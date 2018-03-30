ARCHIVES MARCH 1988

on 03/30/2018 |

March 1988

March 1, 1988 – Barren County Trojans come through with win over Allen County to advance to 15th District Finals. (They lost to Edmonson Co.)

March 2, 1988 – Barren County Fiscal Court hears Jim Woodrum, a jail consultant hired by the court to review security at the County Jail. He told the group of 7 areas that need to be addressed.

March 3, 1988 – Ky. State Senate passes a bill that would impose a penalty for violation of Ky.’s Child Restraint law.

March 4, 1988 – All 15th District Tournament team – Tom Vincent and Tyrone Edmonds of Edmonson County, Chris Taylor, Barren County, Robert Drawhorn, Allen County and Jonathan Frazier, Glasgow.

March 6, 1988 – Girl’s All District Tournament team – Amelia Rigdon, Glasgow, Misti Phipps, Barren County, Shannon Kirk and Renee Hawe, Allen/Scottsville and Lori Brooks, Edmonson County.

March 7, 1988 – Gini Lynn Barlow of Hiseville Elementary won the Barren County KEA Spelling Bee. Wesley Harlow of Austin Tracy was 2nd and Larry Milan of Park City was third.

March 8, 1988 – Super Tuesday voting in Barren County is slow. Gore and Bush expected to carry Barren County.

Hiseville Little League Homecoming Royalty – 1988 Miss Basketball is Andrea Berry and Ben Jessie and Jason Stahl tied for 1988 Mr. Basketball.

March 9, 1988 – Several hundred employees of Washington Industries Inc. (Pants Factory) gathered in Barren County Circuit Courtroom Tuesday hoping to see what could be done to protect themselves and company benefits, since the recent plant closings and filing of Chapter 11 of the U S Bankruptcy Code. Barren County Attorney Danny Basil had volunteered to help the group answering questions.

Ky. State Trooper Tommy Pendleton is retiring after 25 years of service.

March 10, 1988 – AD – Glasgow Insurance Agency celebrates their 25th anniversary.

March 11, 1988 –House passes Lottery Proposal.

March 13, 1988 – Farmers RECC will celebrate its 50th birthday on March 15.

Glasgow’s newest restaurant is now open – Longhunters Inn, located on Hwy. 90 West . Dee Dee Shuburt is owner and operator.

March 15, 1988 – The Library Fund for Glasgow Campus of WKU is growing rapidly according to Ledean Hamilton, Chairman. The first week met 10% of the goal of $100,000.

March 16, 1988 – AD – Benita’s Pageant Consignment, 203 Happy Valley Road inside Pioneer Health Food Store. (Empty parking lot beside All In Bloom).

Jill Fudge, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dale Fudge of Gamaliel, is the 1988 Ky. Dairy Princess.

March 17, 1988 – AD – Grand Opening Waterbed Fred’s Cloud 9 Sleeper Shop and Furniture. 117 Park Avenue, next to Tri City Shoes.

March 20, 1988 – The Glasgow Airport was recently awarded a $30,000 grant from the Federal Government to update their Master Plan.

SKYCare, Kentucky’s first hospital-based Air medicine ambulance, will introduce its new Standby program at T J Samson, Tuesday, March 22.

March 21, 1988 – Four local High School students recently attended a program in Lexington sponsored by Rotary Clubs – Todd Morris and Neal Lee from Barren County and Karen Schroeder and Powell Ropp from Glasgow.

Just You and Me Babe is closing! (College Street by Glasgow Ins.)

March 22, 1988 – Leigh Lessenberry was the guest speaker for the Glasgow/Barren County Board of Realtors, filling the group on the prospects for a YMCA in Glasgow.

March 23, 1988 – 36 members of Barren County Democratic Club met last week with State Finance Secretary L Rogers Wells, Jr. at Frankfort. Wells discussed the Club’s concerns about recent closings of manufacturing plants in Barren County.

March 24, 1988 – The Glasgow/Barren County Youth Community Theater will present “DreamJobs” at Glasgow Junior High.

Finney Rocky Hill Sportsman Club is observing National Wildlife Week – Gene Lyons, President, Douglas Hawks, VP, Rebecca Hawks, Sec/Treas, and directors JoAnn Smith, Mary Lynn, Mary Frances Hawks, Donald Hawks and Chuck Hoover.

March 25, 1988 – Lottery will be on the ballot in November.

Glasgow resident, Cecil White has been located in Florida. White was reported missing by his family three months ago.

The Homeward Bound Singers of Glasgow will sing at the Whickersville Missionary Baptist Church Sunday night – Wanda Dickson, Sue Vaughn, Larry Anderson, Ed Dickson, J D Dickson, Gaye Strode Thompson and James Vaughn.

March 27, 1988 – Two local students, Becky Smith and Tammie Gibson are playing softball at Campbellsville College.

Heilig-Myers opens at 310 Columbia Ave. (next to Mr. Joe’s)

March 29, 1988 – Glasgow First Christian Church presents “The Last Supper’. Cast includes Randal Cook, Sam York, Billy Goodman, Ben Rogers, Chappy Rice, Butch Peterson, Paul York, Steve Ward, Joe Goodman, Mark Potts, Tommy Walbert, L G Dickinson and Benny Dickinson.

Stella “Granny” Gooden retires from R R Donnelley and Sons.

March 30, 1988 – Jim Ream and Sam Chambers are presented plaques and welcomed into the Eaton Society of Invention by Don Doty, Eaton Plant Manager.

March 31, 1988 – Gene Bracken and Allen Poynter have been selected to receive the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award.