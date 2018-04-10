ARCHIVES FOR SEPTEMBER 1988

on 10/04/2018 |

September 1988

Glasgow Daily Times

September 1, 1988 – Local attorney, George J Ellis, Jr. dies at age 81.

Glasgow’s first radio station WKAY has changed ownership – Henry Royse is the new Owner.

September 2, 1988 – J B Cloyd is honored at a retirement party after serving 30 years in the Glasgow Police Department.

September 4, 1988 – Open House for Bro. Emit Strode will be September 11 at the Senior Citizens Hall in Ft. Run. He was one of 10 children, was father of 13 and 30 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and has served 42 years as a minister.

September 6, 1988 – New Heritage trail will open at Mammoth Cave National park with Kentucky’s first lady, Martha Wilkerson as guest.

September 7, 1988 – Kentucky Secretary of Tourism announces that a new bathhouse will be built for the beach at Barren River State Park.

September 9, 1988 – 40 homes were evacuated this morning when a fire at Kentucky Apparel’s laundry facility in Tompkinsville ignited chemicals.

September 11, 1988 – Mrs. Helen Gildred Wright of San Diego and Ervin Houchens of Bowling Green will be honored as Grand Dame and Honorary Grand Marshall of Barren County’s Homecoming Parade.

September 14, 1988 – Construction is underway on the new 4 Seasons Country inn, on 31 E South, owned by Benny Garrett and Carole Smith.

September 15, 1988 – Mayor Charles Honeycutt announces that Glasgow will receive a $300,000 Community Block Grant to be used for the storm drainage project.

September 16, 1988 – A record enrollment of 14, 116 students at WKU for the fall term, a 4.4% increase from last year.

September 17, 1988 – Area Sports – Caverna 12-6 over Casey County, Scotties over Franklin Simpson 12-6 in double overtime, Metcalfe County trips Taylor County 28-6 and Todd County over Monroe 14-0.

September 19, 1988 – Businesses in the News – Glas Bowl Lanes, Larry’s Safcar, Imagination Screen Printing, Decorator’s Supply, Beaver Baits and Gun and Basket of Gifts.

September 20, 1988 – Two Barren County Sheriff Deputies are dismissed – Barney Jones and Billy J McCoy by Sheriff Gale Wood and two office deputies, Sonya Turner and Thelma Ward resign.

September 21, 1988 – Glasgow realtor, Reeda Greer survives Hurricane Gilbert while attending a convention in Cancun, Mexico.

September 22, 1988 – Martha Hampton has been sworn in as office deputy in the Barren County Sheriff’s office.

EPB puts new substation in service just off Hwy. 68 to serve R R Donnelley & Sons.

September 23, 1988 – Metcalfe County Homecoming Queen candidates – Betsy Froggett, Erica Shive, Jennifer Carter, Letitia Hughes, Lori Hurt, Holly Coleman, Heather Brown and Susan Compton. (Erica Shive was crowned Queen).

September 25, 1988 – Site preparation is underway for Ft. Williams, and construction of the Museum of the Barrens. (Plans were changed after this).

September 26, 1988 – Janice Richey is appointed Office Deputy at the Barren County Sheriff Office.

September 27, 1988 – GHS Homecoming Queen Candidates – Karla Twyman, Kim Howell, Julie Whiteside, Autumn Johnson, Katherine Ropp, Melissa Nelson, Terri Jo Logsdon, Beshka Moore, Julie Nelson, Stacy Branham, Deanna Mills and Gretchen Pollum. (Gretchen was the winner).

September 28, 1988 – Barren County Homecoming Queen Candidates – Ann Riley, Courtney Bruton, Jennifer Riley, Stacie Centers, Amy Wood, Kim Burgess, Penny Houchens, Kellie Cleary, Nicole Houchens, Shea Dun, Ann Simpson and Seyhan Hunter. (Shea was the winner.)

AD – Far Off Broadway Players in conjunction with Barren County Historical Homecoming ’88 presents New Grass Revival.

September 29, 1988 – Dallas Star Ken Kerchavel (Cliff Barnes), will attend the Old Fort Ceremonies Sunday. (at the time, He was married to Ava Fox, daughter of Barren County Native, Gladys Ruth Williams Fox, daughter of George Buford and Anna Susan Pedigo Williams.)

Homecoming ’88 begins with cake and punch event on South Green Street.