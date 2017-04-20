Logo


LOCAL EVENT EDUCATED THE PUBLIC ON MUCH OF WHAT THERE IS TO DO IN THE AREA

      Ann Stewart

That was Barren County Tourism Director Ann Stewart who was at the Cave City Convention Center yesterday to help showcase the best of this area has to offer.

Front line employees, members of the community and others got to see, and hear first hand exactly what there is to do in this area.

The Alpine Slide is a summer staple in Cave City and has been for decades. Along with the slide there are tons of things to do at Kentucky Action Park:

      Kentucky Action Park

For more information on all the fun things to do in this area you can go online to visitglasgowbarren.com.

