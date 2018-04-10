ARCHIVES FOR SEPTEMBER 1978

on 10/04/2018 |

September 1978

Glasgow Daily Times

September 1, 1978 – Barren Metcalfe Ambulance Service delivers a baby weighing less than a pound on Cumberland Parkway. Ronnie Grimsley and Rodger Dale Hurt delivered the baby boy.

September 3, 1978 – Sports – Barren County Trojans lose to Tompkinsville Bears 24-20 and Bowling Green hammers Scotties 29-7.

Mary Ed Chamberlain celebrates 40 years at J J Newberrys. She received an Omega Watch.

Melvin Croley is the new registered pharmacist at Begleys.

September 4, 1978 – AD – Big Star – Chuck Roast 89 cents lb; 15 lb. Russett potatoes $1.28; Morton Frozen Dinners, two for $1.00 and Martha White Flour, five pound bag for 58 cents.

September 5, 1978 – Bill McCandless celebrated his 75th birthday with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. His cake was decorated as a tobacco field.

September 6, 1978 – Jr. Food Store #23 on Ky. 90 East of Glasgow will open next week, the first with hot sandwiches and coffee corner.

September 7, 1978 – Local businessman, Virgil B McCoy dies at age 60.

September 8, 1978 – Barren County Homemakers have annual day at Barren River Lodge. Mrs. Patty Brown, is President, Mrs. Guthrie Edwards, is Home Management Chairman, Mrs. Joe Morris, is Family Life Chairman, and Mrs. Shirley Page is clothing and textile chairman.

September 10, 1978 – Effective, January 8, WKU President Dero Downing will retire citing health reasons.

September 12, 1978 – Glasgow Fire Department Substation was dedicated in memory of the late Russell “Crook” Francis.

Dewey Henry is the new President of Barren River Rod and Gun Club.

September 13, 1978 – Dr. Lewis Dickinson presented an old survey record book dating back to 1785 to the Mary Wood Weldon Library.

September 14, 1978 – A temporary restraining order blocked the Old Mammoth Cave Hotel Demolition.

September 15, 1978 – Citizens Bank & trust will underwrite $400,000 of the proposed $450,000 bond issue for Cave City Convention Center.

September 17, 1978 – AD – New Location – Isenberg Barber Shop off Happy Valley Road at 317 Green Acres. Larry Isenberg, Owner/Operator and James Pierce, Operator.

September 18, 1978 – Amye Nuckols, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leon Nuckols, Temple Hill, was chosen Farm Bureau Queen.

September 19, 1978 – AD – Now Hiring at Copper Frog. We are looking for 6 young ladies (16-25) to work as waitresses.

September 20, 1978 – Barren County Fiscal Court sets County tax rate at 14.1 cents per $100 of assessed property.

The GHS Class of 1968 holds their 10 year class reunion.

September 21, 1978 – Edmonton High School Class of 1953 holds their 25th reunion at Barren river Lodge.

Sept. 21 cont.

Corrine Bowles retired from the Glasgow Post Office after 20 years as an employee.

AD – Arts & Craft Fair in Cave City on the grounds of Mammoth Cave Wax Museum and Huckleberry Hill, on Hwy. 70 West.

September 24, 1978 – Football news – Scotties humiliated Campbellsville 70-0 and Trojans rip Patriots 31-7.

September 25, 1978 – Barren County Trojan Chuck Ballard and Glasgow Scottie Roger Hampton received the Eaton Golden Helmet Award for their game playing this week.

September 27, 1978 – Security Savings and Loan will observe its seventh anniversary in Glasgow with open house at their new Security Towers, October 1.

September 28, 1978 – A four bed neonatal intermediate care unit is approved for T J Samson.

Austin Tracy Junior High Football team wins their first game 56-0 over Park City.

September 29, 1978 – Scottie Band Paper Drive is underway to help the Scottie Band go to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.