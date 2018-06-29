ARCHIVES JUNE 2008

on 06/29/2018 |

June 5, 2008 – The Barren Academy of Virtual and Expanded Learning (BAVEL) held graduation reception at the Barren County Ag. Ext. Auditorium.

June is Free Teacher Admission at Dinosaur World.

Around 300 runners and walkers showed up Saturday at Glasgow YMCA for the 5K run and fun walk raising money for Butterflies for Maddie Foundation.

June 12, 2008 – June Dairy Month is kicked off with a breakfast.

Barren County man, Edwin Way, is fatally injured in a tractor accident on Payne Road in the Merry Oaks Community.

Kelli Ann Logsdon, a 1997 graduate of Caverna High School is inducted into Georgetown College Athletic Hall of Fame. (Basketball)

Newest member of T J Samson Hospital Board is Mike Bryant.

The annual Bell’s Tavern Heritage Fest and Antique Tractor Show will be June 13 and 14.

Barren County School Retirees – Nellie Gooden, Bonnie Trabue, Bessie Gibbons, Joe M Moore, James Lee, Margie Reed and Doris Thompson.

Southern Gospel Music Week is celebrated June 7-14.

June 19, 2008 – 2nd Annual Vet Jam was held this past weekend to help some of Barren’s local Veterans.

Whitney Wade qualifies for US Women’s Golf Championship.

Colton’s Steak House and Grill, 206 N. L Rogers Wells Blvd, is now open. It is the 20th Colton’s to be opened.

Sorrento Restaurant, now open at 607 Happy Valley Road, had their formal ribbon cutting.

Caverna Class of 1958 will hold their 50th reunion this weekend.

June 26, 2008 – Glasgow Community Band provided wonderful music on the Glasgow Square this past Tuesday evening.

Grand opening for Extreme Health Club at 105 Myrtle will be Tuesday, June 24th.

Ribbon cutting for Heffron Family Eye Care, 507 S. L Rogers Wells Blvd was held June 14th.