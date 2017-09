AREA FOOTBALLS GAMES TONIGHT AND HOMECOMING FESTIVITIES

on 09/22/2017 |

HOMECOMING FESTIVITIES WILL BE HELD TONIGHT AT GLASGOW HIGH SCHOOL AS THE SCOTTIE FOOTBALL TEAM WELCOMES FRANKLIN-SIMPSON TO HANK ROYSE STADIUM. GLASGOW IS NOW 4-1 ON THE YEAR FOLLOWING LAST WEEK’S COMEBACK VICTORY OVER WARREN EAST WHILE THE WILDCATS ARE 2-3 AFTER FALLING TO MEADE COUNTY IN THEIR LAST OUTING. JOIN JOE MYERS, LARRY ALEXANDER AND BRUCE TRABUE FOR LIVE PREGAME COVERAGE STARTING AT 6:30 ON LITE 102.3, WCLU 1490 AND ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM OR PLAYWCLU.COM. KICKOFF IS SET FOR 7:00 WITH THE HOMECOMING CEREMONY TO TAKE PLACE AT HALFTIME.

BARREN COUNTY CONTINUES DISTRICT PLAY TONIGHT WITH A ROAD GAME AT SOUTH WARREN. THE TROJANS ARE 0-5 AFTER A LOSS AT GREENWOOD LAST WEEK WHILE THE SPARTANS COME IN AT 5-0 FOLLOWING A SHUTOUT WIN OVER GRAYSON COUNTY ONE WEEK AGO. KICKOFF IS SCHEDULED FOR 7:00.

IN OTHER HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAMES AROUND THE AREA TONIGHT…CAVERNA TRAVELS TO WASHINGTON COUNTY; HART COUNTY VISITS GREEN COUNTY; EDMONSON COUNTY WELCOMES ELIZABETHTOWN; METCALFE COUNTY ENTERTAINS CLINTON COUNTY; MONROE COUNTY IS AT HOME AGAINST WARREN EAST; ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE VISITS GRAYSON COUNTY; BOWLING GREEN PLAYS AT GREENWOOD; AND WARREN CENTRAL GOES TO CENTRAL HARDIN.