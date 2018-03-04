Logo


AREA AND NATIONAL GAS PRICES TREND UPWARD FROM PREVIOUS WEEKS

on 04/03/2018

West Central Kentucky Gas Prices Jump as Upward Trend Continue
After a seven cent increase last week, West Central Kentucky gas prices are up by almost 11 cents to $2.537 per gallon this week according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

On the National Front
Gas prices are edging up across the country; at $2.66, the national gas price average is 5-cents more expensive on the week and 11-cents more expensive than two weeks ago. The increase can be attributed partly to the holiday weekend and stronger-than-usual demand.

When it comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded, it is a three-way tie for the lowest cost, with Horse Cave, Glasgow and Edmonton all coming inn at $2.45. Tompkinsville is a couple of cents higher at $2.47 and Munfordville and Park City are a couple cents higher than that at $2.49. Cave City, Smiths Grove and Brownsville are at $2.55 and Bowling Green’s average is $2.59. The highest area average is in Scottsville, where motorists are paying $2.65 per gallon.

