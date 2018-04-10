ARCHIVES FOR SEPTEMBER 1998

on 10/04/2018 |

September 1998

Barren County Progress

Glasgow Daily Times

September 6, 1998 – W D ‘Jigger’ Aspley retired from the T J Samson Board and was replaced by Ellen Bale.

Dr. Mark Myers, DMD, moves into new quarters at 207 Professional Park Drive.

September 9, 1998 – Two inmates flee from Monroe County Jail after dismantling plumbing.

September 10, 1998 – Hart County Celebrates Civil War Heritage this weekend.

The Glasgow/Barren County Bicentennial Committee set Friday, September 4, as Bicentennial Day. Citizens were asked to wear Bicentennial attire to celebrate 200 years in the Barrens.

New Arrivals – Deborah Hannah Dawn Geralds, Brenna Claire Nunn, Layke Stephens Taylor and Matthew Luke Smith.

The YMCA now offers a Nursery Program. Mitzi Bushway is the caregiver and some of the participating children are Becky Anderson, Chaz Pritchard, Hunter Botts, Sydney Austin, Val Clark and Ethan Napier.

September 11, 1998 – Temple Hill parents address Barren County School Board with concerns that no improvements have been made their school.

September 17, 1998 – Cave City will contribute $2,000 toward emergency warning sirens in Barren County.

Dan and Alice Lee have been named Mammoth Cave National Park’s “Volunteers of the Year”.

Waynetta Rose Gentry, Caverna High graduate and Air Force Academy graduate, has graduated from Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training at CAFB, Columbia, MS. Her parents are Wayne and Rosie Gentry.

Barren County Band competed in Caverna High School’s Marching Band Festival and brought home 5 trophies. John M Murray and Monica Oldaker are the directors. Amanda Kingrey is Field Commander.

September 23, 1998 – Grand Opening of Minit Mart and Godfathers at 557 L Rogers Wells Blvd.

September 24, 1998 – Cave City High School, Class of 1948 holds reunion.

Mary Jo Adams is Barren County Homemaker President.

AD – Friedman’s Jewelers – ½ off and up to ½ off all diamond and gemstone jewelry – Barren River Plaza.

United State Postal Service releases 1930’s Commemorative Stamp to celebrate local employees. Matt Peay portrayed Jail Bird, Mary F Long portrayed Dorothy, of Wizard of Oz and Perry Brantley portrayed Golfer Bobby Jones.

Park City High School Class of 1958 meets at Barren River State Park with 16 class members present.

September 25, 1998 – 10 digits are required to dial local numbers in the 502 area code, according to South Central Rural Telephone Coop.

Jamie Jewell Bewley is crowned Barren County High School Homecoming Queen.