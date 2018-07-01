Logo


AREA FIRE DEPARTMENTS BUSY RESPONDING TO REPORTED FIRES EARLY SATURDAY NIGHT

on 01/07/2018 |

A house fire was reported on Old Lexington Road in Barren County last night around 4:15. The Cave City, Park City, and Hiseville Volunteer Fire Departments responded and were assisted by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office and Barren Metcalfe-EMS

A factory fire at RR Donnelly and Sons was reported to the Glasgow Fire Department last night around 4:36. the Glasgow Police Department and Barren Metcalfe-EMS assisted.

No other details on these fire reports at this time.

