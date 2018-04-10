ARCHIVES FOR SEPTEMBER 1968

on 10/04/2018 |

September 1968

The Republican

September 5, 1968 – The First Christian Church dedication is set for Sunday, September 8.

The Glasgow Republican is moving to new ground floor offices at W. Wayne Street effective September 6.

Mrs. Loretta Lindsey, Ky.’s Young Career Woman, will be the featured speaker at the regular dinner meeting of the Glasgow B & PW Club.

AD – Free Stacking Mugs with a $3.00 purchase of Ashland gasoline. (Avocado green mugs)

Jess E Welch received a 20th anniversary award as State Farm Insurance Agent in Tompkinsville.

September 12, 1968 – Robert A Lessenberry read a prepared statement to a stunned Glasgow City Council announcing his resignation as Mayor of Glasgow, citing personal obligations as the reason.

Luska J Twyman could be the first Negro Mayor in the state.

Services are held for Billy Smith, Metcalfe County soldier who died in Viet Nam.

AD – WKU Classes Offered – Part Time 1-5 hours $9.00 per hour

Part Time 6-11 hours – $9.00, plus $5.00 misc. fees.

Full Time – 125.00 (12 hours or more).

AD – Newberry Black Cat Sale – Clothes Basket 33 cents, Folding lawn chairs $2.13, Bathroom sets, $1.13. and wash cloths, 13 cents.

September 12, cont.

Safe Driver Awards are given to GTE Employees – Randall Norris, James Duvall, Everett Likens, Ron Moss, Weldon Norville, Kenneth Meadows, Richard Thomas, Curtis Flynn, Albert Spann, Jack Bullock, Gilbert Bush, C R Dillon, William Newberry, James Harlow and Bryant Woodcock.

Three new attorneys are admitted to practice law in Barren County – Bob Richardson, Danny Branstetter and W W Davis.

September 19, 1968- Temple Hill Homecoming Queen Candidates are Jane Bowman, Melanie Bowman, Anne Grinstead, Jane Nuckols, Linda Peden, Glenda Peden, Brenda Shelton and Kathy Proffitt.

A Summer Shade couple, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Witty celebrated their 62nd anniversary.

The Temple Hill FFA Dairy Judging team will compete in the MidSouth Fair Judging Contest – Kenneth Lowe, Earl Bertram and Mike Elmore. James Bailey, advisor.

September 26, 1968 – Luska J Twyman, Principal of Bunche 6th Grade Center, was sworn in as Mayor of Glasgow by Judge Cass Walden Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Beginning, October 1, Citizens Bank and Trust Company will go on computerized banking.

Eugene T Smith is the New Public Relations and Credit Manager at Gillie Hyde Ford Lincoln Mercury.

Mrs. Becky McPherson has been selected as Monroe County’s Master Farm Homemaker of the year.