIVES FOR SEPTEMBER 1958

on 10/04/2018 |

09-03

Coach Earl Bradford’s Scotties are reported in tip-top shape for their first game of the season at Hammer Stadium when they meet Bowling Green. The Scotties will be “pepped-up” by four new varsity cheerleaders, Wanda Steenbergen, Jennie Lee Ropp, Gerry Garnett and Jo Brent Miller. Coach Bradford’s starting squad will include: Roy Garmon, Bill Cassidy, Ernest Cassidy, Don Handy, Hobert Dickinson, Robert Edwards, Doug Mansfield, Stanley Proffitt, Rex Proffitt, Jessie Ferguson and QB Roy Davis.

09-04

Jolly’s new motel at Cave City is rapidly nearing completion under the skillful guidance of JJ&M (Jimmy Joe and Merida). Eleven of the handsomely equipped units were in operation last Sunday night for the Labor Day week end rush. The motel will be marked by the largest sign in this part of the country, with a huge “Jolly’s” atop the structure. Each unit will be equipped with air conditioning, television and telephone service will be provided from a central keyboard in the office.

09-05

Some 2,000 people attended the Hiseville Fair, August 19-30. Friday night events were: Dog Show, Beauty Contest crowned Miss Margie Hunley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leo Hunley, Queen of the Hiseville Fair. Second place went to Barbara Meeks, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Meeks, Glasgow. Third place to Nancy Matthews, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. B. F. Matthews, Hiseville.

09-06

A bond issue of $400,000 to provide funds for the purpose ofconstruction and/or improving the courthouse on its present location and constructing and/or improving a jail available to the residents of Barren County, was authorized by the Fiscal Court at it regular meeting Thursday. The bond issue will be carried on the November 4th election ballots.

09-07

James Crow has assumed position as assistant manage with First Federal Savings and Loan Association and began henew duties this week as assistant to Joe Riherd at the office on East Washington across from the City Building. Assets of over 3 million dollars were reported by First Federal at the close of business yesterday. They are paying 3 ½ percent interest on savings which are insured up to $10,000.

09-10

Miss Maude Traylor, bride elect of Mr. James Douglas Isenberg, was guest of honor Tuesday evening when Miss Elizabeth Norris entertained with a dessert bridge in honor at her home on South Fork Road. The home was beautifully decorated with summer flowers in shades of pink and purple.

09-11

Improvement of US 31e through or near Glasgow, which has been a civic and political bug-a-boo for the past eight years, has been given another “breathing spell” in a statement issued this week by the Highway Commissioner to the effect that he has decided upon a “West By-Pass” and the resurfacing of the present highway. The By-Pass is expected to leave the present road north of town in the vicinity ofMcQuown’s steak house, cross West Main as near the Standpipe as engineeringly feasible, and continue south to a junction with the new road in the vicinity of South Fork Bridge.

09-12

Dr. C. C. Howard will be the guest speaker next Wednesday at the First Christian Church in Henderson. The Women’s and Men’s Fellowship Groups will sponsor the meeting. Dr. Howard’s program will be on Being a Good Neighbor and he will speak on his Caribbean trip during which he visited the Mellon Hospital.

09-13

William Marshall Broady, 18-year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Broady, McKenna St., and 1958 graduate of GHS, is now stationed at Parris Island, South Carolina, where he is taking 16 weeks of recruit and combat training with the US Marines. He enlisted for four years.

09-14

09-17

It is possible to have tuberculosis and not know it, according to Miss Mollie Carman, Barren County Health Administrator. That’s why she is urgin ever barren Countian, who is eligible, to get a chest x-ray while the State Department of Health Mobile X-ray is in town.

09-18

Tuesday night marked the first regular meeting of the City Council in the basement of the municipal Building. Meeting around the ping-pong table were City Clerk, Malcom Smith, Mayor W. H. Grissom, City Coordinator Rollin Shaw, and City Attorney Harry Berry. Also attending were Council members; Sanderfer, Bewley, Jordan, Mayfield, Wells, Denton, Billingsley, Riherd, Bushong, Meador and May.

09-19

An unfortunate accident near Abingdon, Virginia, Wednesday afternoon hospitalized one of Glasgow’s finest ladies and her two daughters. Mrs. CecilWilson and her daughter Cecile and Sue Nancy were enroute to Charlottesville when a car driven by a soldier pulled across the road directly into the path of their car driven by Cecile. Mrs. Wilson suffered a slight concussion and a broken rib, Cecile suffered face lacerations and Sue Nancy received a broken toe and bruised knee.

09-20

The City Council has authorized a parking lot. The property, located on Liberty St., from Main to Water, embraces the old W. P. Cartwright property, Buddy Huffman’s barber shop and two other parcels which will be razed and the lot graded, surfaced and equipped with parking meters.

09-21

Mr. Henry Dickinson, son of Judge and Mrs. Brents Dickinson, Jr., has embarked upon his new duties as law Clerk to Judge Morris Montgomery in the Kentucky Court of Appeals. Mr. Dickinson, graduate of UK Law School has passed the Bar Examination. He and Mrs. Dickinson, the former Emmy Lou Miller are making their home in Lexington where she is a senior at the University of Kentucky.

09-24

“Parade” the nation’s largest supplement, which appears in metropolitan newspapers throughout the country had a feature article in its Sep. 23st issue written by Dr. Daryl P. Harvey of Glasgow. The article entitled “What You Should Know About Cuts” represents another in a series of frank discussion by members of the American Academy of General Practice. Dr. Harvey is nationally prominent in the Academy.

09-25

The Caverna Shrine Club met Tuesday evening at Colonial Lodge. After dinner the club was presented with a charter. The speaker for the evening was Noble Elwood Rousey. About thirty Nobles and their wives were present. Noble and Mrs. Paul Jolly, Glasgow, were guests.

09-26

Mr. and Mrs. Bill Simmons and son, of Simmons Drugs, have returned from Clearwater, Florida, where they spent a well-earned vacation – his first in eleven years. He has decided that he won’t put off the next on so long. They report a wonderful trip.

The City Council at its meeting Tuesday night adopted a proposal for extensive annexation of territory adjacent to the present city limits. They also gave first reading for a new quadrangle system for zoning.

09-27

09-28

The local Electric Plant Board met in regular session Thursday evening at the City Building. The board approved an application to Southeast Power Admin. for wholesale electric power from Barkley Dam.