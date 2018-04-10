ARCHIVES FOR SEPTEMBER 2008

on 10/04/2018 |

September 2008

Glasgow Daily Times

September 2, 2008 – People from all over the state attend the annual Watermelon Festival in Monroe County.

September 3, 2008 – Community Medical Care hold appreciation event, thanking the public for their support.

The Ft. Run Mill in Fountain Run becomes Ann’s Restaurant.

September 4, 2008 – 7th Annual Global Fest to be held this weekend in Glasgow.

September 5, 2008 – Robbers strike South Central Bank branch on Happy Valley Road Thursday morning.

September 7, 2008 – GHS Classmates of 1965 met at Barren River Lake to renew friendships.

September 8, 2008 – Bo Matthews is elected Barren County Alumni President, Bud Tarry – President Elect, Sheila Perkins – Secretary and Jackie Nuckols – Treasurer.

September 9, 2008 – Bill Waldrop will present a concert at the First Christian Church this weekend and will feature organ music.

September 10, 2008 – City of Glasgow is presented a $152,000 check by Gov. Breshear to fund purchasing of mobile data computers for the Glasgow Police and Fire Departments.

September 11, 2008 – Civil War hits Munfordville as Annual Festival features re-enactors of battles.

September 12, 2008 – J L French is the Chamber Industry of the Year.

September 14, 2008 – Brents Richardson received Knight of the Legion of Honor medal during ceremonies held at 88.

September 15, 2008 – Barren River Lakeshore Clean is Saturday.

September 17, 2008 – Clifton Smith retires from the Glasgow School System.

September 18, 2008 – Smartboard being added at Metcalfe County Schools next year.

Beverly Harbison is elected President of Kentucky Emergency Number Association.

September 19, 2008 – Hart County gets $54,000 to fix Robbin Road erosion problem.

September 21, 2008 – Whitney Botts is Barren County High School Homecoming Queen.

September 23, 2008 – Ryan Witt is going to Disney World thanks to Dream Factory.

September 24, 2008 – National Supermarket opens in Cave City on Dixie Highway.

September 25, 2008 – Roller Coaster Fair marks 23rd year!

September 26, 2008 – Weldon Park Garden is open at Weldon Park. “Sunshine Habitat” .

September 28, 2008 – Smithsonian Exhibit opens October 11 at South Central Kentucky Cultural Center. “Between Fences”.

September 30, 2008 – 4% general fund tax increase is passed at Glasgow Board of Education.