ARCHIVES MARCH 1918

03-01 – REP

The news that Mrs. Lucy Ellen Depp of Summer Shade, wife of Mr. P. W. Depp had committed suicide by burning, shocked the entire community last week.

On Thursday morning, Mrs. Depp told her daughter she was going to take a bath, went to the bathroom where she saturated her clothes with kerosene oil and applied a match. Of course, the clothes flamed up and Mrs. Depp ran out along the walk and stepped into a mud hole. She was burned so badly she died the next day.

03-02 – REP

Three more Glasgow boys are now in France, helping to make the world safe for Democracy. They are Captain Edgar Caldwell, son of Mr. & Mrs. Ed N. Caldwell, Clarence Barbour and Chester Jackson. The two latter are in the airplane service.

Mr. and Mrs. Elmore Duff have been notified of the arrival of their son, Powell in France.

03-05 – REP

03-06 – REP

There is not at present a known case of Spinal Meningitis in or around Glasgow. The town is not quarantined and there is no intention of doing so. The people of Glasgow responded last week, to the advice of the doctors, and have sprayed their throats and noses with result that there has been but one case since, that of Mrs. Bowles.

03-07 – REP

Up to this time, only white men have been called for by the Draft Board. Now the colored brother is having his inning, as 30 are called for, to report the 29th. If is required by the Draft Board that they bring with their registration cards.

03-08 – REP

For several weeks, smallpox has been prevalent in the New Salem country, but people in that section seem to have paid little attention to it, and as there has been no death, little has been said about it. Monday a doctor was called to see a patient on Columbia Ave., and it was discovered that there are several cases in the old Williams homestead and the three cottages just this side.

03-09 – REP

GLASGOW VISITED BY $150,000 FIRE

Glasgow Freight Depot is Wiped Out By Flames

At eleven o’clock last Wednesday night, the engine house at the Glasgow Depot was discovered on fire. The wind was blowing a gale toward the depot, and before the Fire Dept. could get on the ground, some loaded freight cars had caught fire, and then the freight depot. The wind blowing as it was, it was too late to get anything out of the depot. The loss included the engine house, the engine, six loaded freight cars, the freight depot, full of merchandise.

03-12 – REP

Owing to the fact that we have had a very severe epidemic of meningitis, == four cases with three deaths, and have had a representative of the State Board of Health, and a member of the Marin Hosp. Corps called in to check the disease, and they having condemned the hitching of horse on the street and ordering me, as Health Officer of Barren County, to have same discontinued till further notice, that for the protection of the health of people of Barren Co., I so order. – S J Smock

03-13 – REP

03-14 – REP

One hundred prominent men of the county have been notified to be in Glasgow tomorrow, for the purpose of organizing for the approaching campaign for the sale of Liberty Bonds. The need is urgent. A crisis is at hand, and it becomes every patriotic citizen in the country to press to the front with every energy, the we may be able to win the dreadful war. Let there be no slackers.

03-15 – REP

03-16

03-19 – REP

Washington, March 19 – The Daylight Savings Bill was signed today by President Wilson. It puts all clocks forward an hour on the last Sunday in March and turns them back again the last Sunday in October.

03-20 – REP

A letter from Fred Morrison, son of Mr. and Mrs. S M Morrison, Summer Shade: Today is Christmas, and well do I remember one year ago today. Little did I think then that I would spend this Christmas in such a far away place. I hope to spend my next Christmas with you people. I will tell you what the soldier boys here did to make a pleasant and American-like Christmas in the midst of the struggle, strife and death in France.

We gave a Christmas tree for 200 child refugees, most pathetic victims of the war’s heartless toll. We all contributed to a general fund that amounted to 700 francs ($125) which was a sum sufficient to supply presents for all the little folks in this area.

03-21 – REP

Miss Bess Howard left here Saturday, for Ft. Oglethorpe, Near Chattanooga, accompanied by Mildred, the little 15-month-old daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Howard. The doctor was ordered to Ft. Wadsworth, S.C. for further training, and wanted to take his wife and little daughter with him. Mrs. Howard was already with him. Miss Bess returned to Glasgow Tuesday.

03-22 – REP

03-23 – REP

03-26 – REP

Mr. J. Edd Lyons made a flying trip to Camp Zachary Taylor last week to see his brother, George, who is in training there, and reported the boys in high patriotic spirits, anxiously awaiting the summons to go “over there” and take a crack at the Huns.

03-27 – REP

MENINGITIS SCARE SEEMS TO BE OVER

It seems to be over. There has not been a suspicious case since our last issue. The fact is there was entirely too much fuss made anyhow. There have been, in all 3 or 4 cases here. As a precaution, the schools were stopped until fright was passed

Services will be held in the churches of the town next Sunday, as usual the ban on public meetings having been removed by the health authorities.

03-28 – REP

Mr. and Mrs. W D Hammer have moved into their old quarters, the well known Hammer Hotel, in front of the Presbyterian Church, where they are better than ever prepared to take care of the travelling public.

03-29 – REP

Almost 13 million pounds of tobacco have been sold on the 2 loose leaf floors here this season, bringing to the farmers of Barren and surrounding counties, about two and a half million dollars. This is the largest amount ever sold here in a season and the end is not yet.

03-30 – REP

Owing to the gravity of the seed corn situation, a great deal of my time for the next two weeks will be devoted to the work of testing seed corn. I will test as much as possible for farmers or will give them instructions of how the work is done. – H F Grubbs, Agriculture Agent.