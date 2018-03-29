ARCHIVES MARCH 1928

on 03/29/2018 |

03-01 – REP

On March 14th every lady of the Methodist Church is invited to meet at the Church from 10 to 12 o’clock for prayer and meditation. This is the first time in the Church’s history when a universal day of prayer has been called for the Church. Ladies of other Churches welcome.

03-02 – REP

The intensive drive for funds for the Mammoth Cave National Park, opened throughout Kentucky Monday night. Glasgow workers report more than $10,000 raised so far, and the canvas only well begun. It is interesting that the children of Glasgow Graded and High School were asked to raise $100, and instead, raised in cash, $746.

03-05 – REP

Policeman Pate Walkup expects to receive his nine-month-old blood hound today from a Knoxville kennel. The pup comes from a long line of pedigreed man-trailers that have become famous over the world. These dogs, as a rule, are not vicious, train easily and are obedient.

03-06 – REP

MAPLE DRIVEWAY – THEN AND NOW

Mrs. Josephine Riggs was Miss Josephine Sanders, a daughter of “Aunt Becky” Sanders, of sainted memory, and was born and reared at the Sander’s homestead, adjoining the C H Hatchett home, on which are now being erected three modern homes.

She is well known by all the older generation, and her description of Green and a section of the Louisville and Nashville Pike, now called Maple Driveway, will bring up many pleasant memories in the minds of the generation now fast passing.

03-07 – REP

The B C Baker and company sale which started Saturday has smashed many records up to this time.

They advertised and sold 800 pair of shoes at five cents per pair; 400 pair and $.69; 400 pair at $.98, before noon Saturday. We doubt is 1600 pair of shoes were ever sold in Glasgow in one day, and most certainly not at these prices.

During Saturday the glass was smashed in the front door and it was necessary to use a board to close the openings, on this board Monday morning appeared “door smashed by customers trying to reach our bargains, still selling.”

03-08 – REP

Citizens of the Bewley town section, 15 miles from here in the southern part of the county are excited over the appearance of what is believed to be a panther.

The strange animal made its appearance in that section several days ago and has been seen on both sides of Barren River.

Sam Maynard is said to have got a rather close up view of the animal while it was chasing his calves.

03-09 – REP

George J Ellis has taken out its soda fountain and has installed instead one nearly double the size which is 100% Frigidaire. Milk and cream can be kept Indefinitely, and all other drinks of course the same. This fountain is up to the last minute, and is a valuable addition to the corner drugstore. This is a real honest to goodness “big town” fountain where you are always welcome with a smile by and attendant who is not hard to look at.

03-12 – REP

Eight years ago, the county board of education was borrowing $10,000 each fall to pay teachers, paying out hundreds of dollars in interest. By good management they have reversed this condition, and while keep it up the building and repairing schoolhouses and paying teachers higher salaries that is paid by any adjoining County, they now have in the treasury $50,000 on interest, and instead of paying out for interest are now drawing something like $1000 interest.

They had five schoolhouses to build this year, and they had before with to build them and are ready to join with Glasgow in building a model high school, whenever Glasgow is ready.

03-13 – REP

At a sale at Mr. Turner Hale’s in the Coral Hill country, Monday, a trouble came up between Sam Hagan, Charlie and Jordan Jones, in which the Joneses are said to have cut Hagan very severely on the head and throat.

Medical aid was summoned, and the wounds dressed, it is thought Hagan will recover but it was a very narrow escape.

The Joneses were arrested and released on bond of $200 each. It is said bootleg whiskey was the foundation of the trouble.

03-14 – REP

The injunction of certain citizens of E. Front St. versus the Coca-Cola company, to prevent the erection of the Coca-Cola building on their street, was tried out yesterday before Judge W L Porter, who had been designated by Chief Justice Clay, as special judge, and who dissolved the temporary injunction.

Unless the citizens take the case to the Court of Appeals, this ends the controversy, and the Coca-Cola people can go ahead and erect their building.

03-15 – REP

The revival services at the Baptist Church, under the leadership of Dr. William L Ball, are attracting wide interest throughout the community. Large crowds are attending the services both morning and evening.

Dr. Ball’s sermons are clear and gripping. He stirs the conscience and stimulates the mind. There have been a goodly number of conversions as well as many to join the church by letter

03-16 – REP

Stockholders in the proposed overall factory, had a meeting Friday, to discuss a proposition to sell the site on South Race Street which has been purchased for the purpose of building the factory on, and accept an option they have on the Cartwright lot, on N. Race St., below the Cartwright store.

The idea is that the proposed new location will grow in value much faster than the site first purchased

03-19 – REP

FIRE “LADDIES” STILL EFFICIENT

At 2 o’clock yesterday morning fire was discovered in the grocery store of Arkie Moore on Lewis Street and in almost incredible time the fire boys were on the ground, and Held the flames within the walls of the building. So much so that an oil barrel in the room was not burned and oil was pumped out after the fire was extinguished.

Mr. Morehead had $2500 insurance on the stock.

03-20 – REP

Ping Brothers, contractors Burkesville road went to work Monday morning “like they meant business,” as was expressed by a gentleman who passed by soon after they began work. This announcement is real news, and will sound mighty good in the ears in most of our people. And to the people of Eastern Metcalfe in Cumberland County’s, it is of vital importance

With the closing of this gap the last link will be made, connecting up the entire distance of 40 miles from Glasgow to Burkesville.

03-21 – GT

21 members of the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club, Miss Evelyn Miles and Mrs. R C McElroy were here Friday evening to perfect a Kiwanis Club. After outlining the work of the organization, and several vocal renditions by Miss Miles, the following committee was appointed to investigate and report on feasibility of forming a club; Ish Christmas, Charles T Renfro, O F Curd, Albert Ely, Ralph Kinard, Sam Sears, C A Goodman, Albert Boyd, J O Horning, Stuart Schuck.

03-22 – GT

Seven bids were opened here last week by the Trustees of the Community Hospital. The bids, after checking, were forwarded to New York City for examination by the Commonwealth Fund. Figures were not made public. Local bidder was J Fred Pace, Marrowbone. Decision of the Commonwealth foundation will be known in the next few days.

03-23 – GT

Activity is getting stronger in the local oil field with opening up of better drilling and moving weather. Norris Brothers and Samson and Associates completed well number nine on Jones which started off with 400 barrels Esalinger oil Company completed well number four on the Martin and is now pumping 50 barrels. Several other wells will be drilled in the week. Stumbo got a gasser on the Hackney Jordan farm south of town, McDaniels got a dry hole on the Seay farm south of Glasgow. just off the Jacksonway.

03-26 – GT

The Star-Durant Auto Agency has taken Lease Galloway building adjoining the Buick garage on N. Race St. Will soon show various models of these two popular cars. Messrs. Herbert Trigg, Owen Likens, and Worth White, all hustlers and live wires are in charge of the business and are pushing sales with a great vim.

03-27

“Queen,” Pate Walkup’s blood hound, made her first catch Wednesday when she hit the trail of Hershel Sublettt, officers had been searching for days on a charge of stealing.

Earlier in the day Sublett had escaped the officers on his trail, and “was lost in a thicket”. They put “Queen” on the trail. In less than 20 minutes Sublett was under arrest.

“Keep that dog off me,” he shouted, as the deep, booming notes of the hound wafted to his ears. “I’ll come out right now,” and he did with shaky knees.

03-28 – GT

TALK OF $5,000 GYM FOR HIGH AND GRADED SCHOOL HERE

Glasgow business interests are interesting themselves in proposal to build a school gymnasium by public subscription to cos no less then $5,000. It is figured the building would pay for itself in a few years from basketball games and other sporting events. What do you think of the project?

03-29 -GT

SUMMER SEASON OPENS AT SULPHER WELL ON MAY 10

Summer vacation season opens at Sulphur Well May 10th. Manager-owner King Crenshaw was here Sunday and gave out this information. Many reservation have been made already, Mr. Crenshaw said, and he expects a busy season. The hotel proper, is now open,

03-30 – GT

In the name of May Belle South, the four-year old daughter and infant heir of Tilden South, shot and killed by Charles Henry at Center, Metcalfe Co. last May, suit has been filed in Metcalfe Circuit Court, against Luther Ray and Chas. Henry for $20,000. It is alleged that Ray and Henry entered into conspiracy to kill south.

Henry, it will be remembered, was acquitted of murdering South at the December term of Metcalfe Circuit Court after a hard fought trial.

Suit was instituted by Hon. J. Lewis Williams, this city.