ARCHIVES JANUARY 1978

January 1978

January 2, 1978 – The first child to be born in Barren County in 1978 is Kory Denver Pursley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bennie Pursley.

The Harmony Homemakers had a most delightful Christmas party at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Irvin Huizenga.

Steve Bush’s 24 points lead the Scotties to win the Scottie Classic over Tompkinsville 58-44. Barren County takes third with a 75-71 victory over Metcalfe County.

January 3, 1978 – Nationwide Agricultural Farm Movement may be closer to coming to Barren County with a meeting set for January 6. Farrell Matthews is the spokesman for the Barren County Group.

January 4, 1978 – Kenneth Simmons is elected to serve as Chairman of the Barren County School Board.

January 5, 1978 – AD – Hunter’s IGA – Eggs, 69 cents a doz; Potatoes, 20 lb. bag 89 cents; Fields Bacon, one lb, 69 cents; Heinz Tomato Ketchup 32 oz 39 cents.

January 6, 1978 – Glasgow residents Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Hogg worshiped with President Carter at Maranath Baptist Church in Georgia.

January 7, 1978 – Mary Margaret Pace has opened the Gallery of Miniatures in Cave City across from Holiday Inn

January 8, 1978 – Barren Farmers join protest of the American Farm Movement. They will hold a tractorcade on Saturday, January 14 in Glasgow.

January 9, 1978 – 70 school systems closed today in Kentucky after an Arctic Air mass brought 1-2” of snow to the state.

January 10, 1978 – Glasgow City Councilmen are sworn in and passed the first reading of an ordinance which would grant a 7% pay raise to City Employees.

January 11, 1978 – AD – Elmore & Payne Packing Co. – Burkesville Road – Hamburger 79 cents lb; Pork Chitterlings, 10 lb, 59 cents, Spare ribs, 99 cents lb’ and No. 1 Potatoes, 10 lbs for 89 cents.

January 12, 1978 – Another snow storm hits the area.

Area Cablevision Views get new earth station allowing Glasgow Cable TV to carry Channel 17, from Atlanta, Georgia.

January 15, 1978 – Sign up day in Glasgow for WKU classes fill the upstairs room of the Mary Wood Weldon Library, making Glasgow the extended campus in the public library division.

4 GHS Students will be featured in the 1978 edition of “Who’s Who in Music” – Todd Woodward, Joy Clements, Debbie Thomas and Lisa Cumberland.

January 17, 1978 – A dozen inches of snow and still falling in the area. All area schools are closed and some plants and businesses.

January 18, 1978 – Governor Carroll declares the State of Emergency as Kentuckians trying to recover from snow storms.

New Masonic Officers are Ray Dillingham, Worthy Britt, Sam Chambers, Lewis Button, Robert Hogue, jr., Tom Pruitt, W R “Red” Adwell, Glenn Reeves, James Sneed and Larry Bragg.

January 19, 1978 – Joyce St. Charles was the recipient of the Ervin Houchens Civic Advancement Award presented by the Glasgow Barren County Chamber of Commerce.

Another 6 inches of snow is forecast.

January 20, 1978 – Former Glasgow basketball coach Jim Richards announces he will resign as head basketball coach at WKU at the end of this year.

January 22, 1978 – Citizens Aid is needed in an effort to save the old hotel at Mammoth Cave National Park. Paul Holman of Glasgow has got the rescue operation underway, asking for public to write letters to President Jimmy Carter.

January 24, 1978 – The Glasgow City Council voted to give the City’s dog warden the power to issue citations for violations of the leash law and other animal control laws.

January 25, 1978 – Ralph Dunbar of Rt. 6, Glasgow was one of five Kentuckians who traveled to Washington, DC for the American Farm Movement.

AD – The Youth Hut on the Square in Edmonton – ½ off sale all winter merchandise.

January 26, 1978 – Blizzard delivers another knockout blow to the state. The Happy Valley Road area was not only flooded but was iced over.

January 27, 1978 – Governor restricts travel in Kentucky – Travel on I-65, and Cumberland parkway in Glasgow area has been restricted to vehicles with chains or studded snowtires.

January 29, 1978 – Barren County YMCA kicks off their 1978 Fund Drive with Committee Chairmen, Paul Berke, Dave Toth, Buddy Alexander, Lida McDaniel, Henry Dickinson, Anice Shirley and Pat Vann.

January 30, 1978 – AD – Steeles LTd, Inc, Clothing of Distinction, Central Center – All suits and Sport coats 50% off, Coats, Shirts and jeans, 50% off and Dress shirts 35% off.

Tuesday nights on TV at 7 p.m. – Black Beauty, Part 1, Celebrity Challengers, Sexes, Shields and Yarnell, Happy Days and Laverne and Shirley.