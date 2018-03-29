ARCHIVES MARCH 1958

on 03/29/2018 |

03-01

Johnny Barrick of WKAY, was guest speaker at the monthly meeting of the Glasgow Business and professional Women’s Club at the Masonic Hall tonight. Mr. Barrick’s address was on the subject of “Radio and TV.” Mrs. Maurie Foster, Club president presided.

In the business session, Mrs. Ruby Gassaway was named chairman of the scrapbook for 1958. Next month will be “Boss’s Night”

03-02

Four Glasgow residents have been honored by being placed on the Dean’s List at Centre College. They are George John “Jay” Ellis III, Mary Jo Settle, Mary Terry Leech and Richard Wheeler.

The Dean’s list is composed of all students in general good standing who have a grade of “B” or better in each academic course taken in the previous semester.

03-05

Senior sponsors Miss Smith and Miss Davis announced Monday that the high salesman of the annual magazine sales is Sherry Wheeler who sold $322 in subscriptions.

The Seniors wish to express their appreciation for the community cooperation and tell you to expect your magazines in 6 to 8 weeks.

03-06

Columbus, Ohio – Two registered Jersey cows owned by H. H. Barlow, Jr., Bar-Lu Farm, Cave City have received special recognition for their outstanding production records made on Herd Improvement Registry Test.

Barlu Pansy Marlene Design produced 6,542 lbs. milk containing 394 lbs. butterfat in 207 days at age 2 years, 4 months. Raleigh Sybill Draconis produced 10, 430 lbs. milk containing 514 lbs. butterfat at age 4 years, 11 months.

03-07

An “Old Kentucky Hoedown” will be started Saturday afternoon at the Plaza Theatre, which will continue each Saturday under the direction of Pat Kingery. The show will start at 1 o’clock and will provide 4 full hours of entertainment, including a full-length movie.

For the opening performance, Ralph Sloan and the Tennessee Square Dancers will be featured, as will local talent from this section and a Talent Contest. Part of the show will be broadcast over WKAY.

03-08

03-09

Lieut. Freddie Travis, who is stationed with the Marines at Quantico, Va., will remain there this summer as an Instructor in the summer camps, and in Sept. will go to California where he will be stationed at Camp Pendleton, near Oceanside. It is safe to predict that it will not be long thereafter until Lieut. Travis’ mother hops a plane and drops in on Freddie and Sue for a visit.

03-12

Some “old-timers” turned back their memories this week when Roy McMurtrey, in excavating for the new Gulf station on the site of the former Myers and John Potts homes on North Broadway opposite Brown Ice Cream Co., turned up numerous timbers which have evidently been buried about 50 years following abandonment of the old Tannery which up until abut 60 years ago was one of Glasgow’s prominent industries. Just north of the Tannery site, corner Water and Broadway, was the location of the old Myers Mill which burned when Dick Garnett was “just a wee lad”, thus making it a long time ago. If our memory serves us correctly the Tannery was last operated by the late Felix N. Bradford.

03-13

Attention is again invited to provisions of the law which provide that blood test certificates and application for marriage license, must be filed with the County Clerk 3 days before the marriage certificate may be issued by the Clerk. Parties anticipating the use of these services are requested to keep these facts in mind.

03-14

National Library week, being observed this week, directs attention to the well-equipped facility provided locally by the Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library on W. College St., which was converted from an apartment building in 1945 by Dr. W A Weldon and dedicated as a memorial to his mother. Additional equipment for the building was provided by a dedicatory program sponsored by Barren County Post American Legion.

The institution is capably administered by a dedicated board of directors with Mrs. Vincent H Jones as librarian and Miss Betty Jane Depp assistant, and has developed many fold since Glasgow’s first library was established in Orr’s drugstore 40 years ago by Mrs. Dora Terry and Mrs. Bess Myers.

03-15

The barren County Republican swimming attending the sex annual women’s conference in Washington DC returned home Thursday. There were 82 Kentucky women registered, the third largest delegation exceeded only by New York and Ohio.

Mrs. Louie B Nunn was an official hostess for the group comprised of Mrs. Waldo Redman, Mrs. Robert Biggers, Mrs. Mary Ida Bewley, Mrs. Roy Garrett of Park city and Mrs. Charles McDonnell of Mount Herman.

The local group attended Sunday morning services at the National Presbyterian Church, and were delighted that

both the president and Mrs. Eisenhower were present.

03-16

Mr. and Mrs. Sam Sears experienced an unfortunate accident last Sunday morning in the vicinity of Hartsville, Tennessee, when Mr. Sears lost control of his car when it struck a slick spot on the highway, and crashed down a boulder strewn embankment, turning over once or twice and landing on its top headed in the direction from whence it had come.

Mr. Sears extricated himself and with the aid of passing motorist pulled Mrs. Sears to safety. The car was rated by those who have seen it, as a total wreck, and how the couple escaped a more tragic experience is considered a miracle.

Mr. Sears suffered a fractured vertebra, and bruises; Mrs. Sears suffered an injured knee, and many bruises. They were returned to Glasgow by James Trigg Pace, Mr. Sears is convalescing at Samson Hospital.

03-19

W F “Mickey” McShane, Junior, was named president of the Glasgow Junior chamber of Commerce at a special meeting of the organization Tuesday night at the Kentucky Utilities assembly room. Other officers named were: Robert Watson, first vice president, M S Maupin, second vice president; Joe Richards, Sec. Joe Riherd, treasurer. The Board of Directors are Carol Holmes, Ralph Palmore, Robert Bishop, Shelley Riherd, Donald Rutledge, and Charles B Honeycutt.

03-20

03-21

Appointment of Robert W Thum as Constable in District 1 is expected to be announced this weekend by Judge James Gillenwater. Mr. Thum will succeed S A Ferguson who resigned last Monday. Mr. Thum is expected to be named as Juvenile Probation Officer for the County Court in addition to his duties as Constable.

Mr. Thum is a gentleman of high character and is presently completing work on a physical education degree at Western. He served with the Navy in World War II and with the Army in the Korean conflict. He formerly operated the at the Aetna service station, across from the post office.

03-22

A bill introduced in the recent legislative session jointly by Sen. Lloyd Greene and representative James Newberry, and passed, changing Glasgow from fifth-class to a third-class city, was signed Tuesday by Gov. Chandler.

Transition of the city government to the new classification will involve much study, and considerable action on the part of the present council, and it will be many months before the matter can be worked out by Mayor Grissom and his council.

Until the transfer is completed present ordinances and form of government will continue in force.

03-23

22 of the 25 voting machines contracted for by the Fiscal Court were received today, and were stored in the City Building. The remaining are expected within a few days.

The machines can be operated manually or electrically. 24 will serve in the county’s redistricted precincts, and one will be held as a spare.

A training session will be held for election officers before the May primary.

03-26

A. Goodman, Jr., owner of Crown Laundry and Cleaners spent the last week in Chicago attending the American Institute or Laundering Convention.

Mr. Goodman has been participating in conferences on latest methods of laundry and dry cleaning and inspecting the display of the latest equipment.

03-27

Mr. and Mrs. Paul Holman, Junior returned home Saturday after attending the first national conference of the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Companies District Agents Association at the Edgewater Gulf Hotel in Edgewater Park, Mississippi. Following the meeting the Holman’s visited in New Orleans, Mobile, and Pensacola.

03-28

Barren County’s entries in the Fifth Regional Basketball Tournament underway in Bowling Green this weekend missed meeting in the semifinals tonight when Glasgow bowed to Cumberland County by a score of 58 to 53, and Temple Hill, (runner up in the district tourney) edged out Auburn by a score of 54 to 48. As a result, temple Hill will be Cumberland County in the second semifinal game Friday night

03-29

Mrs. Joe Travis, president of the Senior Women’s Club presided at the March meeting Held Tuesday at the Community Clubhouse.

Mrs. JW Weldon gave the devotional.

Mrs. Mitchell Ellis reported that Pauletta Dawes, a freshman at Glasgow high school was chosen as the youth of the month. She also reported that Martha Gabbard represented the club at the fourth District music contest

03-30

Charles Curtis Jones, who is presently stationed at the Air College, Maxwell Field, Montgomery, Alabama, was promoted Monday from Major to Lieutenant Colonel. He is the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Jones, and has maintained a distinguished record in the Air Corps